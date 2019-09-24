Silver And The Yield Curve Inversion

Yield curve inversions have historically been great for silver prices. Currently, we are experiencing such a phenomenon, and again, it is evidence of conditions that are conducive to some impressive silver rallies.
Below is a long-term chart showing the spread between the 10-year Treasure Note Yield and the 3-month Treasury Bill Rate.
I have chosen these two to show data for a long-term analysis. There appears to be a mega rounding top. The spread has just recently gone negative (inverted). There is a great likelihood that the spread could go lower, given the rounding top and a similarity to the '70s pattern (ABC).
Silver has already started to move, but what kind of rally can we expect going forward? Previously, I have argued that we are likely to see a rally similar to the late '70s.
Below is a comparison of the above chart and a long-term silver chart:
Notice how there were two deep negative spread dives in the '70s. As soon as those spreads went negative the first time during those inversions, silver started a massive rally.
As soon as the current inversion started, silver also started to rally. Will we have a shallow negative spread dive like the two recent ones, or will we see a deep and protracted negative spread dive like that of the '70s?
A deep dive like the '70s would be consistent with conditions ideal for a monster silver rally.
