A Monster Trade In Emerging Markets

If we want to start by taking a purely subjective view of the circumstances, investors and market watchers are more optimistic about the potential future returns coming from emerging markets.

It’s been refreshing to see many beaten down sectors and markets start outperforming the S&P 500 over the past few weeks.

You get to choose what monsters you want to slay. I'm sorry to say this again, but let's face it - the Force is with you. - Carrie Fisher

It's been refreshing to see many beaten down sectors and markets start outperforming the S&P 500 over the past few weeks. For much of 2019, tech, real estate and consumer discretionary stocks have really been the only areas of the market that have consistently outperformed. Since the U.S. and China started softening their hardline stances on trade, investors have pivoted to previously unloved areas of market - value and dividend stocks, emerging markets, small-caps and banks.

I've been arguing lately that investors should be cautious of buying into the S&P 500 (SPY) here because of the relative lack of value. Large-caps have been almost exclusively leading both the domestic and global equity markets higher, and there are simply much better pockets of opportunity elsewhere.

The one area that I've been very vocal about is emerging markets. This group has returned next to nothing over the past decade, but there's a strong case to be made that, despite signs of economic weakness worldwide, emerging markets are looking like a very attractive risk/reward opportunity.

If we want to start by taking a purely subjective view of the circumstances, investors and market watchers are more optimistic about the potential future returns coming from emerging markets than they are about any other major asset class.

This should probably be taken with a grain of salt since it's mostly based on analyst opinion, but the fact that pundits are tempering their expectations for the U.S. market and realizing there's value in the overseas markets is an encouraging sign.

But the quantitative data tells an even more compelling story.

Higher growth

Higher risk and higher return potential should generally be expected in emerging markets, but the gap between growth expectations between emerging markets and developed markets is expected to keep growing.

Emerging markets' GDP growth is expected to stay near the 5% level over the next several years. Developed markets, on the other hand, which have been plagued by recessionary conditions in areas like Germany and Italy along with zero and negative interest rates in many markets, are expected to dip to around 1.5%. Emerging markets obviously come with a great deal of political, currency, and trade risk today, but if you're looking for growth in your portfolio, the biggest economies aren't where you're going to find it.

Debt-to-GDP

We hear about the mounting federal debt here in the U.S. all the time but just how big is the gap between the U.S. and other nations? At 103%, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio isn't just one of the highest levels among developed nations, it's one of the highest anywhere in the world. Japan, Greece, Italy, and Portugal are the only major economies with more government debt relative to their GDP.

Emerging markets, on the other hand, have an average debt-to-GDP ratio of just 45%. On top of that, more than half of this debt qualifies as investment-grade.

All considering, this risk profile actually isn't too bad. There's risk here obviously, given the global economic backdrop, but these numbers don't suggest that a debt breakdown is near even if the worldwide economy continues to slow.

Declining dollar

The dollar has declined modestly from its highs earlier this year, but I firmly believe that falling interest rates, a mountain of federal debt, and curious Fed policy choices are eventually going to show up in the dollar's value. How far it ends up falling depends on a myriad of moving parts, but a declining greenback will act as a bullish tailwind for emerging markets equities.

Attractive valuation

Emerging markets P/E ratios are almost always lower than that of the S&P 500, but sometimes, the P/E discount gets so large that it becomes impossible to ignore. The P/E ratio of emerging markets is currently at a 35% discount relative to the S&P 500. Dividend payers are even cheaper.

The P/E ratio of emerging markets is currently at a 35% discount relative to the S&P 500. Dividend payers are even cheaper. This study from WisdomTree shows that when EM equities are this discounted, they have historically outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 10% annually over the subsequent 5 years. While it's far from a sure thing to happen again this time around, the odds are very much in favor of EM doing better than the U.S. here. And look at those dividend yields!

China trade catalyst

While the world continues to be negatively impacted by the ongoing trade war, I have a difficult time believing that President Trump will allow this to continue beyond the 2020 election. There's simply too much at stake politically and economically to let it drag on indefinitely. Once an agreement is reached, expect equities around the world to rally with a disproportionate rally taking place in China.

Recommendations for investing in emerging markets

I mentioned them already earlier, but three of the best ways to gain broad emerging markets exposure is through the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) or the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE). Another interesting option is the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF (XSOE). It avoids companies with heavy government ownership, so you get better pure exposure to the corporate environment.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 has been the go-to spot for exposure over the past year, but that trend is unlikely to continue. While the risks of investing in emerging markets will always be high, the combination of growth and significantly discounted valuation makes them a very compelling opportunity.

The economic health of these countries on average is better than many people realize, and the potential for a falling dollar, something that the folks in Washington seem intent on making happen, will only add to the bullish case.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button up above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.