Korea Refining/Chemical: Refining Margins Rise After Saudi Oil Attacks

Major issues and conclusions

Refining margins for naphtha, gasoline and bunker C oil are widening sharply after the attack on a Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) oil processing facility and oilfield. To maintain crude oil supplies, Saudi Arabia suspended operations of its refining facilities with a capacity of 1 million bpd; petrochemical supply will tighten further as a result. Chemical products’ prices rebounded on the supply shortage of feedstock at chemical facilities in Saudi Arabia, but raw material price increases were marked, meaning narrower spreads. We will monitor how quickly the Saudi Arabian facilities normalize.

Industry and stock outlook

Refining margins look to remain strong, and the IMO 2020 effects would be reflected from 4Q19, which is positive for refiners; our top pick is S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY), and our stock of interest SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF). Most chemical spreads are weakening, with the exception of ABS and BPA, which benefitted from tight supply; our top picks are LG Chemical Co. (OTCPK:LGCLF) and Hanwha Chemical Corp. (OTC:HNWFF) on the favorable turn in photovoltaics market conditions.

Saudi refineries with 1 million bpd capacity suspend operations; petrochemical supply to tighten

Iran’s attack on Saudi Aramco facilities has worked to heighten the volatility of not only oil prices but also major chemical and petrochemical products.

Last week, the complex refining margin improved by USD1.5/bbl to USD8.8/bbl. Kerosene and diesel margins remained mostly unchanged, but gasoline, naphtha and bunker C oil saw their margins increase significantly. We expect refining margins to remain high, although they may correct somewhat, fatigued by a rally. Saudi Arabia said that it would be able to normalize the desulfurization facilities in Abqaiq (5.7 million bpd capacity) by the end of the month. Until then, it would utilize the inventory to keep crude exports smooth.

To maintain its crude exports, Saudi Arabia said it would stop supplying crude oil to its refineries with a capacity of 1 million bpd. As a result, the supply of petrochemical products should tighten considerably for the time being. Saudi Arabia exports 2 million bpd of petrochemical products. It also exports 500K bpd of gasoline, which is massive compared to the gasoline production capacity of China-based Hengli’s recently built facility, which is less than 100K bpd. As such, we expect the gasoline margin to remain strong for the foreseeable future. How it moves after September depends on how fast the Abqaiq facilities normalize.

