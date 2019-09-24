Trimming Nestle To Initiate A Position In Henkel

Many investors consider consumer staples companies as ideally suited to form a portion of the defensive core of their portfolios. And rightly so. Quality firms in this sector typically benefit from exposure to non-cyclical end-markets, as well as strong competitive positions derived mainly from scale, strong branding power, and privileged relationships with retailers. As a result, many of these franchises tend to generate stable profits and cash flows, earn good returns on investments, and be adequately capitalized. Moreover, their dividend profile is seen by many as fairly attractive, especially in a time when investors - notably outside of the U.S. - have been deprived of the yield from fixed-income investments.

The table below contrasts some key fundamental data for a selection of such "quality" consumer staples companies, which we’ll make reference to throughout this article.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, as of September 16th, 2019

Henkel refers to the company’s ordinary share listing.

A tale of two solid companies

Besides both being classified as consumer staples companies, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Henkel (OTCPK:HELKF, OTCPK:HENKY, OTCPK:HENOY) have little in common and this certainly isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison. While Nestle is the largest food and beverage company in the world, with product categories ranging from coffee to pet care, Henkel is more of a mix of an industrial and consumer products company, being active in adhesive technologies, home care, and beauty care (see Appendix for detail).

Despite running different businesses, both represent what we consider to be solid companies. In the case of Henkel, the company is the #1 player in the USD 67 billion global market for adhesives & sealants, with an estimated market share of 14%, compared to less than 7% for its main competitors (H.B. Fuller (FUL), Bostik, Sika (SXYXY), Dow (DOW), and RPM International (RPM)).

It also operates in parts of the Beauty Care market, estimated to be worth approx. USD 450 billion globally, namely skin care and hair care products. It is estimated that Henkel’s global market share of the relevant product categories in which it competes is approx. 6-7%, largely behind market leaders such as L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (27% share of the global hair care business) and Unilever (UL). Still, Henkel is estimated to be the #3 player worldwide in the hair care category, mainly thanks to its Schwarzkopf brand.

Last, Henkel competes in the Laundry & Home Care market, a market estimated to be worth over USD 135 billion globally, with detergents representing over half of the total. In the laundry product category, Henkel is the #3 global player with a market share of approx. 15%, behind P&G (PG) (market share of 36%) and Unilever (24%). However, Henkel does have market-leading positions in certain markets, including Germany and Europe, as well as the #2 position in the North American market.

Overall, we rate Henkel as being in a fairly strong market position and as being protected by some level of barriers to entry. The company has market-leading positions (#3 or better) in all of the product categories in which it competes, which implies a cost advantage from scale. Furthermore, the company does have some intangible assets related to branding and retailer relationships, especially for key brands such as Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. Last, it can be argued that there is some level of customer switching costs for Henkel’s adhesive products. Relative to peers, we rate Henkel’s competitive position as strong and more or less on par with Nestle, but not quite at the level of other companies such as Unilever, Clorox (CLX), and Estee Lauder (EL), for example.

This narrative can be backed up by looking at the numbers. Over the past 5 years on average, Henkel (vs. Nestle) has achieve an EBITDA margin of 19.7% (vs. 19.9%), an ROIC of 10.6% (vs. 9.9%), and an ROE of 15% (vs. 15.3%), as shown in the table at the start of this article.

In closing this section on fundamentals, it is also worth pointing out that Nestle and Henkel differ somewhat in terms of their capital structure. As of today, Nestle’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at approx. 1.5x, which remains appropriate but is the highest it’s been in recent years. Henkel, by contrast, has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.5x, and has been very conservatively levered over recent years. Thus, the ROE figures stated in the paragraph above have been achieved with much less financial leverage in the case of Henkel.

Dividend profile

As stated in the introduction, the consumer staples space has been a refuge for income investors in recent years. This is especially true for investors based in most of Europe and Switzerland, where interest rates have been in negative territory since 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Despite both companies having a dividend yield of approx. 2% as of today, there are some significant differences between the two. First, Henkel’s payout ratio is significantly lower. Its current EPS and CFO payout ratios stand at 35% and 30% respectively, vs. 73% and 48% for Nestle, which implies a higher level of dividend safety. Second, Henkel’s dividend has the potential to grow faster than Nestle’s, due to a lower payout ratio, a stronger balance sheet, and a recently stated ambition to increase the EPS payout ratio to 30-40%, up from 25-35% previously. All in, we believe that Henkel will have an easier time growing its dividend at a mid-single digit clip over the next decade, whereas Nestle may find it challenging to surpass a low-single digit growth rate.

Valuation

All else equal, perhaps one of the most important factors impacting the decision of which of the two companies to own is valuation. As previously described, Nestle and Henkel are loosely comparable as two solid companies with similar fundamental profiles in terms of returns on investments and growth potential.

Having said that, a valuation gap has been steadily growing over the past year. As shown below, Nestle shares have outperformed Henkel by over 40% in the last 12 months. This is due to a number of considerations. On the one hand, Nestle has continued to successfully reposition its product portfolio with a focus on health and wellness products since its new CEO took up his post in early 2017. The company's organic growth profile has somewhat improved of late, although it still falls way short of its stated target of 5-6% organic growth. Last, operating margins have made steady progress towards the firm’s target of reaching 17.5-18.5% by 2020.

On the other hand, Henkel has disappointed on a number of occasions over the recent past. One such instance that can easily be spotted on the graph is when the company announced FY18 results and issued guidance for FY19 this January, when the stock price dropped some 30%. More recently, the firm’s 2Q19 results missed expectations, and the company lowered its FY19 top line guidance to 0-2%, driven by weakness in its most cyclical segment, adhesive technologies.

Source: Google Finance, as of September 23rd, 2019

As of today, the widening stock price gap of the past year is clearly apparent when looking at valuation multiples. While Henkel (ordinary shares) currently trade at a 12 months' forward P/E of approx. 15x and a FY19 EV / EBITDA of 10.2x, Nestle shares trade at a 12 months' forward P/E of approx. 22.6x and a FY19 EV / EBITDA of 16.6x. That represents a large valuation gap, which, in our view, cannot be justified from a fundamentals standpoint.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Conclusion

Among numerous others, Nestle and Henkel are two solid companies that we consider to be adequate for conservative global investors to gain exposure to the consumer staples sector. While they are not entirely comparable, both companies share many similarities in terms of their return and growth profiles. And some considerations, such as balance sheet strength, as well as dividend safety and growth potential, are clearly in favor of Henkel.

Yet, over the past year especially, Nestle has been trading as an "untouchable" consumer staples giant, while Henkel has increasingly been trading like a pure-play industrial company. Needless to say, both characterizations are off the mark, with the reality being somewhat more nuanced. For the reasons outlined in this article, we believe there is a good opportunity to trim positions in Nestle and increase Henkel at this point in time.

Appendix

Nestle Key Figures 2018

Source: Nestle presentation

Henkel Key Figures 2018

Source: Henkel presentation

Henkel Preferred Share: Historical Dividend Profile

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Disclosure: I am/we are long NESTLE LISTED ON THE SWISS STOCK EXCHANCE, HENKEL ORDINARY SHARES LISTED ON THE GERMAN STOCK EXCHANGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article reflects personal views and does not constitute investment advice.