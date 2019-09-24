Baidu: The Company Seems Lost

The Western markets have been obsessed with FAANG, previously FANG. Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) - the big tech companies that have dominated share gains, media coverage, and tech innovation. Eastern markets have their equivalent, i.e., BAT - Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

However, the BAT acronym may no longer be suitable, as one of the players, Baidu, has severely lagged its peers. Over the past 3 years, BIDU stock has returned -47.14%, while both BABA and TCEHY have surpassed 50% returns. During this time, there has been a tech boom within the Chinese economy with more people gaining access to the internet, more disposable income being attained, and an uptick in government incentive programs. So, why has Baidu suffered while others have thrived?

Data by YCharts

A Key Demographic Difference

Within the United States and much of the western world, it would be impossible to imagine a day without using a search engine, such as Google. However, it is radically different in the eastern counterpart, China. This is not to say that there is no search occurring, rather that it is happening in a different form.

China thrives on internal ecosystems. What I mean is that main sites, such as Alibaba, incorporate many other peer sites into it, allowing the user to maneuver across without leaving the main platform. For example, if a user wants to shop in China, they will most likely head to one of Alibaba's sites, such as Tmall. However, they are not limited to Tmall and may access other Alibaba-owned content/sites without ever having to leave the app. The same goes for Tencent-owned WeChat.

The US is starting to see a similar trend emerging, with Facebook being a prime example. Enter the Facebook app and you can use the main social media platform, transition to the marketplace, or even try to find a date - all without leaving the app. The difference is that it is much more evolved within China, and Chinese companies have become experts at this integration. Even their payment methods are incorporated within a digital wallet, such as Alipay.

This affects Baidu in that the company has failed to keep pace and has endured scandals in recent years. Many Chinese citizens feel lackluster about the quality of Baidu's search, citing poor and biased search results and strange advertising. The company has been accused of promoting its own products/services instead of more relevant results.

On the surface, this may seem to be the same thing that Alibaba and Tencent are doing. After all, if you search within their platform, they will most likely promote their products. The key difference is that they do not claim to be search engines, but Baidu does.

Last year, BIDU shares fell after a report was leaked that Google would release a censored, government-compliant version of its search engine within China. While Google did not officially release the news, the leak showed how fragile Baidu really is in its domestic market.

The company does have an ecosystem like its peers, but as I mentioned earlier, it has not kept pace and does not boast the same reputation. The main Baidu app had 173 million DAU as of March 2019, compared to WeChat which had more than 1 billion. Since the launch of its "mini-programs" last year, Baidu has amassed over 250 million MAUs as of July 2019. This is an incredible growth rate, but still not a competitive enough level for other BAT members.

Financials and Metrics Seem Misleading

(Source: Morningstar)

The current issue I have with Baidu is that the valuation metrics in its current state seem misleading. Looking at the company's P/S, P/B, P/CF, and P/E shows promise initially. All of these metrics are trading at all-time lows and are well below their 5-year averages. However, currently I believe this is justified. The stock is no longer as valuable to investors as it once was. Just one year ago, the market cap was 3x the current size.

Data by YCharts

Financially, the company is degrading. ROA and ROE have been increasing over the past 3 years but are still much lower than they were just 4 years ago. Part of this is natural, due to the growth of the business, but as we've seen above, that growth has been stripped away. Gross margin is at its lowest (42%), while operating margin is a measly 5% for the TTM.

(Source: Morningstar)

Another concerning point is the fact that iQiyi (IQ) represents 30% of revenues as compared to Baidu itself. Many opinion pieces I have read recently point to IQ being the main growth driver for Baidu over the next 5 years. However, IQ has its own stock, and investment in IQ can eliminate the additional risk that Baidu poses in the short term.

Conclusion

What was once a strong internet contender has been outpaced by technological innovation and a poor regard for reputation. That being said, its user base and revenues have continued to grow, but this seems to be due to a lack of real, established competition. The establishment of the company's ecosystem through the use of mini-programs has kept Baidu alive and relevant, but it is not a top player anymore.

On top of this, last year's Google scare proved just how disloyal the user base actually was. If a real competitor gains traction within mainland China, which is difficult due to government restrictions, Baidu will not be as strong. Furthermore, the current Baidu valuation is being held up on stilts in the form of iQiyi.

Despite all of this negativity, Baidu has one long-term driver in its portfolio, and that is autonomous driving. Its Apollo program, while still quite young, may prove to be a game changer for the company. Tests have shown early positive results, and the government has approved street clearance for tests, but commercialization is far off. Until more light is shone on this program and until Baidu core can truly recover, the stock does not warrant a new investment.

If you are interested in China and want to learn more about the economy and the opportunities within, give Corporate China a shot. Subscribers gain access to: Reviews of economic reports

In-depth company analysis

Price targets and the models used

Daily news headlines and how they affect the market This is an exciting time to be monitoring the Chinese economy. Geopolitical events such as the on-going trade war and a slowing economy are creating a tough environment full of emotion. I sort through the emotion to find the opportunity. If you are interested, start today with a free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.