Chegg Is Likely Fairly Priced At This Level

It's been a while since we last wrote about Chegg (CHGG). Since our last article, Chegg, has fallen about 16%. We can't take the credit, however - most SaaS stocks were down double-digit percentages. We think Chegg is more fairly valued at this price, and we rate it a hold at this time. Despite the great business model, competition is still fierce and we believe this should stifle long-term growth.

The good part

We've spent the last 2 articles on Chegg talking about the problems with its service and valuation, but Chegg does have its good points, which we haven't mentioned in our last two articles. It clearly has an enviable business model which is easy to scale and has extremely high margins, as can be seen from its over 80% gross profit margins.

Despite all the talk about competition, Chegg does have a strong moat, with a huge supply of over 25mil answered questions and 5mil textbook solutions. This massive supply of premium content is hard to replicate for most entrants into this space, and is probably the reason why subscriber growth has been so robust. Chegg seems to have the customer retention and recurring revenue of an SaaS type business model while having the network effects of a platform business model.

These characteristics make us hesitant to be too bearish on Chegg. It is, after all, one of the most well-known study tools in college.

Q2 investor presentation

The bad part

We mentioned earlier that it would be very hard for a competitor to enter Chegg's arena. However, if there was any company that could cross Chegg's moat, it would be Barnes & Noble Education (BNED). BNED operates college bookstores for a large percentage of universities in the US and reaches over 67mil students across its digital and physical properties, according to management.

With over 67 million annual visitors to our e-commerce site and foot traffic across our 777 physical campus stores, including students parent and alumni, we offer a way for brands to meaningfully connect with the college audience by leveraging our physical and digital footprint. Q1 2020 BNED earnings call

This allows BNED to promote its product, Bartleby, directly to students through its physical and online bookstores, while Chegg is forced to use more expensive online marketing and other channels to reach students.

Leveraging what we learned during the spring rush, we have now improved our sales strategies, enhanced bookseller training, increased in-store marketing and continue to incentivize our field sales force. Our thousands of student booksellers are hard at work offering this product to students to supplement their classroom learning and ensure as they're equipped for success. Q1 2020 BNED earnings call

Of course, being one of the largest textbook retailers in the US also puts BNED in a good position to add large amounts of original content to its product. BNED now has solutions to over 2mil problems available, which doubled in just 1 year.

We continue to grow the number of titles and subjects covered on bartleby learn, and to increase the number of step-by-step solutions available in our content library. In this fall semester, we are approaching approximately 2 million solutions available for students, up from more than 1 million solutions we offered at the end of our last fiscal year just in April. Q1 2020 BNED earnings call

Interestingly, BNED introduced Bartleby Write in the most recent earnings call, which seems really similar to Chegg's own writing product, Chegg Writing. Bartleby Write was not built from scratch, but rather from BNED's acquisition of Student Brands.

Bartleby write was developed on a foundation of a writing product we acquired through Student Brands in August 2018. Our teams have been working diligently to grow and enhance the offering into a best in class writing product. Bartleby write allows students to check grammar, detect plagiarism and receive an AI generated preliminary score, so they know if their paper may benefit from improvement before they submit it. We believe bartleby write solves multiple pain points for an even larger addressable market of students. We're excited to grow our suite of services and look forward to adding active bartleby users. Q1 2020 BNED earnings call

The value proposition for Bartleby Learn is very clear. It will cost $9.99 per month, far lower than Chegg's $15 per month. Although it doesn't have as many solutions as Chegg, with Chegg Study having 25mil solutions, it will allow students to ask up to 30 questions a month, higher than Chegg's 20 questions per month.

We honestly think Bartleby could be a serious threat to Chegg. BNED has built-in advantages like access to millions of students per day and is offering a cheaper and higher value product (by question count). It can subsidise its digital operations through profits from its legacy business, unlike Chegg, which has to raise debt to grow. Bartleby already has garnered 1/5 of the web visits of Chegg, according to similarweb.

bartleby.com traffic

chegg.com traffic

Valuation

At 10x revenues, Chegg is more fairly priced compared to other SaaS businesses with similar growth profiles. Its high margins and strong retention still make its business model extremely enviable, and we think it can continue to grow subscribers at double-digits for a while, at least, as this market is still quite underpenetrated. Even if domestic competition intensifies, international could be another growth driver. Chegg could also expand into the corporate learning market in the future.

In the long-term, remember the 50% of the high school students go directly into the work force as we get more into solving their pre-skilling and skilling and up-skilling market. We think we will have really wonderful opportunities for that group as well, but at the moment we’re still focused on the fact people that are paying for their own education right now. Chegg Q2 2019 earnings call

Q2 investor presentation

There is still a significant amount of risk, however, due to the entrance of Bartleby. By giving BNED a valuation of around $150mil, the market seems to be putting the chance of Bartleby taking share from Chegg close to 0%. We think this is a mistake, however, as BNED does have some built-in competitive advantages as we've mentioned earlier.

Takeaway

Overall, Chegg is now no longer a screaming sell. Its sticky business model, strong moat and decent margins do have some inherent value, after all. However, we see slower growth in the long term as the market for study tools becomes ever more saturated from new entrants like BNED. We think Chegg should be around fair value and we are upgrading it to a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.