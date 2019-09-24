United Airlines: A Riskier Bet Ahead Of Earnings

While UAL remains one of the cheapest stocks in the airline sector, I continue to favor higher-conviction peers Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

While domestic activity in the airline sector should stay robust, United Airlines' third quarter is unlikely to be a walk in the park.

Earnings season is around the corner, and United Airlines (UAL) should be one of the first U.S. companies to report third-quarter results. But this time, unlike in 2Q19, I believe the Chicago-based airline will have a harder time beating expectations in a quarter marked by headwinds impacting the airline space in general and United Airlines in particular.

A story of pros...

Starting from the bullish end of the story, I would be surprised to see any weakness in domestic traffic considering how resilient discretionary consumer spending has been in the U.S. lately. The fact that airfares rose in the first two months of the quarter suggests that demand for air travel remains healthy, which should support United Airlines' refreshed guidance of 0.5% to 2.5% growth in PRASM (consolidated passenger unit revenue) released early in September.

The other encouraging development in 3Q19 is the fact that crude oil prices have fallen sharply by about 20% YOY, which should help to lift the bottom line by way of substantially lower fuel costs. Should CASM (non-fuel operating expenses per unit of capacity) increase only minimally, as the management team projected in its original outlook, United Airlines' pretax margin could look robust once again - as it did in 2Q19, when it expanded YOY by two percentage points.

... and cons

But United's third quarter is unlikely to be a walk in the park. Quite the contrary, in fact.

For starters, it is the most international of U.S-based airlines (see chart below). While this could be considered a welcome geographic diversification feature of the company's operations, I believe United could be the most exposed to economic deceleration in Europe and an environment of economic crisis and sharp currency depreciation in parts of Latin America (a business segment that showcased strength last quarter). In fact, the airline has already anticipated demand softness in China and Hong Kong in 3Q19.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple reports)

Lastly, United Airlines' recent performance has likely suffered quite a bit from hurricane Dorian, the third strongest Atlantic storm in history to make landfall. Following a combination of cancelled flights impacting capacity and traffic, extended travel waivers and increased operating costs incurred to address the crisis, I expect both revenues and margins to be negatively impacted by the weather event of early September.

Interestingly, however, analysts have barely adjusted their revenue and EPS expectations for the third quarter in the past several weeks to account for the operational disruptions, as the table below suggests (see Seeking Alpha's earnings revisions page for more details). Estimates could come down over the next couple of weeks as the Street begins to release its earnings previews.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

On the stock

Last quarter, I "upgraded" my views on UAL to bullish, following robust 2Q19 results that reflected the airline's outstanding performance and improved short-term outlook. But now I scale back on my optimism once again considering the near-term headwinds associated with hurricane Dorian, the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX issues that just won't to go away, and exposure to international markets that could continue to see a deceleration in economic activity.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that UAL trades at a next-year P/E of 7.1x and long-term PEG multiple (current-year P/E divided by long-term earnings growth expectations times 100) of only 0.4x that seem highly de-risked.

Therefore, instead of holding a bearish stance on the inexpensive stock of a company that has been recovering well from its days of poor operational execution, I merely view an investment in this name as a relatively riskier proposition. In the airline space, I continue to favor higher-conviction peers Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV).

