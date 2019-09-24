VIG: A Dividend Growth ETF That's Built For Just This Type Of Market

The big knock on VIG is its lack of dividend yield. This fund will likely need to to be paired up with higher yielding options.

Dividend growth stocks and their histories of giving shareholders steady pay hikes are more consistent with current market sentiment that favors quality.

VIG does one of the best jobs out there of identifying companies with strong and growing dividends.

This stock market has been an exercise in trying to determine if you should bet on the optimism of a potential trade war resolution or the pessimism surrounding a global economy that continues to look progressively worse. The S&P 500 (SPY) currently sits less than 2% from its all-time high so traders are clearly putting more weight into the former than the latter.

That doesn't mean you should follow the crowd and pile into risk assets. This has been an incredibly narrow rally that's been limited mostly to large-cap growth stocks. The small-cap underperformance is an indication that investors don't want to commit to too much risk in a slowing economy and are sticking mostly with high quality, highly liquid large-cap names.

Data by YCharts

We can see that preference for relative safety in the dividend growth universe too. Despite most Treasuries yielding less than 2%, investors have been hesitant to reach into high yield equities (with the notable exception of REITs). Dividend growth stocks and their sometimes decades-long history of giving shareholders steady pay hikes are more consistent with the broader market sentiment that favors quality over all else.

There are a number of terrific dividend growth ETFs that come to mind. The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) both come to mind and you'd get no arguments from me for choosing either one.

My ETF of choice in this space, however, is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

Fund Profile

VIG tracks the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index which includes more than 100 companies that have a minimum 10-year history of paying and growing their dividends. It's a stellar 5-star product that has performed in the top 5% of Morningstar's Large Blend category over the past five years and has done so with nearly 10% less risk than the broader market.

source: Vanguard

VIG isn't the least expensive ETF in the world. In fact, it's far from it. Trading at 25 earnings and a P/B ratio of 4.5, it's about 20% more expensive than the S&P 500. But investors typically don't buy VIG with valuation as a primary consideration. They're looking for exposure to a rock-solid portfolio of companies that pay steadily growing and predictable dividends.

VIG's expense ratio of just 0.06% makes it one of the cheapest ETFs available to investors.

Portfolio

VIG's portfolio actually looks quite a bit different than the S&P 500 making it a fairly good diversifier when paired with a core S&P 500 or total market ETF. VIG's focus on dividend payers gives it a more defensive tilt as well.

source: Vanguard

There are two big factors you'll notice here with regard to the fund's composition. The first is the flip-flopped allocation between the industrial and tech sectors. Led by names such as Union Pacific (UNP), United Technologies (UTX), 3M (MMM) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), industrials account for more than one-quarter of the entire portfolio. Despite the ongoing trade war and the industrial sector's sensitivity to it, this allocation has served VIG well as all but 3M have beaten the S&P 500 this year. The under-allocation to tech obviously hasn't, but Microsoft's (MSFT) presence as VIG's top holding has been a win.

The other is the sector that's missing altogether. REITs are screened out in the fund's underlying index methodology. This is at least part of the reason why you don't see a higher yield from this fund.

Dividends

The big knock on VIG is its lack of dividend yield. A 1.8% yield won't get many out of bed in the morning and this fund will likely need to be paired up with higher yielding options, such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) or the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), to round out your portfolio.

But if you're looking for a steady pay raise, you've come to the right place. Dividend distributions can vary on a quarterly basis for a number of reasons so it's important to look at ETF distributions on an annual basis instead. On that front, VIG does its job.

source: Seeking Alpha

Investors in VIG would have seen their annual dividend payments more than double over the past decade. There have been a couple of years where the annual dividend total has dipped slightly but overall the trend is still up.

Drawdowns

Given the more conservative nature of VIG, you'd expect the fund would provide some downside protection in a correction or bear market. Over history, however, the results are a bit mixed.

source: Portfolio Visualizer

VIG did indeed fall less than the broader market during the financial crisis but fell about the same amount as the market during the corrections of 2011 and 2015. VIG again performed as expected during late 2018's correction saving investors nearly 3% in losses.

Conclusion

The dividend growth strategy has been a long-term winner for decades. It's especially served its purpose in 2019 during a time when sentiment has been whipsawed back and forth on an almost weekly basis.

VIG does one of the best jobs out there of identifying companies with strong and growing dividends. The yield is not necessarily eye-catching and you'll probably need to complement this ETF with other higher-yielding stocks and funds. But as a core holding in a dividend portfolio, you can't do much better!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIG,DGRO,SPHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.