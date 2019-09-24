Expensive Vulcan Materials Continues To Go Higher

Vulcan Materials (VMC) is the largest domestic producer of aggregates and its stock has been on an absolute tear this year. This is a corner of the commodities world that is seldom-discussed but extremely important as this company serves as the backbone for public construction. With demand increasing at a double-digit pace for aggregates in the last two years, Vulcan's earnings and stock have begun to reflect that optimism. The stock today is extremely expensive, but unless the growth abates, VMC has room to move higher.

Source: Tuck Mapping Solutions

Increased Demand In Construction Driving Earnings

For those unfamiliar with the aggregates market, as it's not in the news every day, this is comprised of gravel, sand, crushed stone, and concrete. They're made from a drilling process in a quarry and different types of deposits are crushed, sorted, and shipped to end customers. They're the essence of numerous end markets, including infrastructure, the energy sector, and real estate. Vulcan is a leader in the space and the company has over 80 years’ worth of aggregates reserves, which totals 16.3 billion tons.

We’re just about six weeks out from the next round of quarterly earnings, but to reflect on the strong execution that the company displayed in the second quarter, revenues were up +11% and gross profit was up 15%, both relative to Q2 2018. This was driven by a healthy mix of price and volume, with shipments up +4% to 2.4 million tons and the freight-adjusted sales price rose +5.9%. The company's strength in earnings has been driving the stock this year, especially as it is up over 50% YTD.

The company is firing on all cylinders, which is rare to see as companies tend to either lean on just pricing or just volume. Rather, a key driver for the company has been a +21% increase in public construction in the last two years, which drives demand for aggregates products. The rarity is well-captured in the latest earnings release from management:

We remain keenly focused on creating long-term value by compounding our aggregates unit margins, while continuing to operate safely. Shipment growth in the second quarter was solid and consistent with full-year expectations. Importantly, price improvements were widespread. These results further highlight the strength of our aggregates-focused business, which serves our attractive, long-term growth markets."

With such optimism propelling the company forward, it's worth taking a look under the hood. Materials companies tend to not have the best balance sheets, but that isn't the case with Vulcan. The balance sheet is particularly strong, which is something that really can’t be said for commodities companies at large. The company currently has $26 million in cash versus total long-term debt of $2.78 billion and short-term debt of $137 million. Total debt is thus $2.91 billion and net debt is $2.88 billion. While the cash balance seems rather insignificant, the double-digit increase in adjusted EBITDA is reassuring, especially as trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA totals $1.20 billion. This puts leverage at just about 2.3x on a net basis. Investors should be quite comfortable with that level.

It’s worth noting how restrictive the covenants are with this name. For example, with the $750 million line of credit that it has, a maximum gross leverage ratio of 3.5x is in place to prevent the company from being a financial risk. Typically, for commodities companies, these ratios are often in excess of 5.5x to 6x, to allow breathing room for companies when cycles hit their troughs. The low maximum that Vulcan has tells us a lot about the way the company intends to run its business and it has communicated a conservative capital approach to banks.

Vulcan Is Expensive, But Performance Trumps All

Typically, when stocks go on a streak like this it is normal to question whether or not the run can continue. Given the minimal headwinds to the business and the continually expanding earnings profile, it's difficult to say that Vulcan will be derailed. That brings us to VMC's valuation. The stock currently trades at 56.9x earnings and 5x EV/Sales. Additionally, other relevant trading multiples include EV/EBITDA and price to cash flow, which also seem to be quite expensive. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 20.9x and a P/CF of 26.8x.

Any way you slice it, this stock isn't cheap to own. Even if the stock traded in the mid-$20s, I could make the case that further valuation upside was warranted given the earnings profile, but this current valuation is just outright inhibiting. Yet, we have to remember that certain stocks in the current market are awarded substantial premiums for having both consistency in earnings and associated growth. While the valuation can be debated further, recognize that this has been a stock that has been expensive all year and the market is indifferent, clearly.

VMC has quietly put up an impressive run this year, entering just below $100/share and now rallying to nearly $150. The stock is trading well above its moving averages and momentum is clearly in favor of the stock moving higher. The stock had a bit of a lull prior to 2019 and less than quality returns for shareholders were produced, but that has all been turned around. I expect the stock to continue to move higher unless aggregate pricing weakens or there is a significant economic slowdown.

Source: StockCharts

Capital returns naturally come up after a stock has done this well. During Q2, Vulcan returned $41 million to shareholders via dividends. First, the dividend is inadequate, in my opinion, and the current yield of 0.83% doesn't do a lot for investors. When coupled with an expensive valuation, this is really a disappointment for prospective shareholders. In order to have a robust dividend, a company needs a bounty of cash flow, consistently in its capital expenditure profile, and minimal reliance on external factors. While I am confident in both the cash flow profile and the capital management of Vulcan at this time, I am not expecting a dividend increase outside of what management has guided to.

In terms of a share buyback program, the company didn't buy back any shares in the second quarter. Management doesn't really have a need to as the stock isn't under stress. So, while every shareholder would cheer for buybacks, they're just not needed at this time as the stock continues to reflect the positive operational environment. In 2018, Vulcan repurchased $134 million stock and in the prior year, the company repurchased $60.3 million. To put this in context, the company has a market cap of $19.8 billion right now, so these are rather insignificant amounts. I am not expecting share repurchases to step up unless the stock moves lower by large amount.

Conclusion

This is a stock that has held up surprisingly well despite the valuation surpassing even the best of materials companies. With the stock up over 50% this year, it's clear the market is focusing on the growth in public construction and, consequently, the higher demand for aggregates. Vulcan is winning on both price and volume, which creates a growth profile that is difficult to bet against. While the dividend isn't up to par with other companies in the sector, the outperformance of the stock has more than made up for it and I expect the run to continue until an economic downturn begins to impact the public sector.

