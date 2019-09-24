Agriculture Commodity Prices Poised For Continued Mixed/Sideways Trading With Weather, Trade, And Export Data Weighing

Investment Thesis

Grain prices are favored to continue trading mixed/rangebound with overall sentiment remaining bearish as investors continue to tread waters with trade/geo-political news and weather not posing any serious threat to yields.

Agriculture commodities finish Monday mixed with corn and soybeans finishing higher and wheat finishing lower

On Monday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 0.71% to $3.7262, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.95% to $8.9138 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.49% to $4.8162. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 0.27% ($0.04) to $14.99, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.53% ($0.08) to $15.44 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.40% ($0.02) to $5.24. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past week.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past week.

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 2.6 cents to $4.814, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 2 cents to $4.054. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was up $0.13 to $5.372. Further down the strip, the March contract was up $0.106 to $5.482. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Corn bearish, soybeans bullish, and wheat in line with expectations in latest inspection report

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending September 19 at 234k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 423k metric tonnes and less than traders' expectations of 381k-686k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 63%. Mexico (150k) was the main destination.

Wheat reported 476k metric tonnes, less than last week's 518k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 299k-599k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 138k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 171k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 22%. The Philippines (103k), Thailand (84k), South Korea (49k), and Nigeria (35k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 923k metric tonnes, more than last week's 668k tonnes and more than traders' range of 599k-898k tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 8%. China (207k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending September 19, 2019.

Late planted corn and soybeans making progress but still behind 5-year avg.; all but 13% of spring wheat harvested; winter wheat planting on par with average

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of September 22, corn dough is at 96%. That's slightly behind both last year's 100% and the 5-year average pace of 100%. Corn dented is at 79%. That's behind both last year's 96% and the 5-year average pace of 94%. Corn that's mature is at 29%. That's well behind both last year's 69% and the 5-year average pace of 57%. Corn harvested is at 7%. That's slightly behind both last year's 15% and the 5-year average pace of 11%. Of the corn planted, 57% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 56% a week ago and 69% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 87%, compared with last year's pace of 99% and the 5-year average of 97%.

Winter wheat planted is at 22%. That's on pace with last year's 26% and the 5-year average pace of 24%.

Soybeans dropping leaves is at 34%. That's well behind the 5-year average of 59% and last year's pace of 68%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 68% last year and 54% last week.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 96% harvested (up 4% from the prior week)

Barley - 92% harvested (up 5% from the prior week)

Peanuts - 16% harvested (up 11% from the prior week; 61% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 58% harvested (up 12% from the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 11% harvested (up 3% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 26% harvested (up 2% from the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 11% harvested (up 2% from the prior week; 39% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Large-scale, upper-level weather pattern will dictate a cold, wintry West U.S. (including spring wheat country) vs. a warm central, southern, and eastern U.S. over the next 10 days before potentially shifting to a cool/cold Canada/Northern U.S. vs. a warm Southern U.S. in the 11-16 day

The large-scale, upper-level flow pattern over the next 10 days or so will fluctuate from being very amplified to semi-zonal, but will largely result in a cold West U.S. with as much as 10-25F below normal vs. a warm central, southern, and eastern U.S. with temperatures as much as 10-20F above normal. This setup will pose a frost/freeze threat to spring wheat country, especially late this week through early next week. Meanwhile, the eastern U.S. ridge will support record to near-record high temperatures near and over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 5-6 day (September 28-29) temperature pattern.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (September 30-October 5) temperature pattern.

In the 10-16 day time frame, the pattern becomes flatter again as upper level troughing over the western U.S. translates northeastward into Canada. This will help to bring temperatures closer to normal levels across the eastern half of the nation with anomalies on the cooler side of normal across Canada and the northern sections of the country, and on the warmer side of normal across the southern sections of the country during this time period. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (October 4-9) temperature pattern.

In terms of precipitation, heavy rainfall and/or a wetter than normal pattern was recorded across the Pacific Northwest, Montana and North Dakota, Texas including the Houston metro area, and across central-western grain belt including Iowa and northern/western Illinois over the past week. Meanwhile, dry conditions persisted across the East/Southeast U.S. Figure 9 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

Cold temperatures and winter weather poses a threat to spring wheat country/Northern Rockies late week through early next week while an active (wet) weather pattern with heavy rain potential exists across the central corn/soybean belt over the next 14 days

Over the next week, there will be a series of storm systems that will track along an active jet stream across the northern sections of the country. The first will bring scattered showers and storms to the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and central/eastern grain belt midweek. A second shortwave will eject out of the west later in the week. A surface cold front associated with this shortwave combined with increased instability and moisture values will ignite shower and thunderstorms over the Midwest late week. Heavy rainfall potential will exist over the central corn/soybean belt as the aforementioned frontal boundary is expected to stall over the region. While this second storm system will be impacting the heart of the grain belt and will be in the process of moving out, a third and even stronger storm system will move into the Northern Rockies. This third storm system will accompany enough cold air to bring a winter weather/frozen precipitation threat to the Northern Rockies including Montana and Idaho, possibly extending into the northern Plains late this week through early next week. This combined with strong cold air advection poses a threat to spring wheat as slightly more than ten percent has yet to be harvested. Monday's jump in spring wheat prices likely reflected this potential risk. This storm system will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms to the Upper Midwest early next week as it shifts eastward.

With a very amplified western U.S. trough/upper southeast U.S. ridge firmly in place, areas from the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes southwest to the central and southern Plains will be the focus of persistent shower and thunderstorm chances and thus heavy rainfall potential for much of next week before the upper southeast U.S. ridge breaks down and the upper-level pattern flattens out again late next week. Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEPS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across the East/Southeast U.S. and a wetter-than-normal pattern over the central and northern U.S. in the 4-10 day time frame (September 26-October 3).

Final Trading Thoughts

Prices climbed higher for spring wheat on Monday as cold, wintry weather is expected to impact that part of the country and potentially a small part of the harvest. The overall market, however, remains in a bearish state as weather is not having a negative impact on the other crops (e.g. corn, soybeans, winter wheat). Trade uncertainties will continue to keep investors treading on water (a bearish variable). That said, prices should continue trading mixed or range-bound.

