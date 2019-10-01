Buy The Airlines Best Of Breed Operator: Delta Air Lines

DAL should see free cash flow take a hit beyond 2020 as it uses up its tax loss carryforwards.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has historically traded at low earnings multiples due to the airline industry having a reputation for low profitability and need for heavy capital spending. While I don’t anticipate capital spending to necessarily drop for DAL, I however view the airline industry as being unfairly unloved as best of breed has shown that they are able to boost margins through a combination of reduced costs and increased customer loyalty as a result of superior customer service. I rate DAL a strong buy for the long term.

Mark Of Best Of Breed

The airline industry is cheap and for a long time always has been cheap. As a result, some believe that the best way to invest in the sector is by buying the cheapest of the bunch. Some may find value in operators like American Airlines (AAL), which sells for a low single digit earnings multiple. There’s however arguably good reason for the discounted valuation: not all airline operators are created equal. This summer for instance AAL was seemingly constantly in the news as they have an increasing amount of delays and cancellations. According to one news report, “people are just mad.” I on the other hand view the airline industry as an example of one in which buying the cheapest operator may not be the easiest way to superior returns due to higher execution risk and riskier balance sheets. I believe that it will pay real dividends to invest in best of breed, especially during a time in which many experts think that the economy is fragile.

DAL is the best of breed in the industry. We can see this by the fact that DAL has managed to grow top line revenues at a rate faster than capacity growth. For 2019 DAL is guiding for top line growth of 4%-6%, on about 3% capacity growth. This outperformance is on top of the fact that the airline industry is seeing secular tailwinds. The airline industry is growing healthily with air travel growing much faster than GDP:

(2018 Investor Day)

Consumers nowadays are notoriously spending more on experiential spend. Make no mistake, there are still signs of the poor financials of the airline industry - take for instance the low 7% return on assets DAL has managed in recent years. The airline industry however is gradually evolving towards greater preference for quality over cheapness and the higher quality operators are able to use their superior financial positions to make their fleet and operations better and better, forming a virtuous cycle.

DAL drives growth primarily from reinvesting in its fleet. Such reinvestment can significantly reduce fuel costs as well as increase the number of premium seats:

(2018 Investor Day)

DAL has been able to increase premium seat revenue by over 100% since 2011 through such reinvestment efforts:

(2018 Investor Day)

We can see below that their level of capital spending is at the high end of the past decade - this makes me confident that free cash flow isn’t being abnormally inflated due to underinvestment:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from Morningstar)

Further we can see below that future airline purchase commitments are also quite consistent, meaning that shareholders shouldn’t expect a sudden spike in capital expenditures:

(2018 10-K)

This is an industry where airlines are able to somewhat put the fate of their future growth in their own hands as they can either upgrade their fleet as aggressively as they wish. DAL for their part has invested heavily in growth, which means that with each passing year DAL becomes a stronger company with greater fuel efficiency and capacity for earnings. DAL has guided for about $4.5 billion in capital expenditures for 2019.

DAL’s commitment to reducing costs and boosting profitability has dramatically improved their business model. DAL previously had to enter bankruptcy in 2005 due to a lack of operating expense discipline and an overall lack of focus on profitability. In the past 10 years DAL has made great strides in reducing both operating expenses and interest expenses, leading to significantly higher net income in spite of comparably slower revenue growth:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from Morningstar)

Perhaps more importantly, aside from reducing costs and increasing seat capacity, DAL has made a point of being the best operator from the perspective of the consumer. DAL has the best completion factor, most on-time arrivals, and fewest bags lost than any peer in the industry:

(2019 March Presentation)

Consumers have taken notice, as DAL loyalty sales have gone up.

DAL noted on the conference call that their loyalty program has helped drive more direct to consumer sales - whereas 10 years ago about 33% of sales came from third party websites, now only about 10% to 15% do. That reduces their promotional spend and boosts their bottom line.

Much of this may have to do with DAL’s increasingly growing credit card relationship with American Express (AXP):

(2019 Goldman Sachs Presentation)

DAL has shown themselves to be a company which isn’t trying to cut corners with consumers. It is for this reason that I choose to pay up for this best of breed operator instead of buying the more deeply valued AAL.

This is quickly becoming an industry where price competition is being offset by cost reductions, growth initiatives, and being combat by superior customer service.

Balance Sheet

As discussed previously, DAL has significantly reduced interest expenses since it emerged from bankruptcy. We can see below how total debt has declined while EBITDA has increased over the past decade:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from Morningstar)

DAL targets a long term debt to EBITDAR ratio of 1.5 to 2.5 times. At 1.7 times currently, leverage is at the low end of this range.

DAL’s pension is much better funded than before:

(2018 Investor Day)

Some of this may have to do with their mildly increasing assumptions on the long term returns on plan assets, which look a bit optimistic at 8.97%:

(2018 10-K)

Most of the improvement however should be attributed to their ongoing contributions to their pension above and beyond the minimum contribution requirements, including $500 million in 2018 and $3.5 billion in 2017. DAL expects their pension to be 80% funded by 2020.

DAL’s moderately conservative leverage ratios and history of strong execution have earned it a BBB- rating or equivalent from the credit rating issuers.

Shareholder Return Story

We can see that DAL has increased their dividend very rapidly over the past 5 years:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from Morningstar)

The dividend remains well covered at a 23% forward earnings payout ratio (and 42% free cash flow payout ratio) - a low payout ratio is critical for airlines due to the volatility of earnings. It is surprising that in spite of the low payout ratio, shares still yield around 2.7% - this is a testament to how cheap shares trade.

In addition to paying a growing dividend, DAL has invested heavily in share repurchases. This is a great use of free cash flow given that DAL has pretty much always traded at a single digit earnings multiple. Their strong profitability in recent years has enabled DAL to retire an astounding amount of shares, as shares outstanding have declined nearly 25% since 2013.

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from Morningstar)

I expect DAL to produce growing free cash flows in the long term and to reward long term investors with generous shareholder returns of cash, with the following caveat.

Net Operating Loss Carryforwards

It’s not all good news, however. DAL has been able to throw off excess free cash flow in recent years due to a tremendous amount of net operating loss carryforwards (‘NOLs’). Basically DAL had booked large losses in former years which it has been able to use to avoid paying income taxes. This of courses boosts free cash flow by a large amount.

According to their 2018 10-K, DAL estimated that it had about $2.2 billion in NOLs remaining of which the majority would be used in 2019 (though as stated below I think there will still be some leftover for 2020). It makes sense why DAL targets a 70% total shareholder return payout ratio of free cash flow instead of 100% - perhaps this has to do with the fact that current free cash flow is artificially elevated. I expect that DAL will significantly cut back on share repurchases after the NOLs run out, though they’d still be a good amount. For now, I’m content to treat their enormous share repurchase spending as a sort of special dividend as I wasn’t a shareholder during the years of massive losses.

Valuation

DAL is guiding for 2019 EPS of $7 per share at the midpoint. At recent prices, shares trade for only around 8.5 times forward earnings. However for “cash earnings” on an ongoing basis we should adjust for both capital expenditures and NOLs as capital expenditures is an ongoing expense and tax loss carryforwards will not benefit DAL’s bottomline after 2020.

Using a 24% tax rate for 2019 and guidance for $4.5 billion in capital expenditures, I estimate free cash flow after adjusting out the NOLs to be around $2.5 billion or $3.83 per share (guidance is for $3 to $4 billion but including tax loss carryforwards). That leaves around $1 billion for 2020 in NOLs.

In other words, DAL trades for 15.6 times free cash flow before tax carryforwards which is very cheap considering that their capital spending leads to around 3% annual capacity growth, greater fuel efficiency, and overall higher operational efficiency. Solid top line growth has led to operating margins to hover over 10% in recent years, much higher than 7% operating margin seen in 2012. I should take this moment to note that DAL actually trades more expensively than Southwest Airlines (LUV), which trades at around 12 times free cash flow. Many investors may have thought that DAL is the “value play” between the two due to the low earnings multiple but in reality DAL trades more expensive on the basis of free cash flow and in my opinion this is justified due to DAL being best of breed (though I am bullish LUV as well).

My 12 month price target for DAL is $84, representing 12 times forward earnings and 22 times free cash flow. This suggests upside of 40%.

Risks

DAL is significantly exposed to rising jet fuel prices. While DAL does hedge jet fuel prices, this does not completely reduce the impact of fluctuating prices on their bottom line. The $9 billion aircraft fuel expense in 2018 was their second largest expense after salaries and looks large in comparison to their $3.9 billion in net income. On the other hand, DAL would stand to be a prime beneficiary if jet fuel prices can fall in the long term as a 10% decrease in fuel expense would increase net income by approximately 23%. At the same time, in the event of rising fuel prices, competitors with lower margins are likely to see rising operating losses. This may present DAL with an ability to take market share as competitors won’t be able to compete so effectively on price due to razor thin margins.

The airline industry remains very price competitive. I know from personal experience that the first search criteria for flights tends to be price. While I have indeed found myself more and more willing to pay a little more for a higher quality air flight experience, I have doubts that this is representative of the general public. That said, due to the thin margins inherent of the business, it is difficult for smaller competitors to compete on price for so long on an ongoing basis. DAL will need to continue working hard to prove differentiation among a historically commoditized business.

Due to much of airline travel spend being consumer discretionary, DAL is subject to the typical volatility of the economy. Add to this the already low profit margins and revenues don’t have to decline that much before net income is completely wiped out. While I am less concerned about temporary declines in business, longer periods of a weakening consumer spend would hurt DAL due to them needing to operate even with losses to avoid losing market share. While I think that experiential spend will not fall off the cliff under some unfavorable economic conditions, an economic recession or global turmoil may negatively impact the airline industry.

Conclusion

The airline industry wasn’t investable as recently as just several years ago. A focus on cost management and profit margins however has transformed DAL into a company capable of returning significant cash to shareholders. At these prices, not much has to go right for shareholders to do well. I rate shares a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL, LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

