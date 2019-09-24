Genesis Energy: Improving Debt Situation, Overall Respectable Earnings

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, diversified energy master limited partnership Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) announced its second quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, although its earnings were in-line with expectations. A closer look at these results does indeed reveal that there were a few things to like here, particularly when it comes to the company's ability to generate the cash that it needs to cover its respectable distribution. However, the company continues to struggle with a higher debt load than we really like to see, although the company has been improving in this area.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Genesis Energy's second quarter 2019 earnings report:

Genesis Energy reported total revenues of $634.785 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 15.65% decline over the $752.588 million that the company brought in during the same quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating income of $86.948 million during the most recent quarter. This represents a 42.77% increase over the $60.900 million that the firm reported in the prior year quarter.

Genesis Energy reported an adjusted EBITDA of $174.1 million during the second quarter of 2019. This gives the company a bank leverage ratio of 4.96, which is an improvement over what the company had in previous quarters.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $93.468 million during the second quarter. While this was a 7.46% decline over the $101.0 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter, it was still sufficient to give the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.39x.

Genesis Energy reported a net income of $40.120 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a tremendous 264.83% increase over the $10.997 million that it had in the second quarter of 2018.

Perhaps the most common measurement used to evaluate the financial performance of companies like this is segment margin. This is basically the difference between the revenues of a given division of the company and its cost of goods sold. This measurement therefore takes into account the fact that the revenues of some of these units will vary with commodity prices but the company itself is somewhat insulated from the fluctuations in this area because it is actually making its money based on a spread between wholesale and retail prices or a spread between processed and unprocessed prices. As we can see here, Genesis Energy saw its segment margin improve year-over-year in every area except for one:

As we can see, the only business unit that saw its segment margin decline year-over-year was Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services. This is the unit that sets Genesis Energy apart from many of the other master limited partnerships that we discuss here since few other companies are even in this business. In fact, Genesis Energy's Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services business is the largest producer of natural soda ash in the United States and one of the largest in the world. Natural soda ash is used primarily in the production of glass, although it has several other uses. Genesis Energy blames the decline in segment margin here on lower production of natural soda ash than what it had in the year-ago quarter. The reason for this production decline is that the company was moving a mining machine that is involved in the extraction of trona ore. While this was at least a bit expected, the move of this machine took longer than expected so the adverse impact on production was greater than what was expected. This move has now been completed though and is producing so we should expect the company's natural soda ash production to be back at normal levels within a quarter or two.

A second factor that had an adverse impact on the company's financial performance was a certain amount of weakness in its refinery services business. This is another business that we have discussed in great detail in my past articles on the company. Basically, Genesis Energy assists refineries by removing sulfur (which is a byproduct of the refining process) from their facilities, taking only the sodium hydrosulfide that it produces through a chemical process involving large amounts of caustic soda as payment in-kind for this service. It then sells the sodium hydrosulfide to paper mills, mining companies, and other industrial users. The adverse financial impact here came from the fact that several of the company's refinery customers ran into production issues and unplanned turnarounds during the quarter, impacting Genesis Energy's ability to remove sulfur from the sites. It is important to note though that these were factors that were totally out of the company's control and therefore do not reflect a problem with the company's business model despite the negative impact that it had on the company. With that said though, Genesis Energy's management did state that the performance of this unit was in-line with what they expected, so overall it was not too disappointing.

As we can see in the chart above, several of the company's other business units performed admirably during the second quarter. One particularly good performance came from the company's onshore facilities and transportation unit, which is the unit that is most similar to the other midstream companies that we discuss here. The company reported that rail volumes from Canada to the Baton Rouge complex that the company owns resumed in April and in both May and June, these volumes were consistently exceeding the minimum volumes stated in its contract with the customer. Unfortunately, Genesis Energy did not benefit from this as much as it could have during the quarter because the customer had paid for this volume in advance and therefore was utilizing credits to pay for that quantity of resources that exceeded the contractual minimums. The real benefit from the resumption of these shipments will come in the coming quarters. This is due to the fact that the customer utilized all of its pre-paid credits during the second quarter, so will have to begin paying extra for that portion of the volume that exceeds the minimum volumes. Thus, if these volumes remain at second quarter levels going forward, it should result in some incremental cash flow for Genesis Energy.

In addition to providing onshore transportation for energy commodities, Genesis Energy operates an offshore network of pipelines located in the Gulf of Mexico. It is thus one of the few midstream companies that does this. This operation actually performed quite well during the period as upstream production activity continued to grow (flying in the face of pundits that claim that offshore is dead), resulting in consistent resource volumes moving through the system. We also saw the first signs here that this part of the company's business could improve over the remainder of the year. This is due to LLOG's Buckskin development beginning operation in late June. The Buckskin development will be pumping its production into Genesis Energy's SEKCO system, so should have a positive impact on the company's transported volumes and by extension volumes going forward. As Buckskin has an expected peak production rate of 30,000 barrels per day, the impact to the company's revenues should be noticeable as production ramps up. However, the impact from this development was somewhat minimal during the second quarter as it came online so late in the period. We should see a greater impact from this over the remainder of this year as the project spends more time pumping resources into the company's system and ramps up to its peak production.

It has not been all good news for this part of the company's business though. As many of you are no doubt well aware, Hurricane Barry swept through the Gulf of Mexico in early July and this forced upstream producers to shut down their production, resulting in a sharply negative impact on the volumes flowing through the company's network. Everything is back to normal now and there was no permanent damage to the company's infrastructure, so hopefully the negative impact here should be fairly contained but of course there still exists the risk that another hurricane will sweep through the region over the next month or two and exert further negative impacts.

As income-focused investors, one of the reasons that we are interested in Genesis Energy is the hefty distribution that the company pays out. Indeed, with its current distribution of $0.55 per unit per quarter ($2.20 annually), the company yields 9.83% at the current unit price. It is naturally critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. This is because we want to avoid a situation in which a company that we are invested in is forced to slash its payout. The easiest way to judge a firm's ability to afford its distribution is by looking at its distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the common unitholders. As mentioned in the highlights, Genesis Energy had a distributable cash flow of $93.468 million in the second quarter of 2019. During the same quarter, the company had 122.579 million basic and diluted common units outstanding, a figure that has remained the same for over a year. Given this unit count, the company's distribution costs it $67.418 million per quarter. Clearly then, Genesis Energy does appear to be able to maintain its distribution at the present level with a margin of safety. Thus, we have little reason to be concerned about Genesis Energy's ability to provide an income for its investors.

Since I have begun covering Genesis Energy, one of my biggest concerns has been the company's relatively high debt load. This is also an area in which the company has been working to improve and management actually states that one of its goals is to de-lever its balance sheet. We did see the company make some progress towards this goal in the second quarter as its bank leverage ratio (total bank debt to adjusted EBITDA) came in at 4.96 compared to 5.00 previously. I generally prefer to see this ratio at 4.00 or less as this improves the ability of the company to handle financial disruptions or other problems and this 4.00 level is indeed where the company has set its long-term goal. It still has a ways to go to meet that goal though and in the meantime its high leverage will continue to pose risks.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Genesis Energy despite the Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services division holding the company back. We should see things improve a bit in the second half of the year as this business sees more work as refineries return to regular production along with developments in the Gulf of Mexico such as Buckskin ramp up. The high yield also continues to appear sustainable, which is something that we certainly like to see. The big concern here is still the company's debt but it appears that management knows this too and has been actively working to reduce it. Overall then, the company appears to still look worthy of inclusion in our portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends a few weeks ago. The stock has appreciated significantly since the time of its original publication so subscribers that acted on this article may have realized profits.