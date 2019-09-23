4 More Reasons Bausch Health Is A Good Buy

After topping $24, Bausch Health (BHC) risks falling back to the low $20s range after a UnitedHealth (UNH) disappointment. And although its Siliq drug will have a negligible impact on its revenue, Bausch cannot afford any more setbacks. Still, the company has many products in the line-up that will bring in higher revenue. This should sustain Bausch's debt reduction schedule over the next few years.

There are four reasons investors should continue buying Bausch Health shares.

1 - Siliq Exclusion

UnitedHealthcare will end coverage of Siliq starting Jan. 1, 2020. It pointed patients to Cimzia, Cosentyx, Humira, Skyrizi, Stelara, and Tremfya as alternative treatment options. The loss is a setback and might slow the 267% Q2/2019 prescription growth year over year. But because Siliq is not a top 10 product by revenue, an analyst's focus on its impact on quarterly results is puzzling. As shown below, Lotemax, which brought in $36 million, brings in multiples more in revenue compared to Siliq.

2 - Sales Acceleration Ahead

If a surge in staff hiring is a signal for higher sales ahead, then having 200 representatives promoting Trulance should drive its sales. Previously, Bausch boosted its sales staff to support Salix's Xifaxan sales. A few quarters later, Salix sales began to grow. In the second quarter, the unit reported the highest quarterly revenue. TRx is trending at the highest levels:

Sales grew 8% by volume, 7% by steps taken to improve gross-to-nets, and 6% due to a net price increase after rebates.

Investors should expect a solid rise in Trulance sales. Revenue of $17 million in 2Q19 suggests the company is on track to meet its revenue guidance of $55 million this year. Strategically, Bausch will leverage its existing Xifaxan relationships in GI and PCP to enhance its opportunity for Trulance.

3 - Strong Global Vision Care Franchise

Global Vision Care organic revenue grew 8% in the second quarter. Biotrue ONEday and B+L ULTRA, the latter of which are monthly lenses that I use, led the unit's strong performance. B+L counts on their launch, plus the launch of AqualOX, in lifting revenue growth to the high-single digits again. After 21 straight months of market-leading growth, B+L's performance is outpacing that of the industry, in the U.S. and globally:

B+L's new multifocal contact lens for Astigmatism is a 32 million person opportunity in the U.S. alone. Strong marketing support and a competently led sales team may potentially accelerate revenue growth in the coming years. Already, the unit is benefiting from strong growth in Japan, China, and Russia. With 70% of its vision care business coming from outside of the U.S., worldwide familiarity with the B+L brand will help differentiate itself from competing brands. So far, executive Tom Appio, who leads the B+L unit, is demonstrating strong leadership in growing the vision care business.

In the U.S. market, the unit has promotional resources in place that will lift the daily silicone hydrogel lens business. B+L plans to launch iterations of Biotrue ONEday, which is another reason for its accelerating growth in the U.S.

4 - Compelling Valuations…except for One 'Sell' Call

Based on eight analysts, the average price target on Bausch Health stock is ~$36, 59% above the recent $22.55 price target. Though the recent downgrade hurt BHC stock, the company's fundamentally strong revenue growth ahead will send the stock higher.

Analyst Firm Position Price Target Action Date David Maris Wells Fargo Sell - Reiterated 6 days ago Dana Flanders Guggenheim Buy $30.00 Initiated 12 days ago Ram Selvaraju H.C. Wainwright Buy $54.00 Reiterated 2 months ago Irina Rivkind Koffler Mizuho Securities Buy $45.00 Reiterated 2 months ago Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Hold $31.00 Reiterated 2 months ago David Steinberg Jefferies Buy $32.00 Reiterated 2 months ago Akash Tewari Wolfe Research Buy $31.00 Initiated 2 months ago Balaji Prasad Barclays Buy $28.00 Reiterated 2 months ago

Conservative investors may instead forecast revenue growing annually by at least 1.5%. In a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model and at a discount rate of 9-10%, BHC stock has a fair value of around $28.

