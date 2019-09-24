The Habit Restaurants Is Still A Sell, Even At $9

Image source

Anyone that is familiar with my work knows that when I’ve covered The Habit Restaurants (HABT) in the past, I’ve been very bearish. The stock has traded for some truly insane valuations in the past, and that was always very offputting to me. At this point, with shares all the way down at $9, the stock is certainly looking more interesting. However, even with a long runway for growth, I think Habit’s margin problems are significant enough that even this price is too dear to own it.

Lots of growth ahead

To its credit, Habit has a model that works. We’ve all seen the ubiquitous burger-and-fries chains all over the place, so it isn’t like Habit is breaking new ground with the kind of food it serves. However, Habit is fairly focused on burgers in particular, but also sells chicken sandwiches, as well as a small lineup of salads. This differentiates it from the do-everything-for-everyone goal of chains like McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) or Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Habit focuses on quality, value, and guest experience over offering a vast menu.

Currently, Habit has just over 250 units total in the US, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s units are very heavily concentrated in California today as Habit already has a sizable footprint in that state, nearing 200 stores. It has, however, recently expanded to several other states, but its footprint in all the others is scattered at best.

While I certainly don’t like Habit’s concentration in California, the fact is that there are ~40 states where the company doesn’t have a single store, and apart from California, there is no state with any sort of full utilization. In a nutshell, this means Habit has a wide-open growth runway for the potential for many times the current store count over time. This is an enormous tailwind for growth over time, and I suspect this is what overly exuberant investors were buying at $18 last summer.

Part of what makes Habit interesting for investors is its tremendous unit-level numbers.

Source: Investor presentation

The average Habit does nearly $2 million annual revenue, which puts it near the top of the charts for fast food. Unit margins are okay at 18%, with the better chains producing 20%+ store margins. However, with a build-out cost of about $1 million, the average Habit store produces a cash-on-cash return of 30%. That is also less than the best chains, but still plenty good enough to keep Habit’s foot on the gas pedal when it comes to expanding its footprint.

This combination of new stores and favorable unit economics has produced some very strong growth in the past several years.

Source: Investor presentation

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 33% since 2012 as the unit count has ballooned at a rate of 24% annually during that time. EBITDA, on an adjusted basis, is up 21% annually as Habit’s margins have suffered over time.

And here’s the issue

With all this goodness, you’d be forgiven for wondering how I could possibly be bearish on the stock. Here’s the issue:

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s unit-level margins have suffered massively in the past several years because its labor costs have soared. This is not a problem that is unique to Habit by any means, but it is no less painful. Higher minimum wages have been an issue for restaurants and retailers around the country. However, California is one of the most expensive places to employ unskilled labor. That won’t get any easier as California’s minimum wage is supposed to index a dollar per hour higher for each of the next three years from the current $12 base. Given Habit’s exposure to California, this is a long-term issue for the company’s profitability, continuing the pain from the past few years.

Thus, I think Habit will continue to grow revenue at a rapid rate, but that revenue will continue to be slightly less profitable over time. Keep in mind unit margins used to be in excess of 22%, and now sit in the high-teens. With labor headwinds persisting, I just don’t see how Habit can fix its margins anytime soon, and that is a big issue for profit growth.

With just $0.14 in projected earnings for this year, Habit is trading for an eye-watering 65 times this year’s earnings. Next year doesn’t look any better as analysts expect roughly flat EPS to this year, so the tremendously high valuation will persist for some time.

While Habit will almost undoubtedly produce strong revenue growth, I have serious concerns about profit growth in the coming years. Given we’re at 65 times earnings now, I don’t see how Habit can grow into a $9 share price anytime soon. I like Habit’s lineup, and I like its growth potential, but margins are a serious concern with long-term headwinds, and I don’t see how the current valuation will reconcile itself without a much lower share price. As a result, I still think Habit is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.