RiverPark Large Growth Fund - The Blackstone Group Inc.

We expect the company's fundamentals to remain quite strong over the next several years and further expect the company's new corporate structure to improve its stock liquidity and increase its institutional ownership.

Blackstone's conversion from a partnership to a corporation is expected to increase the shareholder demand for BX shares as investors will no longer receive partnership earnings and loss forms (K-1s), and index funds and other institutional investors will now be able to own the shares.

BX shares were our top contributor for the quarter fueled by a strong market as well as the continued positive shift in sentiment created by the company's April announcement that it would become a C-corporation on July 1.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Despite its year-to-date strength (BX shares have generated a 53% return through the first half of 2019), we continue to view BX as one of the best risk-reward holdings in our portfolio given its impressive AUM growth (from $400,000 of AUM in 1985 to $88 billion at its 2007 IPO to $512 billion today), world class fund returns and still below market valuation of approximately 14x our 2020 estimate for distributable earnings, plus a trailing dividend yield of 4.9%. We expect the company's fundamentals to remain quite strong over the next several years and further expect the company's new corporate structure to improve its stock liquidity and increase its institutional ownership. We maintained our BX position during the quarter, and it remains a top five position in the Fund.

