RISE Education: Significant Upside Of 78% Persists Despite Accounting For P/E Contraction

Current ELT market remains fragmented and we are confident in Rise Education's expansion plan to capture a larger market share in the next few years.

Overview:

RISE Education's (Rise Education) (REDU) current share price indicates a more than -25% return on a year-on-year basis. We believe that the company is undervalued due to their current positioning and potential to capture market share in an increasingly fragmented market. Our model suggests that the company should be trading between $10.51 and $14.99, representing an upside of at least 78%.

Investment Thesis:

Currently, the English language tutoring market is extremely fragmented. Rise education, one of the largest ELT providers, only has an overall market share of 1%. The company's franchise model and plans for expansion will yield extremely positive results and allow Rise Education to become one of the largest ELT providers in China.

Finally, we believe that the company is undervalued based on our expectation of the company's potential growth. Moreover, even if we accounted for a significant P/E contraction, our analysis suggests there remains a significant upside.

Business Description:

Rise Education is one of the largest after-school English teaching and tutoring services in China. The company is currently ranked 3rd in the Junior ELT market overall with a market share of only 1%. In the premium junior ELT market, the company has a market share of 10.7% (17.1% in tier-one cities).

There are currently three flagship courses offered by Rise Education, namely Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up; these programmes are designed for students aged 3-6, 7-12, and 13-18, respectively. Apart from these special programmes, Rise Education offers other complementary products such as:

Can-Talk – One-on-One English lessons from native English-speaking teachers

Rise Library Online – Online reading programmes and reading materials

Rise Camp & Rise Workshop – Immersive learning environment for students aged 4 and above. It is typically hosted either in the summer and/or winter where students learn numerous other subjects (e.g. AI, Coding) conducted in English.

Rise Overseas Study Tour – 2 to 3 weeks of summer/winter programmes where students can mingle with local native English students and families in English-speaking countries.

Academic Tutoring, Test Preparation, and Admission Consulting

Management & Governance:

Rise Education currently has a commendable management team that has a diversity of experiences.

Sun Yiding (CEO) was previously the executive director and vice president of operations at GOME. Prior to GOME, he had the opportunity to serve as CEO of Gymboree (OTC:GMBEQ). Sun Yiding joined Rise Education in 2013. We believe that his exposure and experience in operations will allow Rise Education to scale successfully.

Lu Jiandong (CFO) was previously the managing director of the Global Real Asset Asia Fund of JPMorgan Asset Management. She was also the MD and COO of JPMorgan First Capital Securities. She joined Rise Education in 2018. Her vast and extensive experience in the world of asset management will allow her to support Rise Education successfully.

Unfortunately, the biggest flaw of the management team is that not many of the higher-ups have any direct experience in the Chinese Education Sector. Achieving success in the Chinese Education Sector requires in-depth knowledge/expertise and strong networks. This may potentially serve as a threat to Rise Education and deter its ability to achieve its full potential.

Sector Overview & Competitive Positioning:

English language training market size is expected to grow significantly in the next 3 years. Between 2017 and 2022, the English language training market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% per year. The market is expected to hit $75B per annum in the year 2022.

The rise of English language demand has increased exponentially due to several reasons: (1) China has been opening and the command of the English language is important for individuals to secure an attractive job and position. Therefore, more and more parents are sending their kids to English classes. (2) Due to the competitive Gao-Kao, many parents are looking towards overseas universities as a “hedge” should their kids fail to make it into the biggest schools in China (i.e., PKU) but most of these overseas universities usually require proficiency in the English language (i.e., USA, Australia, Singapore).

As one of the largest junior ELT providers in China, Rise Education has made plans to capitalize on the increasing demand and growth of the market. The company intends to further expand franchise footprints and open more new self-owned centres in existing and new cities.

There are currently 408 learning centres across 131 cities in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. At least 80 of these centres are in Tier-1 cities. The company’s unit economics for its self-owned learning centre has been extremely healthy. It has been estimated that a single learning centre can achieve an adjusted EBITDA between 45% and 50%.

Franchise Model to Scale

There are 328 Franchised learning Centres in Non-Tier 1 Cities. The company’s employment of the Franchise model as a method to further scale not only makes economic sense but also allows the company to capture market share in an expedited way. Given that the company is one of the largest ELT providers in the market and only accounts for 1% of the entire ELT market, Rise Education’s focus on scaling up in the current fragmented market will allow the company to build an economic moat and remain one of the leading providers in the future.

Some may have argued that the company should focus on self-owned centres due to higher contribution margins and better bottom-line. However, to grow the company organically and capture market share through only self-owned learning centres will be extremely impossible, inefficient, and time-consuming. Should the company merely focus on self-owned centres, it is not surprising that the company will be overtaken and made obsolete by other more hungry and ambitious ELT providers.

Expansion Outlook & Current Operating Fundamentals

Rise Education’s revenue stream can be broken into three separate segments, namely self-owned learning centres, franchise fees, and other revenues.

Revenues from self-owned learning centres consist of programmes conducted in the self-owned premises

Franchise fees are based on the agreed percentage of each franchised learning centre’s collected fees and individual course materials fees.

Other revenues are from programmes that are conducted away from learning centres.

Overall, we are expecting learning centres to grow significantly, primarily driven by franchise learning centres. Based on our estimates, we expect that the company will achieve 507 franchise companies by 2021e and 116 self-owned learning centres.

Based on these expected expansions of learning centres, we believe that the company can achieve an average of 28% y/y revenue growth for 2019e to 2021e. Our conservative estimates suggest that Rise Education will be able to achieve a top line of RMB 2.6B by 2021e. Given the current rate of expansion in self-owned learning centres and franchised learning centres, it will not be hard for the company to achieve these estimates by 2021e.

Overall margins for the company have been stable consistently without large fluctuations. Cost of sales has improved for 2Q19 to 44% as compared to 46% in 2Q18. However, operating expense margin has increased. S&M has increased to 19% in 2Q19 as compared to 17% in 2Q18 while G&A has increased to 25% in 2Q19 as compared to 19% in 2Q18. Based on the latest earnings call, S&M increased due to the expanding network of self-owned learning centres, we expect these margins to normalize back by 2021e. On the other hand, G&A has increased primarily due to an increase in compensation package to all of Rise Education’s teachers to keep up with the market level as there is currently a lack of ELT tutors due to more stringent state policies. We expect margins to remain stable and we do not see any potential for any surge in margins in the next two quarters.

Based on our conservative estimates and expectations of Rise Education continuing to capture market share aggressively in the ELT market, we believe that there is a strong potential for the company to achieve RMB 236M PAT by 2021e. It is important to note that in 2Q19, earnings dropped significantly due to the large increase in operating expenses. However, we believe that the increase in operating expenses was necessary for Rise Education to remain competitive in the labour market and ramp up expansion efforts. That said, it is necessary for the company to control spending in 2H19 in order to achieve our estimates. Given our current understanding, we believe that our estimates are quite achievable.

Valuation

Rise Education is currently trading above its peers at a P/E of 27.37 as compared to the median of 21.63. We do not really see any reason why Rise Education should be trading at a premium against its peers given that the other peers are either as competent or even stronger operationally than Rise Education. Moreover, most of them are in the larger education market. As such, we applied a lower P/E multiple to account for Rise Education’s current standing.

We assumed that a multiple expansion for the company is unlikely. Instead, a multiple contraction seems to be more likely from this company. As such, we decided that the median seems to be more appropriate for Rise Education. Using our forecasted 2021e earnings, we derived an expected share price for the company. We used 2021e earnings because we feel that this will be where Rise Education’s expansion starts to yield results.

Our analysis suggests that even if P/E multiple for Rise Education contracted by 10% from the current P/E and our earnings estimates are 35% off, the company should be trading at $7.59, representing a maximum of 10% downside as compared to a 78% potential upside at $14.99. Given that we have such a huge margin of error, we believe that the company is currently undervalued. Based on our expectations, we believe that the company should be trading between $10.51 and $14.99, representing a maximum potential upside of 78%. Overall, we recommend a buy into this company with a recommended price target between $10.51 and $14.99.

Conclusion

Overall, given the current education sector is fragmented, we believe in Rise Education’s strategy. We reiterate our recommendation to buy with a target between $10.51 and $14.99.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REDU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.