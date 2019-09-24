Pessimism Is Weighing On The Euro, Despite Improving Yield Differentials

Even if the interest rate differential does not head back to the downside, provided the differential does not approach zero, the net yield will remain deeply negative (again, favoring the U.S. dollar), which will continue to support the long-term "short-euro" carry trade.

Should the divergence in economic performance persist, the recent improvements in short-term yield differentials (in favor of the euro versus the U.S. dollar) should reverse back to the downside, helping to reinforce the long-term bearish trend.

The U.S. dollar remains the world reserve currency, offering the strongest fundamental backdrop and the highest yield among the G7 currencies. The euro, meanwhile, is negative-yielding, and Europe is struggling.

What is more important than short-term yield-price divergences, in this author's view, is the divergence in the underlying economic performance of these two regions.

The euro is falling against the U.S. dollar, despite improvements in short-term yield differentials.

The EUR/USD currency pair (the euro expressed in terms of U.S. dollars) is one of the most traded currency pairs in the forex market; by most accounts, it is the most liquid, representing around 20% of FX market trading volumes.

This would make logical sense. As shown by the graphic below (provided by Focus Economics), the United States is the largest world economy, while Germany, France and Italy (all part of Europe) are also in the top 10 largest world economies.

The level of liquidity helps tighten spreads, and that means the market is (at least in theory) as efficient as it could be. But a major factor that drives currency prices is interest rates.

If one currency yields a greater spread than another, the stronger-yielding currency's price should improve versus the lower-yielding one. This is because it becomes attractive to sell the lower-yielding currency, buy the higher-yielding currency, and pocket the difference (the interest rate spread).

Using 1-year German yields as a proxy for euro yield and 1-year U.S. treasury yields as a proxy for the U.S. dollar yield, the chart below makes clear the fact that EUR/USD remains safely (in fact, deeply) in negative territory. This means that EUR/USD is a strong short from a carry-trade perspective.

(Chart created using TradingView.com. The same applies to subsequent candlestick price charts presented herein.)

In the chart above, I use monthly candlesticks and shade all of the area below zero. As you can see, the yield differential has remained negative mostly since late 2011 and well below the zero bound from 2015 onward.

However, you will notice the yield differential is ticking up in recent months. Yes, the net 1-year yield differential is still deeply negative (about -2.5%), but it is still ticking upward. This would typically support EUR/USD, but how is EUR/USD responding (in terms of spot prices)? The chart below tells all.

In this chart, we have EUR/USD plotted over the same time frame (with monthly candlesticks), while the blue line (second, far-right y-axis) plots the 1-year yield differential, corresponding to the chart above.

As you can see, EUR/USD has mostly behaved as you would expect, albeit with some intermittent volatility and some occasional divergences versus changes in the 1-year yield differential between U.S. and German bond yields. Most recently, the yield differential is ticking up, yet EUR/USD remains under pressure.

This could, in fact, send the euro higher. But the problem is two-fold: firstly, the yield still remains safely negative, and it would take a strong reversal to change the attractiveness of the short-euro carry trade. Secondly, and more importantly (as this is what is ultimately driving the bond market): the economic performance of these two economies (the U.S. and Europe, broadly speaking) is diverging.

The chart above, provided by Trading Economics, is the United States' Manufacturing PMI (a monthly reading). This type of PMI is an index calculated using numerous factors to gauge the general health and business conditions of a country's manufacturing sector. Any reading above 50 signals growth, while below 50 signals a contraction. While the U.S. could be performing better, its manufacturing sector is improving.

The Services PMI is also in growth mode:

If we look at the eurozone, things are different. The Manufacturing PMI looks as follows:

Indeed, the eurozone's manufacturing sector is in contraction. The chart below shows the eurozone's Services PMI; while it is not contracting, it does appear to be slowing and moving in the wrong direction:

The Composite PMI for the eurozone is shown below:

While the U.S. has the highest interest rates of the G7, with an apparently at least stable economy, the eurozone appears to be notably teetering and flirting with outright contraction overall. With the help of Forex Factory's economic calendar, we can also see the release of several underwhelming PMI records released on September 23, 2019, all of which came in under consensus forecasts.

Any other factors, such as political uncertainty, will also weigh on the euro. The pound sterling has been volatile in recent months and years, and has mostly been subject to a bearish bias since the announcement of Brexit in 2016. The volatility and downward trajectory of the pound has been driven by the ongoing political headlines and the surrounding economic uncertainty. (Investors move capital to places of opportunity and stability, both; uncertainty is anathema to long-term investment.)

The same principles apply to the euro. The uncertainty is stemming from the poor economic readings that are being released by the eurozone, which are only helping to support the increasingly negative perceptions of the health and economic longevity of Europe. That is not to mention the aggressive ECB accommodation, which has culminated in the recent announcement of its lowering of the deposit rate by a further 10 basis points (now negative -0.50%) and a restarting of QE (to the tune of 20 billion euros per month for the foreseeable future).

The U.S. dollar remains the world reserve currency, with the highest interest rates of the G7 and a strong and stable economy (at least for now). The eurozone is characterized by weak-at-best growth, meager inflation, negative interest rates, and a seemingly persistent need for quantitative easing. It is no wonder that gold is ramping against euros, breaking all-time highs, while gold remains under all-time highs in U.S. dollar terms.

The euro should remain under pressure. The U.S. dollar should remain bullish. Only a major reversal in the economic performance of these two regions will change the long-term trend, in this author's view.

