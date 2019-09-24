AG Mortgage Investment Trust: An 8.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO From This Mortgage REIT

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it is definitely worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we plunge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by AG Mortgage Investment Trust - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 4 million shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AG Mortgage Investment Trust 8.0% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: MITT-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 09/17/2024, and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 6.476%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 09/17/2024. Currently, the new IPO trades above its par value at a price of $25.62, and it has a 7.81% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.49%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 6.51% and 6.24%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in, acquires and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS, Credit Investments, and Single-Family Rental Properties. Our Credit Investments include our Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.



The majority of our portfolio is comprised of mortgage-backed securities, specifically residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS. Certain of our RMBS portfolio have an explicit guarantee of principal and interest by a U.S. government agency such as the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, or a federally-chartered corporation such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, or Fannie Mae, or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or Freddie Mac. We refer to these securities as Agency RMBS. Our Agency RMBS investments include mortgage pass-through securities and CMOs, and certain Agency RMBS whose underlying collateral is not identified until shortly (generally two days) before the purchase or sale settlement date, which we refer to as TBAs. Our portfolio also includes a significant portion of RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, or Non-Agency RMBS. Our Non-Agency RMBS investments may include fixed-and floating-rate securities, including investment grade and non-investment grade. We have invested in other target assets, including asset backed securities, or ABS, and commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS, which, together with Agency RMBS and Non-Agency RMBS, we collectively refer to as real estate securities. We have also invested in commercial and residential mortgage loans, including non-performing and re-performing residential mortgage loans, as well as excess mortgage servicing rights. We have the discretion to invest in other target assets, including real estate structured finance products, other real estate-related loans and securities and direct or indirect interests in real estate.



Source: Company website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, MITT:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the company is expected to pay a $1.95 dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $15.74, the current yield of MITT is at 12.39%. As an absolute value, this means it pays out $63.78 million in yearly dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series C Preferred Stock) of the company are around $21.46 million.

In addition, with the market capitalization of around $511 million, MITT is one of the smallest "Diversified REITs" (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of AG Mortgage Investment Trust's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: MarketWatch.com | Company Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, MITT had a total debt of $2.9 billion ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company that totals $161 million.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of MITT, but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 511/(2928 + 261) = 0.16 , indicating the company is highly leveraged, as it has 6x times more debt than equity.

. This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 511/(2928 + 261) = , indicating the company is highly leveraged, as it has 6x times more debt than equity. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 33/(88 + 21) = 0.30, repeating the previous ratio, and also cannot be defined as a good number, as there is not enough buffer for the interest and the preferred dividend expenses.

The AG Mortgage Investment Trust Family

MITT has two more outstanding preferred stocks:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (MITT.PA), and

AG Mortgage Investment Trust 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (MITT.PB)

Source: Author's database

The new preferred stock "brothers" pay a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.25% and 8.00%, respectively, and are callable from 2 years now. After they are trading a little above their par value, at a premium of 2-3%, they have a negative YTW carrying a call risk. However, with this refinancing at 8.00%, the probability of any of "A" or "B" to be called significantly decreases. Still, with a YTW of 7.63%, MITT-C is currently the best choice from the family, having 5 years' call protection and with its floating element - a rate hike protection.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the MITT's securities and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). Despite the fact that only MITT-B takes part of the ETF's holdings, a very close behavior of the preferreds and PFF is observed.

Source: Tradingview.com

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Below you can see two charts with a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25 issued by a REIT company. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 7.63%, MITT-C is located at the top. Only NYMTN and CHMI-B have higher Yield-to-Call, but their Current Yield, which is close to the MITT-C's, is actually their YTW, at the rate of 8.00%. Except for NLY-G, all securities are trading above their par value.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and have a par value of $25. For a better view, JE-A is excluded because of its 25% Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, redeem the Series C Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series C Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under “-Conversion Rights” with respect to the shares of Series C Preferred Stock called for redemption.



Source: 424B5 Filing by AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Use of Proceeds

We expect that the net proceeds from the Series C Preferred Stock offering will be approximately $96.7 million after deducting the underwriting discount and our estimated expenses. We plan to use net proceeds from this offering to fund purchases of our target assets in accordance with our investment objectives and strategies, as well as for other general corporate purposes. See “Use of Proceeds” in this prospectus supplement.



Source: 424B5 Filing by AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of more than $100 million, MITT-C is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's rally in the fixed income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600 million used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond that is listed on the stock exchange. As such, MITT-C is no exception, and we share the homework we do with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is highly leveraged, having 6x times more debt than equity. Furthermore, its net income cannot provide sufficient buffer for the creditors' payments. Though, the company is paying $63 milllion dividend expensed for its common stock, 3x time more than it currently needs for its preferred stocks. As for the returns, MITT-C gives the same current yield as the other two preferred stocks in the family but with its interest rate and call protection, it has a significant advantage over its relatives. Also, when compared to all other F2F preferreds issued by a REIT with Yield-to-Call of 7.63%, it is one of the highest by this indicator. Close to MITT-C's YTW are also XAN-C and CIM's CIM-D, CIM-C.

