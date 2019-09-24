Assessing Halliburton's Value

Halliburton Company (HAL), a 100-year old American oilfield service firm, is trading in the close proximity to a 10-year low, while its EV/EBITDA is also approaching a record low level.

That looks unjustifiable for a high-quality company dedicated to innovation and continuous enhancements to adapt to the changing needs of customers (especially after the release of Flex™ Managed Pressure Drilling System (MPD) and the Elect® frac sleeve) and thus might hint that the market has been shunning the stock with no reason and, hence, HAL is apt for value-seeking investors. However, the oil market sentiment is of greater importance here, as the oil price is crucial for upstream companies which decide if it is a right time to boost capital spending on the back of more resilient cash flow and invest in growth or not. This, in turn, indicates if the OFSE industry will thrive, generating more revenue together with greater flexibility regarding costs and investments, or not.

In my view, HAL does not represent an unambiguous lucrative short-term value opportunity, because in 2019 the OFSE industry will likely continue to suffer from pressure on revenue and margins that stem from capex-cutting of oil & gas producers amid volatile oil price.

Share performance YTD

This year HAL has been barely capable of outperforming the S&P 500 which, even despite a trade war and fears that recession is at the door, has climbed 19.6%. The stock also has failed to outperform one of the industry benchmarks VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) that seeks to replicate the performance of the MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index. Here, it is worth briefly clarifying that Schlumberger (SLB) has the highest weight in the index, 20.86%. Since the beginning of 2019, this company has fared much better than Halliburton as investors have been confident that it is more diversified and protected against the repercussions of the US shale drilling slowdown.

Halliburton also dropped lower than another industry benchmark iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ), while such peers as Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) pleased shareholders with much better returns, mostly because BHGE and FTI have a substantial footprint in the liquified natural gas industry and have been benefiting from booming spending on the LNG projects across the globe.

H1 2019 in greater detail. Trends are not supportive of a bullish thesis

To rewind, in July HAL impressed investors beating analysts' forecasts on adjusted profit but, yet, missing on revenue. Just after the H1 2019 report was released on 22 July 2019 the market acclaimed HAL's outstanding results and operating improvements, the share price soared. Former laggard gained ~8% in a single day.

Was this jump justified? Likely not, as in August and September, the stock performance was lackluster, except for days when the market digested the news on the drone attack on the Saudi oil facilities and its possible repercussions, which swiftly propelled oil stocks' prices; yet, they dropped quickly. What is more, on September 3, CEO Jeff Miller told the Barclays Energy-Power Conference that the firm anticipated 3Q earnings to be at the lower end of guidance. This clearly denotes that the short-term future remains challenging.

While 2Q adjusted profit topped forecasts, in H1 2019, the considerably leveraged company (Debt/Equity of 1.08) turned free cash flow negative due to humongous capital expenditures and unfavorable working capital change. More specifically, while H1 capex equaled $845 million, slightly offset by $87 million in proceeds from sales of assets, net operating cash flow fell nearly 3.7x from $1.53 billion a year ago to $407 million. Moreover, its LTM operating cash flow is on the lowest level in almost 10 years, excluding 2016, when the company's net CFFO was sub-zero. For broader context, its closest peer Schlumberger (SLB) has never been net CFFO negative since at least 2009.

Halliburton's cash flow and capex. Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Schlumberger's cash flow and capex. Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Also, HAL's capital structure is much worse than it was in 2014, as total debt overlap equity after a series of debt issuances in the previous years. Thus, Return on Equity is irrelevant and misleading, and Return on Total Capital should be used as an alternative to gauge if the company proficiently uses funds or not. ROTC equals only 6.82%, which is not a stellar result.

Broader picture

H1 operating results hint that something much more important is going on. First and foremost, HAL stressed that development activities in the North Sea are in full throttle; the CEO said during the earnings call:

Our business in the North Sea is extremely busy both in the Norwegian and U.K. sectors. We have significantly increased our market share there by winning large tenders.

HAL's successes on large tenders are worth meriting as oil companies are dedicated to capex cutting amid volatile Brent price. For broader context, according to the data presented by McKinsey & Company, in 2Q upstream capital-expenditure spend fell QoQ despite an uptick in oil prices, while it was also emphasized that:

There was a split in fortunes in the OFSE sector, with North American onshore continuing to be squeezed while spending in most other areas started to recover.

At the same time, the company had to adapt to the shifts in the North American oil industry. The CEO mentioned that:

... we're reducing our operating costs. For example, we recently restructured our North America organization, removing several layers of management.

It is not coincidental, as American shale-focused producers have to cover humongous capital needs that turn them FCF negative and jeopardize dividend (if they pay it) and, consequently, capital appreciation to some extent. Compared to wildcatters & producers overseas, their FCF margins are not stellar. So, most executives in the E&P industry expectedly reoriented their companies to costs and expenditures cutting and strict capital discipline.

The unwillingness of E&P shale-focused players to increase drilling & completing activities is the principal risk to HAL's fundamentals. Why is it vital? The critical issue is that Halliburton, which reports sales in two segments Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation, generates the bulk of revenues in North America. Middle East/Asia is in the second place, but swings in the US shale are of greater importance. More precisely, in H1 2019, North America underpinned 56.5% of total revenue, while the Middle East/Asia brought only 20%. So, as upstream companies cut their capital budgets, HAL's revenue will be under pressure.

Valuation

Halliburton's closest peers are SLB, FTI, and BHGE. I will compare them using EV/EBITDA and ROTC; the latter helps to check if a company needs less capital to generate higher EBITDA than its peers and thus deserves higher multiple.

Schlumberger is trading at 10x EV/EBITDA, while ROTC is 3.45%. Baker Hughes, a GE company, has ROTC of 2.17% and EV/EBITDA of 13.2x. TechnipFMC has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.79x and a 3.84% ROTC. Halliburton is trading at 7.2x EV/EBITDA with ROTC of 6.82%.

In sum, HAL is imperfectly priced compared to peers, as its ROTC is the highest while EV/EBITDA is well below the median.

Dividend matters

Halliburton has an appealing dividend with an unbroken 10-year history of DPS increases. The stock slide propelled dividend yield to ~3.5%.

However, readers should take into account that HAL's operating cash flow is in decline, while its net CFFO margin equals only 8.5%, and current headwinds could make it tougher to cover the dividend.

Final thoughts

For oilfield service companies, commodity prices are of unquestionable importance, as they spur cash flows of integrated majors and pure E&P players, which, in turn, could spend more on property, plant & equipment. Higher prices also secure returns (e.g., ROCE) and revenue targets of upstream firms, and they could start to pour cash in value-accretive projects.

WTI and Brent prices have partly recovered since a downward plunge last December, and since then OPEC+ has exerted muscles to keep the market balanced and save it from oversupply and inevitable glut.

The Iran sanctions and tensions in the Persian Gulf also spurred oil price upward movement. Chinese economic data and a trade war did the opposite, testing Brent traders' sentiment. So, I do not expect Brent and WTI to rally this year, as demand concerns that stem from anticipated global economic slowdown are still relevant.

Activities abroad and versatile portfolio together with proficient cost-cutting and capex discipline help Halliburton to offset to some extent the repercussions of the curtailed spending of E&P players in the US. For instance, in July the firm was awarded well construction and completions services for the Libra development in Brazil. In August, it won drilling, completion, and testing services contracts for SNE Field Development Phase 1 offshore Senegal. Yet, shale slowdown is still a drag on its revenue and margins. Given all enumerated above, I give it a "Hold" rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.