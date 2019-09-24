Top 10 Dividend Kings: Outperformance Continues

The strategy focuses on total cash returns to shareholders and not just on the dividend distributions.

From January until the end of August, this portfolio outperformed the 26 Dividend Kings by 8.05%.

Since the beginning of this year, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 10 Dividend Kings with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield) returned 25.34%.

Significant Outperformance of the High Cash Distribution Dividend Kings

In my last article on the Dividend Kings, I explained why yield investors must focus on the total cash returns to shareholders and not just on the dividend distributions.

Dividends are only one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. In the current environment, buybacks are usually more important than dividends. However, investors routinely overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

My strategy focuses on the top 10 Dividend Kings (The Top 10 Kings) in terms of the shareholder yield. If on the first day of 2019, one invested in The Top 10 Kings with the highest net cash distributions (shareholder yield), until the end of August, this portfolio would outperform the 26 Dividend Kings by 8.05%.

Anyone who wants to utilize this strategy does not need to wait until the next January. Monthly, I will publish a list of The Top 10 Kings. Thus, the updated list will be available for new investments or the annual rebalancing.

Since the beginning of this year, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 10 Dividend Kings with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield) returned 25.34% (Portfolio 2). For comparison, during the same period, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 26 Dividend Kings returned 17.39% (Portfolio 1). At the end of July, the performance difference was 4.73%. However, August was particularly successful for The Top 10 Kings and their outperformance increased by 3.32% to 8.05%. These returns assume reinvestment of dividends.

The strategy did not outperform just on an absolute return basis. It beat on a risk-adjusted basis too. The Sharpe ratio, a measure of excess portfolio return over the risk-free rate relative to its standard deviation, was 2.02. The same ratio for the whole group of 26 Dividend Kings was 1.82%.

Top 10 Dividend Kings at the Start of the Year

In the table below, there are 26 Dividend Kings with YTD returns and their characteristics at the start of 2019.

The Net buyback yield is a twelve-month change in the total outstanding shares. This yield is negative if the company dilutes its shareholders and is positive if the company decreased its total outstanding number of shares. According to the data that was available on 1/1/2019 (look-ahead bias was avoided), during the preceding four quarters, eight Dividend Kings diluted their shareholders. For the rest eighteen companies, the net buyback yield ranged from 0% to positive 5.4%.

The outstanding share increase is not bad by definition. For example, if new share issuance was conducted to collect capital for takeover or new capital investments, this could lead to higher profits. However, if a company pays dividends and at the same time issues new shares to finance these dividends (or buybacks), then this does not create any additional value for shareholders.

At the beginning of this year, the average net buyback yield for the 26 Dividend Kings was 0.8%. This number was profoundly impacted by eight Dividend Kings that were diluting their shareholders with newly issued shares.

The Top 10 Kings' average net buyback yield was much higher, at 2.6%. The average dividend yield for The Top 10 Kings was 2.6% vs. 2.3% for the 26 Dividend Kings. Consequently, the average shareholder yield for the 10 highest yielding companies was 5.2% compared to only 3.1% for the 26 Dividend Kings.

The Top 10 Kings strategy avoided all diluting companies by investing in Dover Corp. (DOV), Target (TGT), P&G (PG), Emerson Electric (EMR), Lowe's (LOW), 3M Co. (MMM), Nordson (NDSN), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB), and Cincinnati Financial (CINF).

The Current Top 10 Dividend Kings

In the table below, there are current 26 Dividend Kings with their dividend yields, net buybacks yields (net change in the number of shares), and the sum of the two (shareholder yield).

The first 10 companies on the list comprise The Top 10 Kings, which have a shareholder yield ranging from 3.6% to 6.2%. Some of these stocks have below-average dividend or net buyback yields. However, when figures are combined, they represent the top 10 companies that offer the highest cash flows to their shareholders.

Since the beginning of the year, the composition of The Top 10 Kings has changed. Currently, the Top 10 investments include Dover Corp., Target, Lowe's, 3M Co., Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Emerson Electric, Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive, and Genuine Parts Company (GPC).

During the last four quarters, 12 out of 26 Dividend Kings diluted their shareholders. For the group of 26 Dividend Kings, the average net buyback yield, and the average shareholder yield are significantly impacted by SJW Group's (SJW) total outstanding share increase. The increase is due to the merger with Connecticut Water Service (CTWS). Due to this, the median yields are better proxies for comparison to The Top 10 Kings.

Compared to the 26 Dividend Kings, The Top 10 Kings offer a significantly higher median shareholder yield. The 26 Dividend Kings' shareholder yield is 2.4% vs. 5.5% for The Top 10 Kings. Similarly, The Top 10 Kings have a 1.2% higher median net buyback yield and a 0.4% higher dividend yield.

The figures for the median shareholder yield do not sum up. However, they do sum up for the average figures. The average shareholder yield for the Strategy is 5.1%, which is a combination of a 2.5% dividend yield and a 2.6% net buyback yield.

Combining Dividends With the Decreasing Number of Outstanding Shares, One Can Invest in Most Rewarding Companies

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase (explained in my first article on the shareholder yield topic). The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

For the utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests only in the 10 companies with the highest shareholder yield. The strategy is rebalanced twelve months after the initial purchase or the last rebalancing.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $797 billion via buybacks and $469 billion via dividends. However, one part of these distributions was diluted with newly issued shares, which is the case for one part Dividend Kings as well.

According to these data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks compared to dividends. Because of this, it is crucial that buybacks are an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

During late 1990, buybacks surged and surpassed dividend payments. Since then, repurchases account for approximately 60% of the total cash distributions. The detailed statistics of the cash distributions are available on the following link.

A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selection of companies purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. The strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies. In other words, besides dividends, the net change in the outstanding shares (net buyback) is used as a second and critical factor for the market outperformance.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings, The Top 10 Kings have much more concentrated allocation. The strategy has 10% single stock exposure, compared to on average, 3.85% for the equal-weighted portfolio of the 26 companies. Similarly, for The Top 10 Kings, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

However, to decrease the single-stock exposure, one could combine this strategy with the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy. This strategy applies the same investment principles for selecting stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

According to the quantitative tests, investing in companies with high shareholder yield generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance. This could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive benchmark as the S&P 500 or the whole group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

