An Overview Of South32

The company's GEMCO manganese mine sits at the very bottom of the cost curve, is thus high-margin, and supports cash generation.

South32 derives almost half its operating income from its aluminum segment, which has higher margins than most, if not all, other major aluminum producers.

Asset Quality

Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum

The South32 Ltd. (OTCPK:SOUHY, S32.AX) story starts with aluminum, from which the company currently derives almost half of its earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Aluminum production starts by mining bauxite ore. The red bauxite rock is then crushed and sent to a refinery, which extracts alumina using the Bayer process (digestion, clarification, precipitation, and calcination). The final product from this stage is white alumina powder, which is sent to aluminum smelters to produce the final aluminum product.

South32 derives almost 25% of its EBITDA from its Worsley Alumina business in Southwestern Australia (Australia is the world's largest producer of bauxite).

The following chart from a South32 presentation shows the recent range for alumina prices:

Worsley's operating costs are in the low $200 per tonne range, which is near the very bottom of the cost curve, as shown here:

Source: Alcoa investor presentation

Worsley is one of the largest and lowest-cost bauxite mining and alumina refining operations in the world. Its 3.8-3.9 million tonnes of annual alumina production accounts for about 3% of global supply and 6% of global supply outside of China. Worsley's low costs deliver EBITDA margins of about 40%, which is higher than that of any of the other upstream segments for the major aluminum producers - Rio Tinto (RIO), Alcoa (AA), Rusal (OTC:RUALF), and Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY; OTCQX:NHYKF). With more than 50 years' worth of resource life left, Worsley is poised to remain a core asset of South32 for decades to come.

South32's remaining aluminum assets include the following:

Hillside aluminum smelter in South Africa, which sources most of its alumina from Worsley

Mozal aluminum smelter (47.1% owned) in Mozambique

Mineracao Rio do Norte (MRN) mine and alumina refinery in Brazil (36% owned) and aluminum smelter (40% owned)

All three of these remaining aluminum operations are in the lower half of their respective cost curves.

South32's overall aluminum segment is generating EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 30% range, which are higher than those of Rio Tinto and far higher than those of other integrated aluminum producers. Long-term demand growth for aluminum remains strong, and exchange stocks are low. With almost half of its EBITDA from aluminum (25% from the prime asset Worsley), aluminum will continue to be a core component of cash flow generation for South32 for years to come.

Manganese

Manganese is primarily used to strengthen steel and to refine iron ore to metallic iron for steelmaking. According to the USGS, "Manganese has no known substitutes in the overall conversion of iron ore to steel, so steel cannot be produced without manganese." It is also used in stainless steel and aluminum alloys. Manganese is used in the cathodes of some lithium-ion batteries, including those for electric vehicles. However, for now, the main story remains that of a steelmaking ingredient.

South32 is the world's largest producer of manganese ore. It derives roughly 37% of its overall EBITDA from manganese, and with EBITDA margins averaging in the mid-50% range over the last few years, it is the miner's highest-margin segment.

About 2/3rd of South32's manganese revenue comes from its Australia Manganese segment, which consists of a 60% stake in Groote Eylandt Mining Company (GEMCO) in the Northern Territory of Australia and the wholly owned Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Company (TEMCO) alloy plant in Tasmania. GEMCO is a high-grade, open pit operation that sits at the very bottom of the manganese cost curve, as shown here in dark gray:

Source: South32 investor presentation

This low-cost structure of Australia Manganese leads to EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 60% range, making it South32's leading segment and one of the more highly profitable businesses of all the top diversified majors.

GEMCO has less than 20 years of resource life remaining, so over time, more of South32's manganese production is likely to come from its South Africa manganese segment, where it operates 2 mines in the Kalahari Basin. The Kalahari Basin holds roughly 80% of the world's known manganese ore resources.

Financial Strength

Aluminum and manganese account for almost 85% of South32's EBITDA and lead to an overall EBITDA margin in the low-to-mid 30% range, which is roughly the average for the top diversified majors over the last 5 years.

South32 does not have margins as high as BHP and Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), and this explains why BHP spun off the combined businesses into South32 several years ago to focus on its generally higher-margin segments of petroleum, iron ore, copper, and coal. (South32 has metallurgical and thermal coal businesses, but they are not as profitable as BHP's coal segment.) BHP trades for a higher price multiple than South32 because of this.

That being said, South32's free cash generation has been slightly stronger than that of Rio Tinto (RIO) and Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) in recent years, and its average free cash flow return on invested capital over the last 5 years is 8.7%, which puts it in third place behind Nornickel and BHP.

From a strictly financial standpoint, it may make sense to own South32 over BHP or Nornickel at the right price multiple discount. I estimate that BHP is trading for 11.2 times its current fiscal year free cash flow and Nornickel is trading for 18.3 times its current fiscal year free cash flow, whereas South32 is trading for only 8.1 times.

South32's strong free cash flow generation shows up in its dividend yield and its share repurchases. The company has been returning $1 billion per year to shareholders via dividends (~70%) and share repurchases (~30%). This is a shareholder yield of about 14.3% on current revenues. My estimated dividend yield for the company is 7.6%.

Future Production Outlook

South32 continues to reshape its portfolio, and this is where things get interesting.

For starters, South32 is selling its low-margin thermal coal business, which will not only boost margins but potentially reduce headaches from certain climate interest groups.

Second, South32 acquired Arizona Mining's Hermosa-Taylor project last year, and this may begin producing in 2021-2022. Using my old Arizona Mining financial model as a reference, I estimate that this will boost operating margins by 3-4% longer term and by 5-7% for a few years earlier next decade (2022-2025). This is assuming a zinc price of only $2,500 per tonne ($1.13 per lb.). Hermosa-Taylor will also produce a lot of by-product silver - roughly 5 million ounces annually on average - and along with its Cannington mine, this will likely make South32 a top 10 silver producer.

Third, in 2018, South32 acquired a 50% interest in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project in Queensland, Australia, and will assume operational control of the project. The remaining 50% is owned by Aquila Resources Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of China BaoWu Steel Group. The final feasibility study results have not been released, but based on earlier studies, the economics look similar to its existing met coal operations.

Fourth, South32 has been investing aggressively across North America in other base metals projects. The company owns 12.5% of Alaskan junior, Trilogy Metals (TMQ), and has the option to increase this to 50% before January 31, 2020. Trilogy has Arctic, an open-pitable, copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold project, and Bornite, a higher-grade, open-pitable, copper-cobalt deposit. The pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for Arctic has an after-tax net present value ("NPV") of $1.4 billion and an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 33% using metals prices that are at or below my long-term target prices. Bornite has a 142 million tonne Indicated & Inferred Resource grading 1.74% copper.

South32 also has an early-stage joint venture with Silver Bull Resources (SVBL), where they continue to explore the Sierra Mojada zinc-silver project in Mexico. Sierra Mojada has an open-pitable 59 million tonne Measured & Indicated resource grading 3.6% zinc and 50 g/t silver. It is likely that South32 sees exploration discovery potential at Sierra Mojada longer term that could make this a more significant project.

I really like how South32 has been moving aggressively into base metals in quality jurisdictions. Arizona Mining had one of the top projects on the block last year. South32's strong free cash flow allowed the company to snatch it up while other majors were seemingly sleeping or still nursing their financial wounds from the 2014-15 downturn. The following presentation slide shows the decent size and superior grades of these ventures relative to some other undeveloped projects:

Source: Trilogy Metals; BMO Capital Markets

These North American projects have South32 positioning to become a significant base metals producer all from sound jurisdictions.

Strategic Conclusion

South32's consistent free cash flow generation and growth pipeline should lead to strong earnings growth next decade. The company will likely be able fund these projects from its own internal cash generation without hindering its dividend and possibly without hindering ongoing share repurchases. The interesting thing is that, over time, the margins from South32's production mix could eventually rival BHP's. At the very least, I see South32's fundamentals generating the sort of earnings growth that will eventually demand a valuation that is closer to BHP's (longer term).

