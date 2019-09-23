RPM International Is Still Too Expensive

Source

RPM International (RPM) is not known by its corporate name as well as the popular names inside its portfolio of brands. The shares are currently at the top of their 52-week range, so we decided to look and see what if any value there may be. Despite being a dividend aristocrat, the yield is relatively low and does not offer much income for those who like a hefty income stream from their investments. The company has much potential to grow its portfolio and start producing growth again, but it has to put a plan in place to do so. Currently, the low growth and low yield does not make the shares that appetizing at the current valuation.

Performance

From the headline second quarter report, we can see RPM didn't report the best of results.

The company beat on earnings but missed revenue estimates slightly. This miss is negligible in my view due to the overall size of revenues. However, the company is trading at quite lofty valuation levels once we consider the level of growth. While this was a record in terms of revenue, the company experienced higher raw material costs, higher labor costs, and higher freight costs. All of these costs are very tough to absorb when it is very difficult to pass along a price increase to the consumer without impacting sales. However, the company was able to pass along price increases which has helped the bottom line. For the full year, the company saw revenue grow 4.6%. Management attributed a historic wet spring to the lower revenue growth than expected. While the company has been busy cutting costs by eliminated plants, jobs, and other overlap, it has taken restructuring charges that have of course impacted reported earnings. However, when excluding the restructuring and other charges, adjusted earnings for the year increased 3.4% to $2.71 versus $2.62 last fiscal year. While this is decent in a maturing economy from a mature company, it is not strong enough to justify the current forward P/E of 20x expected earnings.

While the company has done a great job growing sales since 2015, it is important to note that much of this was due to acquisitions.

The company was able to however keep debt reasonable growing marginally while increasing sales at a better pace. The restructuring efforts were clearly needed as net income has grown at a slower pace than revenue. This implies the acquisitions it has made has negatively impacted overall gross margins.

Should continuing pressure on margins be a problem, it can be hard to see earnings grow to a valuation that makes the shares compelling at anything above a market multiple.

The company currently generates revenues from three divisions.

Industrial, making up the largest segment, saw essentially flat revenue of for the most recent quarter. Much of this segment is cyclical as it is related to construction. The industrial segment is made up of products that are used in roofing, exterior applications, concrete, and flooring. These products tend to sell less when there is a weak economy of course as less construction and renovation takes place.

The "Consumer" segment is made up of many of the brands investors are familiar with. Rust-oleum, DAP, and Krudkutter, just to name a few. This segment very much relies upon the consumer who is spending to do repairs or other projects are the home. This segment is arguably more stable in times of economic weakness as homes are an investment and owners tend to care of them no matter the state of the economy. For the recent quarter, this segment saw revenues rise 6.7%.

Lastly, there is the "Specialty" segment which saw the decent growth, 5.3%, but is also the smallest division. This consists of products that are used in one-off situations and not for everyday consumption by any sole customer generally speaking. This segment continues to grow as the company takes on acquisitions that it then leverages through its distribution network. The company annually considers about 50 acquisition targets but only ends up doing about 5-10 deals. These deals have added $100 million in revenue in the past 5 years. Not a large amount, but something to keep the company growing.

Another area of concern as an investor is overseas. It is clear we are seeing a materially weaker global economy, and this could impact RPM. The company generates about 71% of its revenue from North America, but the other 29% of sales are at risk of seeing pressure. This is mostly a concern as, again, the shares don't trade with much cushion. With a lofty valuation, I would expect a clear skies picture ahead.

Lastly, taking a look at the balance sheet, we see the company has maintained a stable cash position.

While not large in comparison to debt, it is about $2 per share in cash. The company does have long-term debt of $1.9 billion which is down from the prior year and should be reduced further. This equals a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.0x. The company is in the midst of a restructuring that should return more cash to shareholders, generate more cash flow, and reduce operating expenses - all positives for the future, should it be successfully implemented.

Valuation

With the mild growth the company is experiencing, looking at the valuation to see what is a fair price to pay for shares is prudent.

By looking at the historical trading valuation for the last 5 years, we can see whether shares represent a good value. Currently, they trade at a premium to their 5-year P/S ratio, P/CF ratio, P/E, forward P/E and P/B ratio. Going forward should the economic weakness not hamper results, the company trades at a lower than average forward P/E. From what we can see shares are probably over valued compared to their own history. However, as an investor, I prefer to purchase shares at a discount to historical trading ranges. Also, knowing we may be entering an economic slowdown sooner than later, shares should reflect a discount for impending weakness. We know there is a higher chance of weakness than strength at this time.

Secondly, looking at the dividend yield, we see the shares aren't offering an above average yield either.

The company has an average yield of 3.36% and currently only is offering a 2.03% yield. An above average dividend yield signaling shares are under-valued would be around 3.5% or more. As an income investor, I closely watch average yields to determine if I am getting a good discount on shares and great income. While RPM has raised its dividend for 44 years, it currently is not offering much to get excited about. It also is a sign that shares are in fact overvalued. We can see that in the last recession shares yielded north of 5%. This may warrant caution and patience to buy shares during the next downturn.

Conclusion

While RPM is full of brands that I know and are used every day, investing in the shares comes down to valuation. Right now, with slow growth, global economic weakness, and a restructuring underway, I am holding off on adding shares. I would begin to be attracted when they trade closer to a 20% discount to historical averages or around $46-49 a share. This would also put the yield more in line with its average. It will be interesting to see how results are in the upcoming quarter as the global economy slows and costs still continue to rise. Investors should be cautious as this is a cyclical company by nature. In the future, the company could very well become an acquisition target for any number of large competitors as it has many brands and a distribution network to lust after. However, paying a fair valuation is key to generating capital returns, and at this time, the shares are too expensive for my taste.

