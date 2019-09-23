This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 39 of 2019 - 9/23-9/27

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum. It is also useful to enhance bounce/lag ratio scores with money flow index scores to sharpen the timing of purchases and sales.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy and hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates, I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds and notes. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. Over the past two weeks, leveraged ETFs and ETNs showed the best returns of these three approaches, up 6.00%, with individual momentum stocks in second position, up 0.65%.

Performance of Picks from Two Weeks Ago

Last week, I did not prepare an update because the outlook for momentum stocks was too depressing and I needed a break from number crunching. Momentum stocks in general took a beating, but they now appear to be back on track.

A review of the momentum collapse event during week 38 is detailed in JD's article, "Value Picks Crush Momentum In First Major Reversal Since 2009: What's Next."

Therefore, performance data this time covers the two-week period from 9/6 to 9/20. In that period, the five BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of 0.65% in spite of challenging market conditions. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 8.79%. This outcome shows the practical advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.45%.

Stock Symbols - Last Two Weeks Two-Week Gain (Loss) Two-Week Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Roku, Inc. (ROKU) (36.39%) (10.95%) Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) (5.77%) 0.95% Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) 11.14% 13.12% SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) 0.65% (1.88%) scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) (13.56%) 2.03% Average (8.79%) 0.65%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using some other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to their large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently, they involve less portfolio turnover. However, I am now reporting trailing stop-loss results for Dow 30 stocks and for leveraged ETFs as well. Therefore, estimated results tend to be conservative because I am reporting a sale of stocks at 2% below their period highs, even if the stock did not drop that much.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is “slippage”; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high on any subsequent day as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo Finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting an arrow at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 38 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +146.61% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the blue lines represent cumulative BLM weekly percentage gains and the orange lines represent S&P 500 index weekly gains, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than seven times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 38-week estimated composite gains of 146.61% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 20.26%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 338% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading many of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile, especially during periods like the past two weeks when momentum stocks are not in favor.

Equity Market Conditions

For this coming week, five stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5000 stocks surveyed, all five of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index (RSI) to the money flow index (MFI) for a major index of interest. Values above 1 suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below 1 imply negativity. I call this ratio an “outlook ratio.” It is a very short-term indicator that often changes direction within the week. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at a value of 57.07 and the MFI Index is at a lower value of 53.92. The ratio 57.07/53.92 is 1.058, which is above 1.00 and implies a positive bias for the coming week. Bear in mind, however, that major news events can swiftly affect market trends, as we saw last week.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified five stocks with a qualifying BLM score near to or above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. Because timing is critical, these scores are often best weighted by money flow index scores. In the table below, the top five qualifying stocks are reported along with each stock’s BLM score and relative ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 39 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) 53.64 1 Durect Corporation (DRRX) 35.45 2 NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) 34.04 3 Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) 33.18 4 Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) 28.62 5

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pulldown menu for members, although it does not reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the aforementioned outlook ratio for individual stocks.

ENLV

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage company focused on specialized cell immunotherapy. The company aims to develop and commercialize an allogeneic drug pipeline for rebalancing all manner of immune hyper-responses. Enlivex is developing Allocetra, a cell-based immunotherapy, for the treatment of numerous acute conditions. It rebalances a life-threatening unbalanced immune system, using the immune system’s own natural regulation mechanisms. Allocetra is designed to avert cytokine storms and restores safe immune balance, without suppressing the immune system, by engaging macrophages and dendritic cells. The company’s clinical development programs focus on preventing or treating complications associated with bone-marrow transplantations, sepsis and solid tumors.

DRRX

Durect Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company with research & development programs. The company's products candidates include DUR-928, oral for metabolic/lipid disorders, and DUR-928, injectable for acute organ injuries. Its other product candidates include POSIMIR (controlled release injection of bupivacaine), REMOXY (oral controlled release oxycodone), ORADUR-ADHD, ELADUR (controlled release injection of bupivicane), Relday (risperidone), ORADUR-based opioid (hydromorphone) and SABER-based ophthalmic. Durect's ALZET product line consists of miniature, implantable osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats and other laboratory animals. The company also manufactures and sells osmotic pumps used in laboratory research and design, and develops and manufactures a range of standard and custom biodegradable polymers and excipients for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products.

NBSE

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its development pipeline consists of several programs and indications at various stages of development. Its product pipeline includes Squalamine Lactate Ophthalmic Solution 0.2% (Squalamine, also known as OHR-102), SKS Sustained Release Ocular Drug Delivery Platform Technology, Animal Model for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Non-Ophthalmology Assets. OHR-102 is a therapeutic product that provides a non-invasive therapy to improve vision outcomes. The SKS sustained release technology is designed to develop drug formulations for ocular disease. In NeuBase's animal model for dry AMD, mice are immunized with a carboxyethylpyrrole, which is bound to mouse serum albumin.

CLCT

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia - collectibles. The company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles. Collectors Universe is engaged in authentication, grading, publication and Web-based advertising, subscription-based business and product sales. The other collectibles segment includes the Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) subscription business, the Coinflation.com business and its collectibles conventions business. The company is also engaged in selling of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications, selling of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club, selling of subscriptions to its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and to its CoinFacts website, and conducting collectibles trade shows and conventions.

SHAK

Shake Shack Inc. operates roadside burger stands. It serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The company's signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company's domestic menu includes a range of signature items, such as the ShackBurger, SmokeShack, Shack-cago Dog, 'Shroom Burger, seasonal frozen custard, hand-spun shakes, concretes, ShackMeister Ale, and Shack Red and Shack White wines. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks in 13 countries and 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Its burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism potato bun.

Dow 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk Dow 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin. This time, it was advantageous to enter stop-loss orders for these stocks. The results reported below involve use of trailing 2% stop-loss orders as described in the BLM momentum section above.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for two weeks ago are listed sequentially by combined-ranks desirability followed by weekly performance percentages as follows: (1) Procter & Gamble (PG), -0.51%; (2) Visa (V), -4.34%; (3) Home Depot (HD), -0.52%; (4) Microsoft (MSFT), 1.02%; and (5) Travelers Companies (TRV), -3.17%. Note that average performance for the week with trailing stop-loss orders was -1.65%. When the dividend paid by Travelers Companies was factored in, the average loss was only -1.54%. However, without trailing stop-loss orders applied as described above, the average loss was -2.62%. When fully margined as recommended, the average loss was -8.65% without stop-loss orders and -5.08% with stop-loss orders.

For next week, the five best picks among the Dow 30 and Fang stocks using combined-ranks analysis, along with their combined-ranks scores, are as follows:

1 - Procter & Gamble - 22

2 - Microsoft - 33

3 – Apple (AAPL) - 44

4 – Walmart (WMT) - 40

5 – JPMorgan (JPM) - 48

Note that, with combined-ranks analysis over six predictive variables, lower scores are preferable to higher scores.

Leveraged ETF and ETN Picks

For the past two weeks, the five Exchange-Traded Funds and Notes (ETFs and ETNs) that were chosen by analysis, along with their weekly 2% trailing stop-loss percentage performances, are listed as follows: (1) UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN (HOML), 8.79%; (2) Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL), 8.13%; (3) Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL), 2.26%; (4) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN), 0.74%; (5) Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN), 10.07%. The average weekly gain across the five leveraged ETFs and ETNs using 2% trailing stop-loss orders was 6.00%. However, without 2% trailing stop-loss procedure described above, the average gain was 3.57%.

For next week, the five best leveraged ETF and ETN picks from among all listed ETFs and ETNs, along with their combined-ranks scores, are listed as follows: (1) UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN (HOML), 6; (2) Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL), 7; (3) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP), 12; (4) iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), 14; (5) ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF (URE), 17. Again, note that lower combined-ranks scores are preferable to higher scores.

Although ultra ETFs and ETNs may already be fully leveraged, it may be possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin.

Weekly Comparative Performance

It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual B/L momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF and ETN picks. Biweekly comparative performances using estimated 2% tailing stop-loss procedure are reported in the following table.

Strategy Percentage Gain (Loss) Performance Rank Leveraged ETFs / ETNs 6.00% 1 B/L Momentum Stocks 0.65% 2 Leveraged Dow 30 / FANG (5.08%) 3

You can see that Leveraged ETFs and ETNs outperformed the other strategies over the past two weeks. Appropriate use of margin can provide exceptional gains or losses.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates, including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison between the two different types of momentum approaches, you can find the Week 38 Momentum Breakout Stock selections available here. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.