Darden Restaurants: Good Earnings, But Industry Weakness Has Me Worried

Long-term I still like this company, but I won't be trading it for now.

I am a big fan of Darden Restaurants (DRI). Not only because of its food or phenomenal track record, but because the company is a great tool to track consumer sentiment. Where do consumers go when wages go up and the economy strengthens? They go out to eat and enjoy themselves. Darden has been a great beneficiary of this since the end of the recession and just reported another quarter of strength. The company is doing good. Unfortunately, Darden is mentioning unexpected weakness in its business environment but remains confident that full-year targets are achievable. All things considered, Darden continues to be one of the better consumer stocks, but consumer strength needs to be monitored as it has the potential to do a lot of damage.

Source: Darden Restaurants

Unfortunately, Momentum Matters

Let's start with the number everyone cares about: adjusted EPS. The first quarter of 2020 fiscal year came in $0.02 above expectations at $1.38. The company has not missed expectations in years and has done tremendously well. The Q1 growth rate unfortunately hits a new cycle low of just 3% which is a significant decline compared to previous quarters.

Source: Estimize

The good news is that sales growth continued to do well. Total sales improved by 3.5% which is more or less in line with previous quarters. This growth rate was provided by 2.6% growth from 40 net new restaurants and same-store sales growth of 0.9%.

CEO and president Gene Lee mentioned something I found very interesting and worrisome, to be honest.

The industry comping negative is surprising considering unemployment remains at all-time low and there continues to be strong wage growth, which historically has been a positive for the industry.

Before I show you the bigger picture, let's look at some key data. Olive Garden reported its 20th consecutive quarter of higher same-restaurant sales. Total sales were up 3.6% while same-restaurant sales improved by 2.2%. The total number of Olive Garden restaurants increased by 1.4%. Olive Garden outperformed industry comparable-store sales by 340 basis points, according to Darden which is the largest gap since the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Unfortunately, traffic was down slightly as a result of changes in first-quarter promotions and weakening industry demand.

Nonetheless, the company's measures to enhance growth are also aimed at digital sales. Olive Garden digital sales improved by 30% and represent 40% of total sales. Overall, off-premise sales improved by 12% which pushes it to 14% of total sales.

LongHorn Steakhouse did also very well with total sales growth of 4.6%, driven by 2% growth from new restaurants and 2.6% same-restaurant sales growth. This is the 26th quarter of higher comparable sales.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen saw total sales decline by 2%, driven by same-restaurant sales contraction of 5.4%. This was partially offset by a higher restaurant count of 3.4%. These bad results were the result of reduced marketing expenses and industry softness. In addition to that, the same-restaurant sales were down as restaurants saw significant disruptions during the quarter as Darden continues to complete the transformation of the Cheddar's brand. This has been going on for quite some time now and is hopefully going to result in Cheddar's becoming a steady grower like its Darden peers.

That said, one of the major problems in the restaurant industry is being able to grow margins. Serving good food and having friendly staff is one thing, but actually being able to control costs is another thing many companies fail at. Darden's EBITDA margins are in a steady uptrend and at relatively high levels.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of sales were flat compared to the previous-year quarter as higher prices and cost-saving initiatives offset commodity inflation or roughly 1.5%. Restaurant labor was flat even though same-restaurant sales were quite weak at 0.9%. Total labor inflation was 4% which was offset by pricing, check mix and productivity improvements in new and existing restaurants.

Regardless, restaurant-level EBITDA margin of 18.1% was 10 basis points unfavorable as comps growth was below total inflation growth. Overall, however, sales, margins and operating income continue to do very well as the graph below confirms.

With that being said, the company is reiterating its full-year guidance despite industry weakness and 20 to 30 basis points drag of same-restaurant sales in the second quarter due to Hurricane Dorian. Total sales growth is still expected to be between 5.3% and 6.3% with same-restaurant sales growth between 1% and 2%. With the economy in a slowing cycle, I believe that conservative same-restaurant growth numbers are achievable. The question is whether the economy will continue its decline or not.

Source: Darden Restaurants Q1/2020 Earnings Presentation

Speaking of a slowing economy, after hearing the comments from management with regard to industry weakness, I had to check it for myself. The result can be seen below. Wage growth is strong indeed, close to 3.5%. However, food services and drinking places are starting to head for 0% growth after reporting steady growth above 4% since the end of the recession. The last time growth took a big dive was after 2014 when the economy was in a decline as well.

I have to say that these numbers are bad as restaurant sales were one of the strongest indicators since the recession. If this downtrend continues, we might be in for a lot more consumer weakness. Also, note that the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index is also in a declining trend as I discussed in this article.

Darden's stock price is up roughly 20% since the start of the year and flat compared to one year ago. The stock, which is trading at 17.6x next year's earnings, is losing momentum as industry fundamentals continue to weaken.

Source: FINVIZ

I still believe that Darden is a good long-term investment as this 3% yielding stock is benefiting from great management, steady margins and a competitive position. However, as I don't like industry fundamentals, I won't be trading the stock for now.

