Why FedEx Should Be Considered A Buy At Today's Valuation

FedEx (FDX) has been providing me with red ink for months at this time. It's not something I'm all that concerned about - given that the investment in the company was made with a 30-50 year time horizon. Still, the precarious drop in the share price does mean I made a miscalculation with regards to timing when doing my previous purchase/s.

As a conservative dividend investor who means to learn from investment mistakes, no matter their size, I intend to here look back into FedEx and see if there are risks of thesis-breaking pieces of news which should cause concern to even long-term investors, or if my mistake is simply limited to "only" buying the company at a bad time, despite the perceived undervaluation.

Let's get going and see if 1.7% yield for this company is worth investing in.

FedEx - pressures continue after a poor quarter

Anyone who invests in the space knows (or should know) the current worries in trade uncertainties and macro - these have continued to plague the company for the past quarter. These were also part of the reason for:

A drop in operating income of 12%, with a margin of barely above 6%.

The loss of a "large customer" (Amazon), and associated losses in FedEx Ground as well as increased CapEx/OpEx in the segment.

The company's revised outlook for the year, now at an $11-$13 EPS for the year, versus a previous estimate of above $14.

No arguing - this was pretty damn terrible. The company's stock has taken the expected hit and is currently trading at share prices below the January 2019 dip.

Let's take a closer look at some of the items, beginning with the loss of Amazon.

Amazon - a desirable customer? At all?

While there's no question that Amazon (AMZN), for a company like FedEx, provides a sheer volume of packages and shipments, there are the questions of how valuable the e-retailer actually was due to the margin pressures. Many have questioned - me included - what profit margins FedEx actually had with Amazon. Over the course of the past few months, we've gotten some indications - namely that Amazon wasn't all that good a customer for FedEx to have.

"Amazon packages are very small, and they don't take up a whole lot of space, but at the same time there's not a whole lot of money to be made by moving them," (Source: Cathy Roberson, an analyst with Logistics Trends & Insights LLC, Business Insider)

In fact, material from quarterly reports has shown Amazon to be a terrible customer when looking for profits. Companies like FedEx don't make a whole lot of money from focusing on the so-called deferred package segment (non-overnight), which is also characterized by high volumes but smaller and smaller margins. One could go so far as to say that Amazon and similar customers/contracts have been part of the reasons for FedEx problems for a number of quarters now - and why the reason to drop Amazon is actually an excellent one.

(Source: 1Q20 Earnings call Slides)

Operating margin numbers for the contract between Amazon and FedEx were under 0.25%, "Somewhere between tiny and zero". (Source)

So while the decision to cut Amazon will and has affected volume and sales mix numbers, as well as a likely short-term effect to revenue per package, the overall long-term effect of dropping Amazon will likely be positive. There's also some consensus that FedEx will recover from this contract cancellation quickly. (Source)

And while many currently laud UPS (UPS) as a working and profitable alternative to FedEx, the fact is that the company has exactly the same problem as FedEx - though currently unaddressed. It's hard to compare the two companies in this field because UPS does not report the same metrics that FedEx does (It does not report individual revenue per package on an individual customer basis). Because of this, comparing this or estimating the effect of Amazon on UPS profits is a bit of a gamble.

Here's what we know, however.

UPS is far more reliant on Amazon than FedEx (under 2% of revenue) was. Estimates vary, but at least 3.6%, with some analysts going as far as 5-10%.

UPS is admitting that profits from Amazon are lower/low.

UPS is in the middle of a three-year investment program, building so-called "Superhubs", as well as retrofitting existing locations. These retrofits and Superhubs will claim between 8-10% of UPS's revenue over the next few years.

UPS has some opaqueness in its FCF situation, and demands have been made in earnings call that the company provide more clarity in these questions (Source).

Rumors are already around that UPS may follow FedEx's example and not renew contracts with the retailer.

"I worked for UPS for a number of years and they have walked away from unprofitable customers," Roberson said. "I think it will come to a point where they will be willing to walk away when it's not profitable for them." (Source: BusinessInsider)

Even if UPS does not ditch Amazon - perhaps the reverse will happen, with Amazon already looking into their own B2C logistical solutions. In this case, FedEx would, of course, be in a much better position than the company being left/cut out.

So - in closing here, I don't consider Amazon an appealing customer for FedEx, and I consider the company better off long-term.

Other Woes & Problems

But of course, this isn't the only current problem with FedEx.

It would be incorrect to characterize UPS as the only company looking to invest in increased capacities at this time. FedEx is looking to add further capabilities for the growth in E-commerce, as they expect the number of packages per day to double until 2026. The big difference here is that many of these packages will be shipped not to centers, but to residences, as well with an increased volume mix in favor of short-distance deliveries. This will a challenge that needs to be surmounted for a company that's traditionally been a B2B, not a B2C business.

Another upcoming woe/headwind is the fact that a large amount of the ground growth is to be expected in the short-haul zone/segment, meaning not all that high-profit margins or yields.

(Source: 1Q20 Earnings call Slides)

The company is also taking steps to address the softening macro situation, in this case through the retirement of over a dozen MD10-10 aircraft as well as likely retiring another 10 A310s during 2019, resulting in the elimination of this fleet type.

(Source: Youtube)

The main issue for the company remains the stressed geopolitical, macro situation. With weaker growth and contraction in the industrial sector, inventory buildups and softness across the world are causing deep troubles for companies like FedEx - forcing them to react through capacity cuts and investment reconsiderations.

Company Targets

The company's response to this continues to be the overall global transportation market where the company, through its TNT M&A, has the position, once things are integrated and working, to be a better competitive player on the global scale.

(Source: 1Q20 Earnings call Slides)

Unfortunately, these plans have been hampered in part by the tariffs, macro reactions and industrial softness, which have caused reductions in freight volume, which in turn lead to the situation we're seeing today - including the share price.

FedEx has not been idle, however. The company has:

Simplified pricing structure and opened for European E-commerce logistics.

Improved pricing structure for Europe-Asia services, which is the largest trade lane in the world.

Close relationships with both old and new retailers outside of Amazon, such as Chewy (CHWY), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and others.

Increased delivery automation, through projects and initiatives like Roxo.

Reducing costs in the Express business through deference of hiring, spending limits and structural cost initiatives.

Full ground interoperability between TNT/FedEx at the end of May of 2020.

Through modernization of its aircraft fleet, lowered future costs through less maintenance, reliability, maintenance and better fuel efficiency.

Through these ambitions (among other things), the company means to recapture growth and get back into a more profitable operation.

Valuation

More importantly, however, what sort of value are we getting if we invest in FedEx today?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Today, we have better targets and better circumstances than at the time of publishing of my previous article. The expectation is more realistic for 2020, but even considering such low figures and conservative estimates, the company is trading at barely 10 times earnings at this time. Granted, to go by P/E during such a troubled time may be questionable, but that and peer comparisons (as well as other key metrics) are the best we have at the moment.

Only during the very shortest time in 2009 did the company - in the midst of an ongoing recession - trade lower than it does today - and only by very few points, also roughly 10 times earnings.

Even had you invested prior to this, FedEx is an investment that would have paid off over a long time, as the company beat the S&P 500 development. The company also averaged a dividend growth of 17.5% annually during the time - a very good number.

It also bears mentioning, as I wrote in my first article, that the company payout ratio has historically been below 10% of operating earnings. Only lately has this climbed, and now stands at about 16.8%. FedEx is a company which reinvests profits into the business, under the hope that eventually this will pay off - as I consider it likely that it will.

Nor is P/E-metrics the only highlight of the relative undervaluation here. The company also trades below 5 times EBITDA (usually above 6.3) and at very favorable valuations in terms of EV/EBITDA. While the current (and 5 quarters past) troubles really highlight the weaknesses of a logistics company in a precarious situation, one should not forget the fundamental advantages of this company.

All in all, I consider the value proposition appealing here.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company need not provide market premium valuations in order to give market-beating returns either. All it needs to do is return to a standard, fair value - as it was perhaps a year or so ago.

If it does, your potential returns go up over 20% including dividends - and for one of the world's largest freight companies, this is impressive indeed. Even were the company to drop to 7 times earnings, your position would not be in the negative in the long run, given the company's dividend and dividend growth policies.

This provides an excellent safety net, while at the same time providing a good possibility for market-beating upside long-term.

This is exactly what I am looking for.

Thesis Update

So, because of macroeconomic conditions, industrial softness and the general geopolitical situation, FedEx has chosen to reduce guidance by almost $0.9B in operating profit during the fiscal. Together with other negative factors, risks and emotions associated with the company's business and operating segment, this has pushed the valuation and company stock price in a very negative direction indeed. The fact that this was the fifth straight quarter of misses and/or cutting did not help matters one bit.

The company's current position is severalfold - namely that of trying to operate a profitable transporting/freight business in the emerging age of E-commerce while navigating geopolitical trade tensions, softening industrial output and while trying to modernize the entirety of the aircraft fleet.

The challenges of such a position are not to be envied, nor are they to be underestimated - and underestimation of this is perhaps one of the things I've been guilty of prior to this year.

The question to me about FedEx is not whether to invest - I'm a FedEx long, remain one, and my rating here is a bullish "Buy" - but when to invest. As FedEx themselves say in relevant earnings calls, if there's further geopolitical tensions and weakness, the risk for further share price pressure in FedEx is high. Consequently, the stock price could drop lower, if this was to be the case. If you consider it likely, your best bet would obviously be to wait.

However, the core of my considerations in FedEx has not been challenged by another weak quarter - and that is that FedEx will be one of the companies that herald the future of logistics and freight going forward.

I consider it very likely they will be, and their degree of internationalization and business across the world only confirms this - even if parts of this business are currently plagued by integration problems and efficiency.

I have no intention of knowingly investing at a poor point in time, however - so to that effect, I would advise one who was interested in investing in FedEx to consider carefully where they believe the company is and is going 1-3 years from now.

FedEx isn't going anywhere as a company - these coming months won't decide the be or not to be of this giant. We may see further pressure, and we may not.

What is true however, is that the company is trading below recession-level valuations in terms of prospective earnings. While this may be justified given the challenges faced by the company at this time, it's also unlikely that the macroeconomic conditions will remain poor forever.

This means that if you consider a turnaround in macro likely, this will in turn positively affect companies like FedEx, who will benefit from volume effects.

My strategy for FedEx remains purchases in bite-sized chunks during times of relative and historical undervaluation - and it is one I will continue doing at this time.

The latest buy of this company was today.

Recommendation

At a valuation of ~10 times earnings, I consider FedEx to be a "Buy" - though this comes with the caution to invest in small positions, if at all. There is a degree of short-term uncertainty here, which may depress the share price further prior to a rebound - and a true recovery could take years.

