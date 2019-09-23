Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter

Taking a long-term view, I support my stance that DAL is one of the best U.S. airline stocks to own, alongside LUV.

Third quarter earnings season is about to begin, and airlines will be some of the first companies to share updates on their financial performance.

As third quarter earnings season approaches, U.S.-based airlines will be some of the first companies to share updates on their financial performance. Likely reporting results in the second week of October will be Delta Air Lines (DAL), one of my favorite stocks in the sector.

The Street is anticipating revenue growth of 6% YOY in 3Q19, while adjusted EPS of $2.26, if achieved, would represent a rarely-seen improvement of nearly 30% over year-ago levels.

Lower fuel costs vs. weather disruptions

In my view, the mid-single digit increase in revenues could be better, if not for severe weather disruptions in early September. Delta canceled approximately 570 flights in the month as a result of hurricane Dorian, a weather system that disrupted air travel in the southeast region of the U.S. - an area not too far from the airline's main Atlanta hub.

Apart from it and the negative impact to Delta's September traffic metrics, I expect to see strong top-line results that started to take shape in July and August. In the first month of the quarter, for example, Delta reported an impressive increase of more than 7% in domestic traffic (measured by revenue passenger mile growth) and occupancy rate of more than 90% that I don't recall having seen in the recent past.

Not much of a surprise, Delta's performance will probably be supported primarily by a strong domestic segment (just short of two-thirds of total traffic), since consumer spending activity continues to look healthy in the U.S. In addition, I expect to see average fares rise in the low single digits, a trend that played out across the sector in the first couple of months in the quarter. But the international business could suffer a bit from worrisome economic developments coming out of Europe and a soft Latin America market hurt by the Argentinean crisis and a strong U.S. dollar.

Further down the P&L, I expect lower fuel expenses to contribute greatly to bottom-line growth - I calculate that the per-barrel price of WTI crude oil has decreased about 20% YOY in the third quarter. But much harder to estimate at this moment is the impact of travel disruptions to Delta's total operating costs. For this reason, and although I take a low-conviction swing at projecting 3Q19 financial results above, I believe there is material risk to Delta hitting or exceeding top- and bottom-line expectations this time.

Looking past the noise

Judging by the narrative above, Delta's 3Q19 results are likely to be heavily influenced by meaningful developments that are outside the company's control (i.e. weather and oil price), setting the airline up for a "messy" and fairly unpredictable quarter. But in what pertains to Delta's operational performance, I still feel the winds blowing in the Atlanta-based airline's favor.

I maintain my long-term views that:

Delta's control of strategic hubs (Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St Paul) and its connectivity advantage in the eastern half of the country seem to be providing it with access to higher-margin markets that its peers have been unable to tap into with the same level of success. As a result, Delta (1) has the best occupancy rates in the industry, and (2) has been able to produce the highest levels of PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) that have been growing at the fastest rate in the industry.

It does not hurt at all that DAL trades at a current-year earnings multiple of only 8.2x that is substantially lower than the 10.0x reached this time last year. Meanwhile, long-term EPS growth expectations in the high teens (see red line above) point at a healthy business for the foreseeable future. For these reasons, I support my stance that DAL is one of the best U.S. airline stocks to own, alongside Southwest (LUV).

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.