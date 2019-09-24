Fastenal Could Make A Strong Dividend Growth Investment - At The Right Price

The stock price has disconnected significantly from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which it tends to track fairly closely.

Given the higher payout ratio today than back then, however, the company is unlikely to sustain its superb dividend growth going forward.

Rare for a company in the cyclical industrials sector, Fastenal actually grew its dividend through the Great Recession.

Investment Thesis

The Fastenal Company (FAST) is a distributor of a wide variety of industrial and construction products, similar in a broad sense to another company I have analyzed recently, MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM).

As I mentioned in the article about MSM, the industrial supplies distribution subsector is highly fractured, offering ample opportunities for consolidation. Considering FAST's impressive history of growth (including dividends), it appears to be a prime candidate to continue capturing greater and greater market share. Like MSM, however, it will also likely face serious headwinds in the short term, and thus, caution is warranted.

After some financial analysis, I'll give my opinion (based on DDM and 10-year target yield-on-cost calculations) of a good price at which to pick up shares.

The Company

On the company website, Fastenal describes itself as an organization committed to enhancing the creativity of its team:

We pursue this by prioritizing employee training, by rewarding success and promoting from within, and by maintaining a decentralized culture where ideas and innovation flow in all directions, not just from the top down.

These keywords touch upon a lot of my values as an investor as well as a person. Employee training is the key to more valuable workers and thus higher wages. Innovation is one of the keys to future growth. And a decentralized culture fosters inventiveness and varying solutions to unique problems.

Of course, this could have (and probably was) written by a third-party marketing or public relations company. And if you peruse some of the reviews of the company by former employees on the salary websites, it's clear that not all would describe Fastenal this way.

But individual experience within the company may vary. That's true of any company. The more important measurement of success, as far as investors are concerned, is its financial performance.

Performance

The following chart tells an interesting story. Despite earnings roughly halving peak to trough during the Great Recession, investors had confidence that FAST would bounce back strongly, and so, bid up its price in the second half of 2009 and early 2010.

Data by YCharts

Thereafter, the price-to-earnings ratio gradually slid downward as EPS soared higher. But as you can see on the far right-hand side of the chart, Q2 2019 was the first time since 2016 that the company suffered negative EPS.

I do not think that this poor quarter of performance was merely a hiccup, but rather the start of further weakness. Consider, for instance, the closeness with which FAST stock price tends to move with the US Manufacturing PMI:

Data by YCharts

Notice the decoupling of FAST stock price with the PMI experienced in the last year or so. This is a bad sign. Typically, when the stock price and PMI disagree, it's the stock price that caves and moves back toward the PMI.

Roughly 67% of sales are derived from manufacturing end-markets, and another 13% coming from construction, so the Manufacturing PMI should act as a reliable leading indicator for FAST.

Indeed, the company's own sales metrics show some weakness creeping in:

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Interestingly, a fall or flattening in sales growth tends to happen in the quarters after the PMI drops. See how the sales decline followed after the floor fell out under the PMI during the Great Recession? And how it flattened after the PMI slowdown in 2015-2016?

Data by YCharts

This weakness in PMI is beginning to reflect in FAST's margins. The gross profit margin, for instance, declined 180 basis points from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, from 48.7% to 46.9%. The operating income margin declined YoY, from 21.2% to 20.1%. Operating cash flow as a percentage of net earnings declined from 71.9% to 62.6%.

This despite a large increase YoY in capital expenditures, from $25 million to $66.8 million. The company acknowledges this economic slowdown:

We will continue to invest in our growth drivers, but those costs that do not directly contribute to the success of those drivers will be more tightly managed in 3Q19 to reflect slower activity in our end markets.

Much of this is due to the tariffs, as the cost of materials has increased. But on the other end, manufacturing and construction are slowing down, leading to less demand.

Return on invested capital, however, is one of the company's best features. Even during the Great Recession, ROIC didn't fall below 15% on a TTM basis. However, after the recent peak, this return metric does seem to be on its way back down, hitting 26.2% (still very high!) in the most recent quarter.

Data by YCharts

Luckily, FAST's debt load remains very light, with total long-term debt coming in at 0.42x EBITDA. And EBIT covers interest expenses 74 times over.

With a low cost of capital (currently, both interest rates on debt and dividend yield lower than 3%), the company has room to tap into the capital markets, if needed, to fund future growth. The spread between cost of capital and ROIC is wide enough to make it worth it.

Valuation

In terms of price-to-sales, FAST is trading at roughly the same value as it was right before the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the company's FCF yield of ~2.5% is not very exciting either, considering that it reached above 5% at the trough of the recession and has recently hit 3.5% multiple times.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, in terms of enterprise value-to-EBIT, FAST is about as expensive as it was just prior to the onset of the last recession. It was cheaper also in 2015 and 2016.

Data by YCharts

Based on each of these valuation metrics, FAST signals value investors to wait. If tariffs and manufacturing weakness continue, better valuations will likely come.

The Dividend

In Q2 2019, the company paid out $123.1 million in dividends, while operating cash flow came in at $128.1 million. That is already a high payout ratio, but the free cash flow situation is even worse.

Since the Great Recession, quarterly FCF per share has covered the dividend about half the time:

Data by YCharts

TTM FCF versus dividends paid smoothens things out for a clearer picture, demonstrating several tough years after the recession but many good years after about 2014.

Data by YCharts

TTM FCF dipped below the dividend payout in Q2 for the first time since 2016. To me, this is a red flag.

DDM and Target 10-Year Yield On Cost Calculations

FAST has grown its dividend for 22 years straight, an impressive record. If it can continue for another three, it will have earned entry into the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats club. The company was able to raise its dividend impressively through the recession years, but back then it had a much lower payout ratio to work with.

Data by YCharts

On a forward basis, FAST's payout ratio sits at ~64% of earnings.

Dividend growth has come in at a double-digit pace in the last decade, but so have sales and earnings growth. In the last five years, earnings have grown an average of 10.3% per year. Analysts expect them to grow at almost double that rate (19%) over the next five years.

This, to me, seems exceedingly optimistic considering that sales growth in Q2 came in at 7.9% YoY, the first quarter in nine quarters of sub-10% growth. And if one adjusts for the one-time tax boost in 2018, diluted EPS growth came in at 1.5%. If a recession occurs in the near future (as I think it will), EPS growth most certainly will not average 19% over the next five years.

Thus, assuming the company wants to keep its payout ratio under 100% of FCF and around the current percentage of earnings, dividend growth will have to be slower going forward. FAST cannot afford to double its payout ratio again like it did during the last recession.

However, the company also bounces back strongly when the economy emerges out of recession. It would seem reasonable, then, to assume some years of very slow dividend growth mixed with more high-growth years in the next decade.

Let's perform dividend discount model (DDM) calculations based on 6%, 8%, and 9% average dividend growth going forward. We'll try with both 11% and 12% discount rates due to the risk of a dividend cut in the next recession.

11% Discount Rate

6% Div. Growth: 0.88 / (0.11 - 0.06) = $17.60 per share

8% Div. Growth: 0.88 / (0.11 - 0.08) = $29.33 per share

9% Div. Growth: 0.88 / (0.11 - 0.09) = $44 per share

12% Discount Rate

6% Div. Growth: 0.88 / (0.12 - 0.06) = $14.67 per share

8% Div. Growth: 0.88 / (0.12 - 0.08) = $22 per share

9% Div. Growth: 0.88 / (0.12 - 0.09) = $29.33 per share

According to these DDM calculations, the market believes that dividend growth will average between 8% and 9% going forward.

What about 10-year target yield on cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

Considering the risk of FAST, I will require at least a 9% target YoC. At FAST's current stock price ($32.16 per share) and dividend yield (2.74%), however, an 8% dividend growth rate would result in only a 5.92% 10-year YoC. In order to achieve my 9% YoC target, I would need to buy in at a starting yield of 4.17%, or about $21.25 per share.

What if I assumed a 9% average dividend growth? In that case, I would need to buy in at a 3.8% starting yield ($23.15 per share) - still significantly above the current yield.

Conclusion

Considering the distance between the current stock price and the target entry prices suggested by my DDM and target YoC calculations, I am putting FAST into the "Hold" category.

When the next recession occurs, however, I expect the stock price to hit my Buy range of $21-23 per share, and at that point, I will reconsider my thesis. If and when it does fall into that range, I will be particularly interested in gauging the safety of the dividend, since I view this company primarily as a dividend growth investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.