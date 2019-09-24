BGC Partners: Undercovered Gem

This is a buy-and-hold trade. BGC Partners class A common stock (BGCP) currently trades at about $5.62, with a current yield on the $.56 dividend of about 10.1%. The stock took a 24.5% clipping in the first three weeks of December 2018, and is off its December 2017 $10.70 high by 47.7%.

The big dip coincides with the completion of BGCP’s spin-off of Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK), a commercial real estate services firm. NMRK was roughly 40.0% of BGCP’s value. With each BGCP shareholder getting .4613 shares of NMRK, on spin day worth about $5 per share, BGCP was left at about $6.

BGCP provides market-maker and trader software and related brokerage software technology services to financial (and non-financial) institutions. Its services include trade execution, broker/dealer services, clearing and post trade information, and so on, related to fixed-income securities, equity and credit derivatives, foreign exchange, swaps, and futures. The company's Fenics GO operations provide a fully electronic over-the-counter block-trading platform for derivatives and related products trade research, execution, and clearing. Post-spin guidance calls for continued growth in both Fenics and in BGCP’s vertical insurance operations. For the first six months of 2019, the Fenics business segment grew at about 22.0% over the first half of 2018. Fenics currently constitutes about 16.0-17.0% of total revenue, but the portion is growing.

Without NMRK, BGCP’s historical revenue growth rate has been about 10.0%. Because of the spin-off, BGCP’s operating common size percentages over the last few years mean little. However, for the post-spin six months ended June 30, 2019, BGCP earned 6.8% on sales. At the 10.0% growth rate, 2025 revenue should reach about $3.5 billion, and net income, at 6.8% of sales, would be about $.43 per share. At today’s P/E ratio of about 11 times earnings, EPS of $.43 would price BGCP at only $4.73, whereas it currently trades at a comparatively overvalued $5.50. The P/E appears to be depressed in reaction to the 40.0% drop in sales produced by the spin-off. If the P/E returns to its historic high and low average ratios (82 times for the high average P/E, 52 times for the low, over the last five years) in 2025, BGCP could easily fetch between $22 and $35 per share.

NMRK continues its restated and post-spin growth at an average of about 15.0%, but is an inconsistent earner. It is currently trading at about 15 times earnings.

In addition to the potential gains, BGCP currently pays a post-spin annualized 2019 dividend of $.56 per share, giving it a current yield above 10.0% per year. Whether it will maintain this dividend is not known, but the company has followed a policy of extraordinarily high annual payout percentages, and the stock has paid an annual yield of 15.8%, on average, over the last five years.

Risks for BGCP include many things that are largely outside of the company's control. Continued growth requires a continuation of the economic boom of the last few years without a repeat of the financial crisis conditions experienced in 2008. Things like market volatility and global counter-party risk are important for continued high block trading volumes in swaps and derivatives. Like all technology-based businesses, BGCP is subject to sudden and rapid product obsolescence based on development of newer, faster, and better technology. Regulatory risks, and sovereign risks could change the company's operating environment. Adding to the risk that management can address is the complexity of transactions, layers of deals, multiple partnerships, and so on, that describe BGCP’s business. Events and conditions contemplated when deals were made may not prevail in the future, and the effects of such variances may not be well-understood by current management. BGCP also faces considerable foreign exchange risk, with almost 70.0% of revenue generated outside the Western hemisphere.

This paper does not constitute investment advice, and is not to be construed as such. Investors and other readers should seek and keep their own counsel and advice, and should thoroughly investigate and evaluate their own investment decisions.

Data for this paper are from Morningstar, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq and BGCP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.