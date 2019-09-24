Axalta Coating May Have Topped For Now

We may have the possibility of a double top forming in Axalta Coating Systems (The Coatings Provider) Ltd. (AXTA) at present. Obviously, we would not be able to confirm a double top reversal pattern until the support (trough) level is broken. However, we now have two tops which are about 2 months from each other and which are at the same price also. Furthermore, we have a daily swing high with the 4-day moving average having crossed beneath the 9-day already. The question now is whether more downside movement in the shares is to come. Let's go through how this potential reversal pattern may play itself out in the weeks to come.

First of all, for any reversal pattern to properly play itself out, there must be the existence of a prior trend. Axalta bottomed along with the market back in December last year and has been rallying ever since. Shares of Axalta are now up 45% since their lows of last year. These kinds of moves provide the sentiment needed which then enables reversal patterns to play out. As mentioned, we now have two share-price tops more or less 2 months apart. Time will tell if this is the start of some type of a reversion to the mean event.

The first peak took place in the middle of July. Volume since then has been pretty benign. Price dropped around 17% (we like to see at least 10%+ in these formations) and then bottomed in late August, which is called the trough. The low actually took multiple days to give us our daily swing. This "drawn-out affair" is usually actually common in double top reversal patterns as it is a sign of tepid enough demand.

From the trough, price rallied up to the second peak which was printed on the 17th of this month. We reiterate though that just because we now have two clear tops, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. In fact, what we would need to see here over the next few trading sessions would be elevated selling volume. If we do not get elevated selling volume, we would need to see at the very least an accelerated decline compared to the decline off the first top.

As we can see from the chart below, the height of the potential pattern is 5.6. Therefore, the best price-target would be around $21 per share. Remember, the reversal pattern cannot be confirmed until price breaks through support (trough). Then, from this point, the price-target would be this price minus the height of the pattern ($5.6 per share).

Therefore, there is no need to be greedy here at this present moment in time. If the pattern indeed plays itself out, there will be plenty of time to sell short down near the $26 level.

Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been reflected on the technical chart. Furthermore, if one notices both the RSI and MACD indicators, we are starting to see divergences taking place, which means that we may be seeing lower prices in the not too distant future.

The key here is patience. As mentioned, not until support is breached can we confirm that we have a double top reversal pattern in play. Although earnings trends have been improving for both this year and next, operating profit, for example, still remains below its 2015 high of $468 million. Axalta currently is trading with an earnings multiple of 35, which is well ahead of what the industry (22.4) is trading at at present. A confirmed reversal pattern would certainly help in bringing that valuation back to somewhere close to its mean. Let's see what the new few trading sessions bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AXTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.