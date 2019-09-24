TVIX: Don't Bank On The October Effect This Year

Over the last week, shares of the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) have continued to decline as seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha.

What is particularly poignant about the above decline is that the price action over the last few days in the ETN has brought every single monitored time frame into the negative and the year-to-date return to greater than negative 80%. It is my belief that this decline will continue into the future and that the coming “October Effect” for volatility instruments is likely to not materialize as expected this year.

The Instrument

In the volatility ETP family, TVIX shines as one of the most popular investment vehicles. The primary reason for its popularity largely centers on the fact that it offers leverage in a space that is already quite volatile. This leverage when applied to the negative roll yield of VIX futures means that over long periods of time, TVIX has simply annihilated wealth. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s have a brief talk about what exactly is TVIX to understand the basic idea behind the instrument.

Like most of the more popular volatility ETPs, TVIX tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is created by S&P Global and provides a weighted-average exposure of 1 month into the CBOE’s VIX futures. What is particular noteworthy about this index is that since it weights exposure in such a way that the weighted-average position is 1 month into the future, this means that as time progresses towards expiry, a greater percentage of assets are held in the second month VIX futures. This causes roll yield to progressively become a larger share of the instrument returns as time nears expiry. With expiry only two days from now, roll yield is explaining a significant percentage of the returns of the ETN at present.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in any month which is not the front month of the futures curve. The underlying concept is that there is a general tendency in financial markets for back-month futures contracts to trade towards the front-month futures contract as time progresses. This tendency means that for holders of TVIX, roll yield will be negative when the VIX futures market is in contango. The reason why roll yield is negative in a contango market is that since futures roll towards the front month, the contracts held by the strategy at higher prices will trade down in value towards the front-month. The VIX futures market is currently in contango and if you study the wonderful VIX Central website, you can see that the vast majority of all months of VIX futures history have seen the contracts trade in contango. In other words, TVIX will almost always be giving a two times leveraged exposure to a negative roll. This is the primary reason why TVIX is down 99.98% over the last 5 years as well as the primary reason why TVIX will likely be down 99% more over the next 5 years. It’s the simple mechanics of the market.

Volatility Observations

As I’ve been perusing the news in the market, I have seen a number of recommendations for traders to consider buying volatility-exposed instruments in anticipation of the “October Effect.” The October Effect is the general idea that volatility tends to come in higher during the month of October and therefore investors should consider buying instruments like TVIX in anticipation of the coming volatility. There are a few problems with this reasoning.

First and foremost, it is true that VIX tends to see an increase from September to October from a median perspective. In the following chart, I have compiled the median VIX level for each month of the last 27 years.

As you can see, VIX tends to be higher in October than September. However, there is substantial volatility around this average change as you can see in the following dataset.

In other words, it’s true that on average, VIX rises between the months of September and October, but the high level of volatility in the month of October indicates that the results are highly variable. In other words, trading the simple October Effect probably won’t earn any sort of return because the variability of results can be quite substantial. Also, this means that even though VIX tends to be higher in October than September, the difference can be explained by greater outliers in October rather than a general tendency for the VIX to increase between those two periods.

When it comes to the October Effect as a timing mechanism, perhaps my largest qualm is the simple lack of context framing up the discussion. For example, even though the average VIX level is higher in October than September, the VIX actually drops between the two months 52% of the time (hint: a few outliers drag up October’s outright level). It’s a small number, but we can statistically say that on average, the VIX is probably going to drop going into October (which stands in contrast to the October Effect).

Another way that the simple October Effect lacks context is in relation to the trend in the VIX leading into October. For example, in the 13 years in which VIX rose between September and October, 7 of those years (54%) were carrying forward for the August to September trend. In other words, since the VIX in September has strongly decreased versus August, history would suggest that there’s only a 46% chance that the VIX will rally through October from the average September level.

No, I wouldn’t bank on the October Effect coming through this year simply due to the fact that most Octobers actually see a drop in the VIX on a percentage occurrence basis while the time that the VIX actually does rally tends to occur in an environment of already rising volatility rather than weakness in the VIX.

All this aside, I believe that the next month will see lower levels in the VIX due to the simple nature of mean reversion in the instrument. Specifically, the VIX hit a new 2-week high last Friday. Here’s what historically happens to the VIX following a fresh 2-week high using the last 27 years of data.

As you can see, given that the VIX recently hit a 2-week high, market data suggests that there’s a whopping 69% chance that the VIX will be lower 20 trading days (one month) from now. For the October Effect to come through, it has some strong statistical headwinds to overcome.

Conclusion

Buying TVIX tends to be a bad trade due to the constant negative roll. The market seems to be anticipating the October Effect and some are suggesting going long TVIX in anticipation of a higher VIX. It is my assertion that these calls are not factoring in the context of the current VIX market and I believe the VIX will drop going into the future. The VIX hit a new 2-week high on Friday which statistics would strongly suggest that lower levels in the VIX are soon to come.

