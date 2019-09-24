Zebra Technologies: An All-Weather Growth Stock

Even in a soft economy the company can keep growing as its solutions enable its customers to cut cost and increase productivity and inform decision making.

We think Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is still attractive as the company enjoys powerful tailwinds. Operational leverage and increasing cash flow ensure earnings growth substantially above revenue growth.

Here is what we argued on November 19 last year:

We think that Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) has a little further to run on margin expansion and deleveraging and (further into the future) a gradual shift to a more software-dominated company. Escalating tariffs and/or a slowing world economy are some possible clouds on the horizon.

Well, indeed they ran a little further:

Growth

It's time to revisit the growth vectors:

Digital enterprise

New products and services

Acquisitions

New use cases

New verticals

Shift to software

Operational leverage

Free cash flow/deleverage/buybacks

The backdrop for the company is the tailwind coming from the increasing digitalization of business, driven by multiple vectors. From the earnings deck:

The company is in the intelligent automation business, automating the capture, analysis and decision of data ("sense, analyze, act" in the company's presentations), making assets visible digitally which enables to improve their usage, increasing process efficiency. From the Q2CC:

Our products and solutions send data from assets, products and processes. This information including status and location is analyzed in real-time to determine the best possible operational action to improve productivity and provide greater insight into business operations.

Basically it's part of the digital transformation of enterprise, providing more transparency to decision making (whether management or frontline employees) to provide data to make better decisions which allow them to optimize processes and workflows.

A related tailwind is that companies are putting more technology down the organization to get real-time info into the front-line and in the field, stimulating both the company's hardware and software sales.

New products, services, verticals, use cases

The company has a host of solutions and products, but it's continuing to add new ones developed organically or through acquisitions, like for instance the Savanna Data Services:

This new capability is part of our breakthrough data intelligence platform – known as Zebra Savanna™ – which allows adopters to collect and process data from Zebra hardware in real time, turning raw data into actionable insights. The platform is designed to help unlock the potential of data to build more intelligent, productive applications and solutions.

This is also a good example of their gradual shift towards more software, and higher margins and recurring revenues which the Q2CC summed up:

An integral part of our solutions ecosystem is Savanna, our cloud enablement platform that connects our devices and powers our intelligent edge solutions. Savanna benefits our partners and customers by providing visibility of workflows at the frontline of business. In June, we launched Savanna Data Services, which delivers sensor information, data analytics and event triggers through application programming interfaces or APIs to enable workflow optimization. Savanna supports developers through a self-service web portal with monetizable API-based data services, which empowers our partner community and end customers to build secure, scalable, digital services with ease and speed.

Another example is its SmartPack, which already has a growing pipeline of pilot projects.

This also opens up new verticals and use cases. (Q2CC):

The other direction of expansion is there are multiple use cases within the solution. So you can monitor not only the loading of trailers, but you can also monitor the loading of air cargo containers for example.

The company is also adding other verticals, like public safety. (Q2CC):

We think that is an attractive market opportunity for us in the range of several hundred millions of dollars. And I think its market has pushed to grow materially as rugged computers become a valid choice and enables new use cases there.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions are another way for the company to add capabilities, products, services, use cases and verticals. The last three acquisitions were:

Temptime (January 2019, temperature monitoring solutions)

Xplore (June 2018 rugged tablets)

Profitect (May 2019, prescriptive analytics)

These acquisitions fit into the company's value proposition. From the earnings deck:

Profitect in particular is very interesting:

Profitect Inc., a privately-held, leading provider of prescriptive analytics for the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. Using machine learning and prescriptive analytics, Profitect’s solution identifies opportunities to positively impact sales and margin for some of the most recognized retail and CPG brands in the world. Profitect uses data from across the value chain for improving inventory and pricing accuracy, out of stocks, supply chain inefficiency, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. The solution identifies a potential opportunity and can generate suggested actions, sending them directly to a worker’s mobile device, providing step-by-step instructions for resolution.

This suggests a very nice fit and applicability in other verticals, but it's the more generic machine learning and prescriptive analytics capabilities that are really valuable for a company like Zebra, aiding its push to become more software oriented. Additional color from the Q2CC (our emphasis):

Profitect complements our growing suite of other Zebra software applications including Workforce Connect, MotionWorks and our visibility services offering. Additional Profitect's offerings, its technology and talented team, expand our relevancy deeper and wider in global retail operations. The solution identifies areas for improving inventory and pricing accuracy, idle stocks and sellable merchandise and assortment discrepancies. Over time, we expect to leverage Profitect's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to address all of the vertical markets we serve. We also intend to incorporate Profitect's functionality into Savanna to further build out the analyze and act layers of the platform, benefiting both Zebra and our partners.

Acquisitions broaden their portfolio of solutions and this also enables the company to address new verticals, like the Xplore acquisition. (Q2CC):

The first, Anders, just identified, which is the tablet market has additional vertical depth that outside of the core verticals that we've been talking about Zebra for many quarters now. Things like government, public safety and utility segments would be examples of such areas. And we are repositioning and investing in penetrating those segments.

SA contributor Thomas Hughes has discussed the competition, so for that part we refer you to his excellent article.

Q2 results

From the earnings deck:

Pretty satisfying results containing continued leverage, with the healthcare and retail sectors as the biggest drivers. Here is a disaggregated look from the 10-Q:

Services and software have only crept up 10bp to 12.2% of revenue, which is a bit disappointing. It's much more relevant for the EVM (Enterprise Visibility & Mobility) segment, where it increased 80bp to 14.8% of revenue, snail's pace.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

With guidance staying the same but the company expecting 50bp additional adverse FX impact, in essence guidance is improving with 50bp organic growth.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The adjusted gross margin improved 100bp in Q2 (y/y) and this is due to multiple factors, one of which is that software is gradually increasing as part of sales.

The adjusted EBITDA and operational leverage are mostly due to the company maintaining a good grip on cost.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The cash flow growth is really impressive and this is perhaps the most significant driver behind the rising share price. After some stagnation it is also set to continue growing as management expects strong cash flow in H2 this year.

In H1, free cash flow ($165M) was dented by the increase in working capital in Q1 but management expects FY 2019 free cash flow to exceed $625M.

Data by YCharts

The company has used its cash flow to deleverage to 1.8x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, below the midpoint of their 1.5x-2.5x range. From the earnings deck:

One might be reminded of the prior progress (up until Q4 last year, so the deleveraging has stagnated in the last couple of quarters due to the acquisitions). From the Q4 earnings deck:

But it is set to improve further. (Q2CC):

So one, we achieve now our -- the bottom of our leverage range of about 1.5. We will achieve that in the third quarter, start of the fourth quarter.

The deleveraging has reduced interest payments quite a bit, although that has stagnated with the stagnation in the deleveraging process itself the last two quarters, but further reductions are likely:

Data by YCharts

There has been mild dilution from incentive pay, but that is now set to moderate if not reverse by the introduction of a $1B share repurchase program, buying back a maximum of 2% of outstanding shares a year.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect the EPS to come in at $12.83 this year, rising to $14.01 in 2020.

Conclusion

Even with growth slowing and growth stocks being out of favor, we think Zebra Technologies offers sufficient opportunities. The fact is that the kind of digitalization the company offers is a long-term tailwind that isn't much affected by economic conditions as it enables its customers to improve visibility and increase efficiency.

We think the tailwinds are secular, the execution looks very good and the leverage and cash generation will keep earnings growing considerably faster than revenues. We see no valuation concerns, the stock is still attractive, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZBRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.