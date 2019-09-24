Buying A Utility Stock Now Is Merely Speculating

Utility stocks are in a Goldilocks moment, but it is important that investors be ready to sell when the sector turns.

Utility stocks have been on a hot streak. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is up more than 20% year to date.

Since writing about the XLU back in March ("Time To Step Aside From Utilities?"), the sector has continued to outperform the S&P 500.

None of this is news to long-time utility investors who have always focused on the dividend potential of this sector as much as its price appreciation, but market conditions have created valuations that are unlikely to be sustained in the long term.

Having not talked about XLU for the last six months, I was planning to do a careful analysis of the four largest utilities by market capitalization in the index: NextEra Energy (NEE), Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (D), and Southern Company (SO). These four stocks represent more than one-third of the XLU index’s total holdings.

But who I am kidding? Utility stocks are not trading based on their fundamental value or even projected future growth. The sector has crossed over from the realm of investments into speculations, so fundamental analysis is misleading.

Case in point: NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy is the nation's largest utility (by market capitalization) and has had a good run, in fact, hitting a new 52-week high recently.

“NEE has two principal businesses, FPL [Florida Power and Light] and NEER [NextEra Energy Resources]. FPL is the largest electric utility in the state of Florida and one of the largest electric utilities in the U.S... NEER is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun.”



I agree that success in developing its renewables business has powered NextEra to great heights, but the stock price is far in excess of the company's corporate success.

Here is NextEra’s own predictions for its immediate future:

(Source: NextEra Energy PowerPoint presentation, September 2019)

Very respectable for an electric utility and may even be a conservative estimate of its future performance, but does a projected 6-8% CAGR justify a forward price/earnings multiple of 26?

A quick look at the company’s stock price compared to its recent earnings per share shows how moderate growth in earnings has been vastly outpaced by its share price increases.

NextEra Energy Quarterly Earnings Per Share, 3rd Quarter 2017 through estimated Q2 2020

Q3 2017 $ 1.85 Q4 2017 $ 1.25 Q1 2018 $ 1.94 Q2 2018 $ 2.11 Q3 2018 $ 2.18 Q4 2018 $ 1.49 Q1 2019 $ 2.20 Q2 2019 $ 2.35 Est Q3 2019 $ 2.27 Est Q4 2019 $ 1.58 Est Q1 2020 $ 1.94 Est Q2 2020 $ 2.51

To say that NextEra stock is overvalued is not to take away from the company's success. Instead, it is a realization that much more than company performance is driving the stock at these levels.

Case 2: Dominion Energy and Southern Company

Even if you believe that NextEra deserves a premium for its performance (and I argue that the current stock price is much above any premium earned by the company), most investors would concede that Dominion Energy and Southern Company have not been in the same league as NextEra.

If you look at this two-year price chart, it would appear that the market agrees with that assessment.

Nevertheless, over the past 30 days, both Dominion and Southern have outperformed NextEra despite the lack of news that would change investors' opinions about any of these three stocks.

I suspect the relative change in performance over the past 30 days as compared to the past 2 years is less about stock purchasers looking for long-term growth and more about grasping for the higher dividends offered by both Dominion Energy and Southern Company without concern about the sustainability of those dividends.

That sort of stock frenzy can only lead to bad results eventually.

Speculation

There is absolutely nothing wrong about speculating on a stock. And I define speculation as the short-term buying and selling of a stock, as opposed to focusing on a stock’s long-term price appreciation potential.

Speculating can be fun and profitable if your timing is good (or lucky), but speculating is not investing, and it is important that utility investors - as opposed to utility stock speculators - understand the difference.

Looking Forward

Utility stocks are living in a Goldilocks moment but are facing several dangers going forward:

Contrary to some believers, a deep recession would cause sharp drops in utility stocks. It happened after the last recession, and it could happen again.

Alternatively:

A more buoyant stock market, perhaps boosted by a trade agreement with China, will take the air out of utilities as investors (especially hedge funds and pension funds) switch to more growth-oriented investments.

Or,

A significant boost in interest rates might move investors to shift their money out of utility stocks and into bonds and other less interest rate-sensitive stocks.

The problem with a Goldilocks scenario, which is what utility stocks are now living through, is that sooner or later things become either too cold or too hot.

Speculating in utilities at these levels can be profitable, but be ready to escape when you are discovered.

