4 More Reasons Bausch Health Is A Good Buy

After topping $24, Bausch Health (BHC) risks falling back to the low $20s range after a UnitedHealth (UNH) disappointment. And although its Siliq drug will have a negligible impact on its revenue, Bausch cannot afford any more setbacks. Still, the company has many products in the line-up that will bring in higher revenue. This should sustain Bausch's debt reduction schedule over the next few years.
There are four reasons investors should continue buying Bausch Health shares.
1 - Siliq Exclusion
UnitedHealthcare will end coverage of Siliq starting Jan. 1, 2020. It pointed patients to Cimzia, Cosentyx, Humira, Skyrizi, Stelara, and Tremfya as alternative treatment options. The loss is a setback and might slow the 267% Q2/2019 prescription growth year over year. But because Siliq is not a top 10 product by revenue, an analyst's focus on its impact on quarterly results is puzzling. As shown below, Lotemax, which brought in $36 million, brings in multiples more in revenue compared to Siliq.
Source: Bausch Health
2 - Sales Acceleration Ahead
If a surge in staff hiring is a signal for higher sales ahead, then having 200 representatives promoting Trulance should drive its sales. Previously, Bausch boosted its sales staff to support Salix's Xifaxan sales. A few quarters later, Salix sales began to grow. In the second quarter, the unit reported the highest quarterly revenue. TRx is trending at the highest levels:
Source: BHC
Sales grew 8% by volume, 7% by steps taken to improve gross-to-nets, and 6% due to a net price increase after rebates.
Investors should expect a solid rise in Trulance sales. Revenue of $17 million in 2Q19 suggests the company is on track to meet its revenue guidance of $55 million this year. Strategically, Bausch will leverage its existing Xifaxan relationships in GI and PCP to enhance its opportunity for Trulance.
3 - Strong Global Vision Care Franchise
Global Vision Care organic revenue grew 8% in the second quarter. Biotrue ONEday and B+L ULTRA, the latter of which are monthly lenses that I use, led the unit's strong performance. B+L counts on their launch, plus the launch of AqualOX, in lifting revenue growth to the high-single digits again. After 21 straight months of market-leading growth, B+L's performance is outpacing that of the industry, in the U.S. and globally:
Source: BHC
B+L's new multifocal contact lens for Astigmatism is a 32 million person opportunity in the U.S. alone. Strong marketing support and a competently led sales team may potentially accelerate revenue growth in the coming years. Already, the unit is benefiting from strong growth in Japan, China, and Russia. With 70% of its vision care business coming from outside of the U.S., worldwide familiarity with the B+L brand will help differentiate itself from competing brands. So far, executive Tom Appio, who leads the B+L unit, is demonstrating strong leadership in growing the vision care business.
In the U.S. market, the unit has promotional resources in place that will lift the daily silicone hydrogel lens business. B+L plans to launch iterations of Biotrue ONEday, which is another reason for its accelerating growth in the U.S.
4 - Compelling Valuations…except for One 'Sell' Call
Based on eight analysts, the average price target on Bausch Health stock is ~$36, 59% above the recent $22.55 price target. Though the recent downgrade hurt BHC stock, the company's fundamentally strong revenue growth ahead will send the stock higher.
|
Analyst
|
Firm
|
Position
|
Price Target
|
Action
|
Date
|
David Maris
|
Wells Fargo
|
Sell
|
-
|
Reiterated
|
6 days ago
|
Dana Flanders
|
Guggenheim
|
Buy
|
$30.00
|
Initiated
|
12 days ago
|
Ram Selvaraju
|
H.C. Wainwright
|
Buy
|
$54.00
|
Reiterated
|
2 months ago
|
Irina Rivkind Koffler
|
Mizuho Securities
|
Buy
|
$45.00
|
Reiterated
|
2 months ago
|
Douglas Miehm
|
RBC Capital
|
Hold
|
$31.00
|
Reiterated
|
2 months ago
|
David Steinberg
|
Jefferies
|
Buy
|
$32.00
|
Reiterated
|
2 months ago
|
Akash Tewari
|
Wolfe Research
|
Buy
|
$31.00
|
Initiated
|
2 months ago
|
Balaji Prasad
|
Barclays
|
Buy
|
$28.00
|
Reiterated
|
2 months ago
Source: Tipranks
Conservative investors may instead forecast revenue growing annually by at least 1.5%. In a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model and at a discount rate of 9-10%, BHC stock has a fair value of around $28.
Please [+]Follow me for deeply-discounted picks in the biotechnology sector. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.
Also, I am inviting the DIY (do-it-yourself) investing marketplace.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.