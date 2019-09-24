Dividend Increases: September 16-20, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, thirteen companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including six of my DivGro holdings.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

The highlighted stocks are in my DivGro portfolio.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

On Thursday, September 19, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 16.88% to 90¢ per share. All shareholders of record on October 31 can expect the dividend to be paid on November 18.

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

TTEC designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. TTEC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recently, TTEC increased its semi-annual dividend by 14.29% to 32¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 17 to shareholders of record on September 30.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Minneapolis-based USB is a financial services holding company that provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions in the United States. Its services are available through a network of more than 3,000 banking offices and a network of about 5,000 ATMs. USB was founded in 1863.

On Tuesday, September 17, USB increased its quarterly dividend to 42¢ per share, an increase of 13.51%. USB will trade ex-dividend on September 27. The dividend is payable on October 15, to shareholders of record on September 30.

Masco (MAS)

MAS designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products under many different brands, including Cobra, Heritage, Endless Pools, Behr, Kichler, Kraftmaid, and Duraflex. The company operates in three segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. MAS was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

The company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of 12.50% to 13.5¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on November 12 to shareholders of record on October 11, with an ex-dividend date of October 10.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPM is a financial holding company providing investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. With assets of about $2.6 trillion, the company serves many prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients around the world. JPM was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.50%, from 80¢ per share to 90¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on October 31 to shareholders of record on October 4. The ex-dividend date will be October 3.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Founded in 1975 and based in Redmond, Washington, MSFT is a technology company with worldwide operations. The company’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, productivity and business solutions applications, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. MSFT also designs, manufactures, and sells several hardware devices.

On Wednesday, September 18, MSFT increased its quarterly dividend to 51¢ per share, an increase of 10.87%. The dividend is payable on December 12 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21.

State Street (STT)

Through its subsidiaries, STT provides a range of financial products and services worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and investment management services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. STT was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, September 19, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 10.64% to 52¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on October 1.

International Bancshares (IBOC)

IBOC is a financial holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1966 with headquarters in Laredo, Texas, IBOC has four bank subsidiaries with more than 200 main banking and branch facilities and a network of automated teller machines throughout South, Central and Southeast Texas and in the State of Oklahoma.

On September 16, the company declared a dividend of 55¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 10.00% increase. All shareholders of record on September 30 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 15.

McDonald's (MCD)

MCD operates and franchises restaurants that serve locally relevant menus of food and drink in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company operates primarily as a franchisor, owning the land and building for both franchised and company-operated restaurant sites. MCD was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

The company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of 7.76% to $1.25 per share. The first payment will be on December 16 to shareholders of record on December 2. The ex-dividend date is November 29.

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recently, the board of directors of AMT declared a quarterly dividend of 95¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.26%. The dividend is payable on October 17 to shareholders of record on September 27.

Ingredion (INGR)

INGR manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterials from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. The company provides its products to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. INGR was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 0.80% to 63¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is September 30 and the dividend will be paid on October 25 to shareholders of record on October 1.

Realty Income (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recently, O increased its monthly dividend by 0.22% to 22.7¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 30, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on October 15.

W.P. Carey (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. WPC has properties primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe.

On Wednesday, September 18, WPC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.036¢ per share, an increase of 0.19%. All shareholders of record on September 30 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 15.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TXN, MAS, and JPM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TXN's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in TXN in January 2010 would have returned 18.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MAS's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MAS in January 2010 would have returned 14.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JPM's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in JPM in January 2010 would have returned 12.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 24-October 7, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date ABM Industries ABM 2.00% $35.96 52 3.10% $0.72 10/02 11/04 Agree Realty ADC 3.08% $73.94 7 5.40% $2.28 09/26 10/11 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 4.60% $18.25 7 37.60% $0.84 09/24 10/03 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 3.93% $28.52 6 5.90% $1.12 09/27 10/15 American Tower AMT 1.68% $225.67 9 22.30% $3.80 09/26 10/17 Air Products and Chemicals APD 2.09% $221.80 37 8.90% $4.64 09/30 11/11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.60% $153.77 9 8.00% $4.00 09/27 10/15 AvalonBay Communities AVB 2.91% $209.24 8 6.90% $6.08 09/27 10/15 Axis Capital AXS 2.43% $65.93 17 9.30% $1.60 10/02 10/15 BancFirst BANF 2.27% $56.38 26 9.50% $1.28 09/27 10/15 Franklin Resources BEN 3.58% $29.03 39 18.70% $1.04 09/27 10/11 B&G Foods BGS 9.66% $19.67 8 9.60% $1.90 09/27 10/30 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 3.23% $50.83 10 2.70% $1.64 10/03 11/01 Brixmor Property BRX 5.67% $19.76 6 N/A $1.12 10/03 10/15 Cardinal Health CAH 4.12% $46.66 23 10.20% $1.92 09/30 10/15 Comcast CMCSA 1.81% $46.36 12 14.20% $0.84 10/01 10/23 CyrusOne CONE 2.57% $77.74 7 30.30% $2.00 09/26 10/11 CoreSite Realty COR 4.04% $120.67 10 30.10% $4.88 09/27 10/15 Camden Property Trust CPT 2.90% $110.18 9 4.50% $3.20 09/27 10/17 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.82% $49.60 9 14.50% $1.40 10/03 10/23 CareTrust REIT CTRE 3.88% $23.22 6 N/A $0.90 09/27 10/15 CubeSmart CUBE 3.61% $35.46 9 22.20% $1.28 09/30 10/15 CVB Financial CVBF 3.37% $21.35 7 8.60% $0.72 10/01 10/17 Dillard's DDS 1.01% $59.43 9 13.80% $0.60 09/27 11/04 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.46% $42.25 9 6.80% $1.04 09/27 10/16 Quest Diagnostics DGX 1.99% $106.71 8 10.20% $2.12 10/03 10/21 Amdocs DOX 1.74% $65.68 8 13.30% $1.14 09/27 10/25 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.35% $127.65 8 4.30% $3.00 09/27 10/15 Encompass Health EHC 1.74% $64.23 7 42.00% $1.12 09/30 10/15 Edison International EIX 3.33% $73.68 16 12.40% $2.45 09/27 10/31 Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS 1.83% $134.17 15 17.20% $2.45 09/26 10/11 EPR Properties EPR 5.83% $77.22 9 6.60% $4.50 09/27 10/15 Erie Indemnity ERIE 1.90% $189.87 29 7.20% $3.60 10/04 10/22 Essex Property Trust ESS 2.41% $323.97 25 9.20% $7.80 09/27 10/15 Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 3.49% $27.50 9 7.70% $0.96 09/27 10/15 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 2.84% $19.72 7 33.90% $0.56 09/26 10/08 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.32% $39.65 7 59.00% $0.92 09/27 10/21 Fulton Financial FULT 3.17% $16.42 5 8.00% $0.52 09/30 10/15 Healthcare Trust of America HTA 4.39% $28.71 8 1.30% $1.26 10/02 10/10 International Bancshares IBOC 2.81% $39.21 10 11.80% $1.10 09/27 10/15 Independent Bank INDB 2.39% $73.57 9 10.90% $1.76 09/27 10/11 Ingredion INGR 3.10% $81.22 8 11.60% $2.52 09/30 10/25 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.62% $67.88 10 13.80% $1.10 09/27 10/15 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.81% $152.44 45 16.40% $4.28 09/27 10/09 JPMorgan Chase JPM 3.05% $118.13 9 12.80% $3.60 10/03 10/31 Kimco Realty KIM 5.55% $20.19 8 5.90% $1.12 10/01 10/15 Kennedy-Wilson KW 3.79% $22.14 9 23.90% $0.84 09/27 10/03 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.18% $86.43 24 14.30% $1.88 09/27 10/15 Lennox International LII 1.29% $238.14 10 21.20% $3.08 09/30 10/15 Lam Research LRCX 1.93% $238.35 6 N/A $4.60 09/30 10/16 Mondelez International MDLZ 2.09% $54.55 8 11.20% $1.14 09/27 10/14 Medtronic MDT 1.95% $110.96 42 12.20% $2.16 09/26 10/18 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.65% $47.66 49 2.60% $1.74 09/27 10/15 National Healthcare NHC 2.50% $83.30 16 9.60% $2.08 09/27 12/02 National Health Investors NHI 5.06% $83.05 17 6.90% $4.20 09/27 11/08 NetApp NTAP 3.53% $54.42 7 32.00% $1.92 10/03 10/23 Nucor NUE 3.06% $52.33 46 0.70% $1.60 09/26 11/08 Realty Income O 3.58% $76.20 26 4.10% $2.72 09/30 10/15 Pattern Energy PEGI 6.18% $27.32 5 40.10% $1.69 09/26 10/31 Philip Morris International PM 6.46% $72.49 11 4.80% $4.68 09/24 10/11 Portland General Electric POR 2.71% $56.89 14 5.20% $1.54 09/24 10/15 Primoris Services PRIM 1.21% $19.81 7 12.20% $0.24 09/27 10/15 Regal Beloit RBC 1.65% $72.54 15 6.70% $1.20 09/26 10/11 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 1.66% $44.57 6 24.40% $0.74 09/27 10/15 Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP 4.43% $81.36 7 17.40% $3.60 09/27 10/15 Raymond James Financial RJF 1.63% $83.55 7 14.50% $1.36 09/30 10/15 Republic Services RSG 1.86% $87.10 17 7.90% $1.62 09/30 10/15 Steelcase SCS 3.00% $19.31 9 6.40% $0.58 09/27 10/14 ServisFirst Bancshares SFBS 1.81% $33.13 6 N/A $0.60 09/30 10/11 SL Green Realty SLG 4.17% $81.49 8 19.70% $3.40 09/27 10/15 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.34% $68.46 6 11.50% $0.92 10/02 10/24 STAG Industrial STAG 4.77% $30.01 9 3.90% $1.43 09/27 10/15 Steel Dynamics STLD 3.15% $30.49 9 10.80% $0.96 09/27 10/11 State Street STT 3.51% $59.25 8 11.80% $2.08 09/30 10/15 Stryker SYK 0.95% $219.49 26 12.10% $2.08 09/27 10/31 Sysco SYY 1.99% $78.58 49 5.20% $1.56 10/03 10/25 Townebank TOWN 2.61% $27.60 8 10.20% $0.72 09/27 10/10 Terreno Realty TRNO 2.10% $51.49 9 12.50% $1.08 10/03 10/18 Toro TTC 1.24% $72.69 10 23.40% $0.90 09/27 10/11 TTEC TTEC 1.29% $49.59 5 N/A $0.64 09/27 10/17 Domtar UFS 5.24% $34.75 10 10.60% $1.82 10/01 10/15 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 5.05% $16.62 8 7.90% $0.84 09/27 10/15 US Bancorp USB 3.03% $55.48 8 8.40% $1.68 09/27 10/15 Universal UVV 5.57% $54.63 48 5.40% $3.04 10/04 11/04 Ventas VTR 4.37% $72.57 9 5.80% $3.17 09/30 10/11 Willis Towers Watson WLTW 1.32% $196.77 8 16.00% $2.60 09/27 10/15 WP Carey WPC 4.59% $90.38 22 5.10% $4.14 09/27 10/15 WPP WPP 4.42% $61.95 9 11.50% $2.74 10/03 11/04

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN, JPM, MSFT, MCD, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.