Materialise NV: Proved Me Wrong Despite Headwinds, But Valuation Matters

Management has focused on improving software and medical segment results of late with new tech and a solid new acquisition.

I began coverage of the Belgian headquartered expert in 3D printing, Materialise NV (MTLS), back in 2017 in an article entitled: A 3D Printed Future. In that piece I discussed the value present in the 3D printing, aka additive manufacturing (AM) industry and recommended investors buy a basket of 3D printers to take advantage of the growing potential. Particularly, I mentioned the quality of MTLS, although I (wrongly) believed the stock had appreciated out of my buy range.

Then MTLS acquired ACTech and results were lumpy for multiple quarters during the transition. In Q1 2018 organic revenue fell 2%, then the following quarter the manufacturing business showed weakness with organic revenue falling 14%. At the time I believed these were signs of overall weakness in the business that made me fear for the company's results going forward.

However, I now understand the falling organic revenue growth I was seeing was something management had anticipated and was in fact the reason for the ACTech acquisition. So all the while I had been criticizing MTLS for organic revenue decline, management had already made the play to address it with the aforementioned acquisition as well as moves to shore up the software and medical segments of the business.

Then in the back half of 2018 and into 2019, MTLS really was firing on all cylinders. The company saw a windfall of sales in the medical business and revenue increased substantially, with organic revenue growth returning in the manufacturing segment as well.

It seems MTLS's core business may only be growing somewhere in the single digits annually, but through acquisitions the company has been able to increase revenue continuously without hurting margins.

In fact, MTLS's most recent acquisition, a 75% stake in the Brazilian medical software company Engimplan, will likely even improve margins and EBITDA (more on this later). Of course, acquisitions have come at the price of increasing debt and share dilution.

Still, MTLS has a strong cash position leaving their net debt at negative $7 million in Q2. Furthermore, the company maintains a strong debt to equity ratio, with debt to EBITDA not too far out of bounds for a growing business.

Overall, I misjudged MTLS back in 2017 and 2018. I think management has a clear plan and they have executed it well, despite current headwinds. The company also found a niche with orthopedic and cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) implants and instruments, and then impressively secured it with a new acquisition and spending.

MTLS has been able to stabilize revenues in the manufacturing segment, and they remain a leading software provider within the AM industry with a strong IP portfolio. Despite the lack of profitability and the less than appealing value proposition, MTLS is a long-term winner, although I am not a buyer at these prices.

Focus on Strengths: Medical and Software

One of the best things management at MTLS has done since 2017 is focus on the company's strengths, finding a niche within the medical industry and improving the software portfolio. This has allowed MTLS to increase sales growth while maintaining or even improving margins as they add to the higher margin businesses.

The strategy has continued in 2019. On August 2nd, MTLS acquired a 75% stake in Engimplan for an undisclosed sum. Engimplan has been in operation since 1992 using its IP portfolio to develop, manufacture and sell orthopedic and cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) implants and instruments. Currently the company focuses on the Brazilian market and makes a majority of its revenue from a standard set of devices. However, with this deal MTLS will allow Engimplan's operations to expand further, both geographically, and medically with the addition of more patient-specific CMF implants that use AM technology. I expect strong results from Engimplan and believe the acquisition was a good use of investor capital.

In 2018, Engimplan had revenues of €6.2 million, EBITDA of €2.4 million and net profits of €2.1 million. These figures imply strong margins for the business, continuing the trend for MTLS.

MTLS also maintains a strong R&D pipeline allowing them to consistently add to their offerings. In Q2, that included a new Mitral Valve Planner and Tracheal Splint as seen below.

Although the software segment had a down quarter, the overall offerings at MTLS are some of the best in the industry. This is a requirement in additive manufacturing as offering a full-suite of services that can take a customer from the beginning to the end of production is vital. The ACTech acquisition added metal 3D printing software to MTLS and the company continues to expand and enhance its offerings in the medical software segment as well. That explains why MTLS has been able to land deals with the likes of BASF and Siemens. By focusing on niche strength MTLS has created a place for itself in an increasingly competitive industry. I am, however, unsure if investors will benefit at current prices.

Q2 Results

GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.07.

Revenue of $55.08M beats by $0.51M.

Revenue rose some 7.4% YoY in a solid Q2 2019 at MTLS. The medical segment was the standout for the quarter with 17% YoY revenue growth and EBITDA up almost 29%. MTLS new medical software offerings sold very well in the quarter causing medical software revenue to jump 28% as well.

The software segment in general, however, struggled with only 2% growth. This was in large part due to global economic uncertainty and weakness in the European economy (particularly the automotive sector) which pushed back some large OEM sales. This made total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance contracts increase to €24.8 million from €22.6 million at the end of 2018. The weakness was something chairman Peter Leys touched on in the Q2 earnings call saying he still felt confident in the software suite, but to expect headwinds:

And then the increased efforts in sales and marketing, I mean is - I mean proves our continued belief in our software suite and I continue to believe that we are very well poised to continue to grab market share in this difficult market environment but in the short term obviously the impact is pretty significant.

The revenue slowdown in software at MTLS was mirrored across the industry in H1 2019 with revenue growth falling due to uncertainty, a manufacturing slump and increased competition.

The AM industry is on the cutting edge of manufacturing, that means the main methods of production are some of the costliest. When global macroeconomic uncertainty rears its ugly head and manufacturing numbers fall, the AM industry is usually one of the first affected.

It wasn't all bad news at MTLS however as the company has been able to stabilize revenues in its manufacturing segment despite headwinds. This was perhaps the most impressive feat of the quarter, manufacturing revenue rose 5% with EBITDA up 25% and EBITDA margins improving to 11.5%.

YoY EBITDA margins did fall in Q2, as did overall company EBITDA, but this was almost entirely due to delayed software sales which management assures will come in during H2 2019. Despite the strong headwinds net loss improved YoY to just €293,000 and debt rose just €1.7 million due to increased operational efficiency.

Overall MTLS performed admirably in Q2 in a time when many other AM companies are hurting. The story of the quarter was the acquisition of Engimplan which I believe is a strong addition to the medical portfolio and should increase margins going forward.

I expect headwinds will continue in the coming months, but MTLS's reversal of fortune in the manufacturing business and cemented status in the medical field despite the pressure has given me more confidence in the name going forward.

Guidance, Valuation and Conclusion

In the Q2 earnings call management maintained full-year 2019 guidance. Even though increased economic weakness is hurting results, the acquisition was enough for MTLS to keep guidance in line. This leaves the company with midpoint adjusted EBITDA guidance at around €31 million.

Looking at valuation vs. peers we can see MTLS is one of the more highly valued companies in the industry. Currently the company trades at over 37x EBITDA. Using a slightly more conservative 30x figure we could get a fair value for MTLS of $1.022 billion at year end 2019. This represents only a meager price increase vs. MTLS's current market cap of $957 million with what I consider to be a high EV to EBITDA figure.

Even worse MTLS trades at over 4.5x revenues. Given that competitor Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) has maintained profitability and continues to increase revenues at a better clip organically, I believe they are worth a premium vs. MTLS. Stratasys (SSYS) should trade at much more similar level given their weaker operating results, but as you can see they trade at just 1.8x revenues. If we take the mean of the P/S ratio for PRLB, SSYS, and MTLS we get 4.2x revenues. Using that figure finds a fair value for MTLS of just $840 million vs. current market cap of $957 million.

Overall despite the return to organic growth and strong management, I believe MTLS isn't a value at current prices. Economic headwinds could hold down results for the AM industry as a whole in the coming months, or even years if a recession truly does loom.

Although MTLS has carved out a solid place for itself during the past few years, materially improving results by focusing on software and medical, the stock is still not a value. The average organic growth rate for the business continues to be low double digits and profitability isn't consistent. I fear in a downturn accretive acquisitions like that of Engimplan may not be as accessible as well.

Even though I like the industry and management, the IP portfolio, and many other aspects of MTLS, simply put: valuation matters. At its current price tag, I just can't pull the trigger on MTLS even though I believe the company is a long-term winner.

