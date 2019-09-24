Akerna Corp. (KERN) CEO Jessica Billingsley on Fiscal 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call September 23, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Representatives

Jessica Billingsley - Chief Executive Officer

Ruth Ann Kraemer - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Assad - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Keith Palzer - Ankura

Philip Rosenzweig - Westpark Capital

Amer Rathore - Carter, Terry Inc.

Martin Ercoline - First Financial Equity

Thank you and welcome to today’s fiscal year 2019 conference call. Representing the company today are Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna and Ruth Ann Kraemer, Akerna’s CFO, who will be available for questions during the Q&A portion of today's call.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I’d like to remind everyone that during this conference call, certain statements will be made that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as estimates, projected, expects, anticipates, forecast, plans, intends, believes, seeks, may, will, should, future, propose and variations of these words or similar expressions, or the negative versions of such words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors are more fully discussed in Akerna’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward looking statements speak only as of the day they are made. Akerna undertakes no obligations to update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Akerna’s CEO, Jessica Billingsley for a more in-depth discussion on the past year's achievements and Akerna’s future strategy. Jessica.

Jessica Billingsley

Thanks Jason and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to our fiscal year 2019 results earnings conference call. Fiscal year 2019 was a landmark year for Akerna. During the year ended June 30, 2019, we completed a significant milestone in our development, closing our merger with MTech and becoming the first compliance technology company in the cannabis space to be traded on NASDAQ.

I'm also happy to report we achieved record revenues of approximately $11 million right in line with our guidance in previous SEC filings. Our results and key business metrics demonstrates a continued demand for both our cornerstone SaaS products; our B2B, business-to-business commercial ERP product MJ Platform; and our B2G business-to-government product, Leaf Data Systems. Our growth hence is the scale of opportunity ahead.

In addition for our strong financial results, we had many exciting development, both in the year that ended June 30, 2019 and following the year-end. These include technology platform enhancements, strategic partnership and new customer engagement. Most recently we were pleased to be awarded a new contract from the Utah Department of Health and Department of Agriculture to implement our Leaf Data for the state’s new medical cannabis program.

We also announced a partnership with Solo Sciences that launched the world's first cryptographically-secure, cannabis product authentication system, which integrates advanced tagging technology exclusively with MJ Platform and the Leaf Data Systems. I'll talk more about the achievements in a few minutes, but before that, as this is our first earnings call as a public company, I'd like to spend a few minutes on our history and how we have evolved to where we are today.

As many of you know, Akerna was created from the merger between MJ Freeway and MTech Acquisition Corp. Prior to the merger, I was the CEO and Co-Founder at MJ Freeway which was founded in 2010. MJ Freeway was first to recognize the opportunity and design technology for season sales cannabis tracking, as it did not exist prior to our formation.

Other regulated industry technologies offered limited capabilities, but didn’t track cannabis accurately given the uniqueness of the product and the supply chain. We saw a tremendous opportunity to meet a growing need. Cannabis cultivators and dispensaries needed the ability to track and analyze this critical data to make informed business decisions. The public needed transparency and assurance as a product in patient safety. We were right, as legalization gains traction, more and more states and governments will require some form of seed-to-sale compliance to ensure product quality and public safety.

Identifying this need early, we set about creating a technology platform capable of tracking cannabis from cultivation, all the way through to consumer sales. Well ahead of the curve, we designed and built a platform from the ground up, specifically for cannabis businesses. We have evolved this start into our current buffer offering. These include MJ Platform, the industry's first API-enabled seed-to-sale cannabis ERP software and Leaf Data Systems, our software solution for government agencies to oversee compliance in their jurisdiction.

I'm sure you've heard the tragic news about raging [ph] illnesses and deaths linked to tobacco and cannabis based products, mostly purchased on the illegal market. I mention that, because it really helps contextualize the need and value of our solution for bringing transparency and accountability to consumer goods.

When cannabis is tracked with our seed-to-sale technology, we know exactly what’s in the product, how it's been handled and treated, who touched it along the way and where and when it was sold. It's a powerful ready solution for bringing safety and transparency to a product with exploding consumer adoption and government seeking a method for regulating an unknown industry.

Thanks to our recent integration with Solo Sciences, we have Solo Code, which gives consumers an authenticity make that via an app delivers product information enabling informed choices, safer choices and regulatory safe guard.

We have grown tremendously since our early days. To-date our products attract nearly $16 billion in legal cannabis sales across 14 countries, and have served clients in 29 states across the U.S.

After evaluating several approaches to raise the capital necessary to support our rapid growth trajectory, in October 2018 we opted to merge MJ Freeway with MTech Acquisition, the first U.S. listed, Special Purpose Acquisition Company or SPAC, focused on acquiring a company ancillary to the cannabis industry.

As a result of that decision and a lot of due-diligence, we successfully achieved our goal to be the first publicly traded cannabis compliance technology company on a major U.S. exchange. We are proud to be a NASDAQ listed company trading under the symbol KERN, K-E-R-N.

When we decided to make this move, it was because we saw the great opportunity in front of us. Already 33 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico allow for legal cannabis sales and consumption along with more than 20 countries around the world and growing, with sentiments shifting more in favor of legalization every day.

We expect the compliance needs of both government agencies implementing medical cannabis program and companies looking to sell globally will only increase and drive our business forward as cannabis legalization and social acceptance continue to expand, both domestically, as well as globally. We believe we are very well positioned to benefit from the major wins in our sales.

Akerna offers the most robust seed-to-sale software technology available today, serving both cannabis enterprises and government entities. We expect our leading technology platform will continue to drive strong organic growth as cannabis businesses continue to evolve to a more multi-states and multi-vertical operation.

Consolidation and increased capitalization are happening rapidly throughout the cannabis industry; the direct result of federal legalization attempt in the U.S. and of cannabis in Canada in 2018. We are also seeing rapid adult use legalization across the U.S. and globally many countries are approving the legalization and export attempts, and some are approving export of cannabis. The Enterprise Cannabis Business is on a tear [ph] and we believe we are the best solution for that market.

With the merger completed, Akerna has a strong balance sheet and access to public capital. This capital will help to accelerate our product development efforts to meet the growing compliance needs at the global cannabis market. Complementing this and when the price is right, we intend to execute a targeted acquisition strategy to acquire complementary businesses to build larger scale and to enhance what we believe are our already considerable growth prospects.

As Akerna’s CEO, I lead the day-to-day operations of the company. Leading Akerna with me is a highly knowledgeable and seasoned management team and Board of Directors, which now includes Mark Iwanowski, a former Oracle CIO. We also continue to enjoy support of key investors such as Roger McNamee, an early investor in Facebook who also served as Senior Strategic Adviser to our Board of Directors.

Before I turn this call over to Ruth Ann, let me quickly hit on a few of our business highlights for the year and to-date. For fiscal year 2019 total revenue increased to approximately $11 million. We secured a new contract for Leaf Data Systems with the State of Utah. MJ Platform monthly billing increased for the months ended June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 by 55% continuing to demonstrate high SaaS growth.

Our gross profit margin remains consistent at 58% in fiscal 2019, in line with our fiscal 2018 gross profit margin of 58%. As of June 30, 2019 we had approximately $21.9 million of cash on our balance sheet. In a few minutes Ruth Ann will review our results and business metrics in more detail.

In 2019 we also released numerous future updates and upgrades to MJ Platform and expanded our software capabilities though a number a strategic partnerships. To combine, a closed loop platform with advanced tagging technology that evolves the category of government track-and-trace products.

In August, Leaf Data and Solo Sciences partnered to launch a launch solo*TAG, the world's cryptographically-secure, cannabis product authentication system, exclusively for governments and only available with Leaf Data Systems. This alternative to RFID tag is much less expensive, more secure and more flexible for diverse packaging application. We will launch this technology first in the state of Utah.

In August we announced key partnership with Isolocity, enabling the first Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP, compliance global cannabis export technology solutions. As many of you already know, Canadian and Colombian cannabis firms are legally allowed to export medical cannabis, provided they can verify GMP.

I previously mentioned our win in the state of Utah. This was a milestone event for Akerna, which we are proud to have earned. In addition to providing additional revenues and paving the way for further diversification in our government business, it firmly demonstrates our growing leadership position in the cannabis SaaS space,

To win this award we underwent a very detailed and stringent setting process, along with other candidates. Utah stated we won the contract because our platform was the only one that offers that necessary transparency and security to help successfully launch Utah’s program.

The Leaf Data Systems solution in Utah creates a strong, secure, compliance model that we believe will be replicable and scalable for other states to quickly adopt and set the new standard for government regulation with greater transparency and accountability.

We also made progress on the international front. Recently Akerna expanded its European footprint into Italy and Macedonia. Macedonia has approved medical cannabis for cultivation and export.

Italy has a growing domestic market for hemp derived industrial products, including infused cosmetics and other consumer goods. The country has significantly increased its hemp production in the last two years to accommodate this growing demand. Akerna now has the European presence in five countries, including also Spain, Switzerland and Denmark.

Moving around the globe, we recently opened Ameren [ph] Columbia office to serve our growing footprint in the South American market. Cleverly an MJ Platform client is the first Colombian company authorized to export cannabis in Canada. MJ Platform’s clients in Colombia are enterprise scale, multinational organization positioned to benefit from the growing global market with approved export licenses.

In summary, we are very pleased with what we have achieved to-date and we firmly believe our largest opportunities they had. Our continued operational progress helps solidify our position as a leader in cannabis ERP and government cannabis compliance and we intend to extend that leadership.

We continue to see increased MJ Platform bookings and recurring software revenue, reflecting growing demand for our technology offering in this emerging, high growth sector. Looking ahead, we believe our prospects have only ground since becoming a public company. Being listed on NASDAQ opens us up to a broader investor audience.

We've got a great story and we look forward to sharing it proactively with the investor community going forward. We are confident in our ability to execute on our business strategy and future growth plans as we seek to capitalize on the enormous opportunity ahead.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Ruth Ann Kraemer to review our financial results and business metrics.

Ruth Ann Kraemer

Thanks Jessica. Today I will briefly discuss our consolidated financial results and key business metrics for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. These results are discussed in further detail in our form 10-K which was filed with the SEC and we encourage you to review.

Today revenue for the year ended June 30, 2019 increased to approximately $11 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to $10.5 million for the prior fiscal year. It's important to note our first year of Leaf Data Systems contract with Pennsylvania commenced in our fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, reverting to lower but stable run and maintain rates in fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, which matched the MJ Platforms high growth.

Recall as Jessica mentioned that MJ Platform monthly billings increased from the months ended June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 by 55%. Moving forward we expect to see less fluctuation from government contracts revenues as each new contract is anticipated to be a smaller percentage of our overall revenue.

Software revenue for fiscal year 2019 was $8.3 million compared to $8.1 million the prior year. Again, this increase primarily reflects continued demand for our key commercial software product in MJ Platform. We are optimistic about the year ahead as we enter the current fiscal year with the new Leaf Data Systems contract in Utah.

Services revenue, which includes revenue generated from consulting activities and project engagement was $2.4 million for fiscal year 2019 compared to $2.3 million in fiscal 2018. The increase was driven primarily by the expanding legalized market which is a key demand driver for this revenue line. It’s important to note consulting services are correlated with state legalization and the allowance of new market interest of growth of existing market participant operation. Accordingly service revenues can vary as a result of this.

As Jessica mentioned earlier, we continue to experience solid demand and platform bookings for MJ Platform, including both, new customers and existing customers expanding their capabilities. This continues to drive increasing recurring fast revenue.

Our cost of revenue was approximately $4.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 compared to $4.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 6%. Cost of revenue increased primarily due to an increase in hosting an infrastructure cost incurred to support our software business of approximately $0.4 million.

Additionally we incurred higher direct labor costs associated with providing our consulting services of approximately $0.2 million. These increases in cost of revenue were partially offset by fewer third party subcontractor costs associated with servicing our Leaf Data Systems clients. Overall, our gross profit margin remained consistent at 58% for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Operating expenses were $18.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8.6 million from the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year increase is primarily driven by legal, audit and other professional expenses relating to the merger in addition to approximately $3.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses that resulted from issuances of common stock to our employees in connection with our merger, the majority of which was a one-time charge.

Akerna incurred a net loss of $12.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2019, again reflecting the merger related costs, as well as the non-cash stock-based compensation charges, as compared to a loss of approximately $2.5 million the previous fiscal year. This was higher than we have originally projected.

For the year ended June 30, 2019 Akerna’s weighted average number of common shares outstanding was 6,045,382. Net proceeds generated from the merger totaled approximately $18 million.

Akerna ended fiscal 2019 with approximately $21.9 million in cash, excluding restricted cash compared to approximately $1.6 million as of June 30, 2018. Akerna had working capital of $22.1 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $1.6 million as of June 30, 2018.

This concludes our opening remarks and we’ll be happy to take any questions you may have. Please keep in mind that the forward-looking statement disclaimer discussed at the beginning of this call applies equally to the Q&A session.

Operator, please open the phone lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Philip Rosenzweig with Westpark Capital. Philip you line is now live. Our next question is from Keith Palzer, Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Palzer

Sorry, my company's name is Ankura, not Bank of America. I have two questions; the first question is there was an increase in monthly billings June over June. Why haven't we seen the effect of that in the total revenue year-over-year? The second question is, if you could give us a sense of the number of employees, year-over-year, I haven’t had time to go thought he filing yet. It maybe there and I apologies if it is and if there is an increase in employees, what functions those were in?

Jessica Billingsley

Sure, thanks Keith. This is Jessica Billingsley. So to answer the first part of your question, which is why was the increase in billing not reflected in the total revenue? So Pennsylvania, which was a very large contract and meaningful to our revenue, our first year of revenue for that contract was the year before last, and so the way a lot of government contracts work, they have a higher first year revenue and then the revert to a stable run and maintain revenue for subsequent years. So that decrease in that one large contract to its stable run and maintain rate masks the high growth of MJ Platform.

Moving forward, we do expect to see less fluctuation of this type as we have -- each new contract is a smaller percentage of our whole.

And then your second question related to number of employees and I will differ – Ruth Ann, do you have that number handy in your head from the filing, otherwise I'm happy to answer you know close to top of my head what I think the year-over-year increase was.

Ruth Ann Kraemer

You know, I don’t have that exactly. It’s around 100, but I don’t have that…

Jessica Billingsley

Right, so we are around 100 today, and I believe that reflect an increase of roughly 20 people year-over-year. It might only be an increase of 15 people. We did fill out, both in our product engineering teams, as well as in our sales and marketing and regulatory systems delivery teams.

Our next question is from Philip Rosenzweig with Westpark Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Philip Rosenzweig

Before you couldn’t hear me, can you hear me now?

Jessica Billingsley

We can Philip.

Philip Rosenzweig

Wonderful! Jessica, let me give you some accolades. I work very heavily in the stock market and for your first conference call, it was all inclusive, it was done very well, kudos to all your staff.

Jessica Billingsley

Thank you so much. We really appreciate that.

Philip Rosenzweig

My pleasure! And now for my first question, since you were born out of the stack, what type of acquisitions might I be looking for going forward from you now as an individual company?

Jessica Billingsley

Highly accretive acquisition opportunities are the key. So looking for bolt on transactions that would immediately add scale and ultimately earnings. One way to think about, in particular MJ Platform is to think of it as an ecosystem. So there are acquisition opportunities that are perhaps direct to competitors somewhere in our supply chain in that space, and there are also – we currently have roughly 50 integration partners or strategic partners that integrate to MJ Platform and provide some thesis, functionality in some way and so that would be served as a pipeline for acquisition as well, but the key is we are looking for highly accretive acquisitions.

Philip Rosenzweig

Can I assume that there's low hanging fruit out there and that's pretty much your long term goal for the company to assimilate those into your existing company.

Jessica Billingsley

Canada’s Technology is a relatively contained space at this time and we are in indiscretions with at all of the key players and certainly there is some low hanging fruit if you will in terms of both partnership and acquisition opportunities that will be highly accretive business. What we believe it will be, to make sure I clarify that before the attorneys hit on me.

Philip Rosenzweig

I appreciate your time and I look forward to your next call. Wishing you and your staff, nothing, but success in your oncoming transaction.

Jessica Billingsley

Thank you, Phillip. Much appreciated.

[Operating Instructions]. Our next question is from Amer Rathore, Carter, Terry Inc. Please proceed with your question.

Amer Rathore

Hi Jessica. I had a question about your recent Utah contract that you guys signed in August. Is it safe to assume that that type of contract with the health department opens up the similar contracts throughout the rest of the country and other states?

Jessica Billingsley

Thanks Amer. Yes, we absolutely believe the Utah contracts represents the repeatable model in which we’ll set the stage for what we believe are more to come.

And if you remember or I’ll note for anyone following, may not have seen, part of that contract involves the lunch at our next generation of new data systems, which includes both the closed loop system that includes functioning with both Leaf Data Systems and MJ Platforms, as well as the cryptographically secure solo*TAG™ technology which will be first implemented in Utah. Thank you.

Amer Rathore

Thank you very much.

Our next question is from Martin Ercoline, First Financial Equity. Please proceed with your question.

Martin Ercoline

Hi Jessica! I have a question about the consulting side. I read that you guys have about 22% of your revenue coming from consulting. Is that true? And if it is, is there a plan to grow the consulting piece, and if you could share with us what you see is your margin on the consulting work?

Jessica Billingsley

Hi Martin! So specifically on the consulting, the answer is roughly 22% of our revenue that is true. We really see consulting as complimentary to our SaaS product offering and in particular as you look at the landscape of the cannabis space, the cannabis businesses are often newly in business and certainly forging their way in a new space and having a very robust set of consulting offerings that we believe is critical to ensuring that these businesses are set up some SaaS businesses and government systemic work.

While we don't predict guidance at this time, it’s safe to say that consulting is growing, but it is not necessarily growing at the same rate as our high growth SaaS products.

Martin Ercoline

Okay, thank you.

Jessica Billingsley

Thanks.

Jessica Billingsley

Thank you so much. A theme you may have noticed today is that we do what we say we are going to do. You can depend on us to execute. Our company has made significant progress since our founding and more recently since our merger in public listing and we are convinced that our greatest opportunities lay ahead. We look to solidifying our position as the cannabis technology leader.

As a shareholder in Akerna, my goals are directly aligned with the near and long term interests of our shareholders. We thank you for your continued support and look forward to sharing our progress with you in the future. I want to thank everyone again for joining us on today’s call and for your interest in Akerna.

