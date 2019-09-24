FX Weekly: From QT To QE

It seems that the market was slightly disappointed by the central banks’ meetings in the past two weeks, and investors’ appetite flew back to the classic safes.

After a brief consolidation in the beginning of the year, long-term interest rates have started to fall again amid high uncertainty associated with the trade dispute.

Macro News

Global: After a brief consolidation in the beginning of the year, long-term interest rates have started to fall again amid high uncertainty associated with the trade dispute. Leading indicators are still showing weakening signs of the global activity; for instance, South Korea exports fall by 21.8% for the first 20 days of September, their biggest drop in a decade (with exports to China down nearly 30%). The BIS published their quarterly report over the weekend, confirming that a range of indicators are showing rising risk of a potential recession in the coming quarters (inverted yield curves, manufacturing PMIs, the surge in negative-yielding debt). However, we think that the reverse in central banks’ monetary policies - from quantitative tightening to quantitative easing and rate cuts - coupled with the ease in Chinese credit conditions may stabilise the global economic activity at current levels and generate some momentum in asset prices. Figure 1 (left frame) shows the relationship between the annual change in global manufacturing PMI and the annual growth in Chinese credit impulse (TSF: Total Social Financing, 6M lead). The little pick-up in China TSF implies that we should see a recovery in manufacturing PMIs.

US: As expected, the Fed cut both the Fed Funds rate by 25bps to 1.75-2.00% and the interest on excess reserves by 30bps to 1.8% following a very divided FOMC meeting (7-3). Two policymakers (George and Rosengren) voted to main the target rate at 2-2.25%, while Bullard voted for a big 50bps cut. According to the committee, the US economy continues to grow at a moderate rate, with household spending rising at a strong pace and the labour market remaining strong. However, business investments and exports have weakened on the back of the elevated uncertainty associated with the trade war. Inflationary pressures have remained firm in the US; even though the CPI inflation rate dipped below 2% in the past few months (1.7% in August), core CPI has been rising in recent months to 2.4% and is approaching the high of its long-term range (the last time core CPI was above 2.4% was in September 2008).

UK: The BoE kept its official bank rate on hold at 0.75% as expected, with policymakers signalling that interest rates will remain lower for longer amid Brexit uncertainty. As we mentioned recently, the probability of a no-deal Brexit stands at 30%, and a no-deal would lead to weaker growth, higher inflation and a depreciation of the pound. Empirically, higher inflation and weakening growth has been the worst scenario for stocks.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries were nearly unchanged at 849K contracts in the week ending September 17th. The sharp consolidation in US interest rates did not increase the short specs positioning in the last couple of weeks, and the aggregate shorts are now down over 300K contracts in the past month.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The euro did not manage to break through a few ST resistance following the Fed meeting last week, and it is clear that the single currency remains vulnerable in the short run, as nothing seems to be able to push EURUSD higher. We cut out a long position on EURUSD at 1.10 on Monday and switched our outlook from slightly bullish to neutral / bearish in the medium term. Traders who are bear on the euro should wait for higher levels to short some; resistance on the topside stands at 1.11, which corresponds to the 50-day SMA.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable dipped lower in the past two days following a 6-figure rally in September; the pair is now trading slightly below its 100-day SMA of 1.2480. We saw that the last few days were dominated by a risk-off environment, as investors’ demand for safe havens has increased (strong USD, lower yields and strong JPY). Sterling looks slightly vulnerable in the current environment.

EURGBP: The pair has stabilised at around 0.8830 in recent days following one month of bear consolidation on the back of sterling strength. EURGBP is now back into its LT range of 0.8790-0.9070m, which represents the 61.8% and 23.6% Fibo retracements of the 0.8310-0.93 range. We think that the implied vol on EURGBP may decline, hence playing the range would be more interesting in the near future.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The Japanese yen received support in the past few days, and USDJPY did not manage to consolidate back to its long-term average at 109 (a 50% retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range). It seems that the market was slightly disappointed by the central banks’ meetings in the past two weeks, and investors’ appetite flew back to the classic safes. USDJPY could hit lower lows in the near term as global yields decrease.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The pair has been trending higher in the past few months but has not managed to break through the psychological resistance of 1. We would stay away from the pair for the moment, as we do not see any short-term opportunity.

Chart of the Week

In the past year, a popular chart that we have shown in many of our publications was the divergence between price volatility (VIX) and fundamental volatility (we used the Economic Policy Uncertainty index developed by Baker et al. (2016)). Uncertainty started to rise in 2016 following US elections but has not been translated into high market volatility until recently, as political and economic news has been unreliable and difficult for investors to interpret.

This chart also shows an interesting relationship between volatility and the JPYKRW exchange rate. Japanese investors are often attracted to South Korean assets, as they offer higher rates, which tends to gradually strengthen the KRW. However, when risk-off rises, the yen appreciates drastically as Japanese investors bring capital home. As the EPU index, the JPYKRW exchange rate is currently pricing in higher volatility.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in USDJPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.