RiverPark Large Growth Fund - Exact Sciences Corp.

After gaining 37% for the first quarter as the company reported strong fourth-quarter results and provided 2019 guidance for Cologuard test unit growth of 60%, EXAS shares gained another 36% for the second quarter fueled by strong first-quarter results and increased guidance to 64% test unit growth for the year.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

For the first quarter, the company delivered 334,000 Cologuard tests, representing 79% year-over-year growth (up from only 4,000 tests in first quarter 2015), a significant acceleration from the fourth quarter's 66% growth and third quarter's 50% growth and evidence of the power of the company's recent marketing support deal with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The company also recently announced higher compliance and completion rates, as well as extremely positive data on its new pancreatic cancer detection test.

The company's quarterly results reinforce our thesis that the Pfizer deal, which, among other benefits, adds 1,000 Pfizer field sales representatives to EXAS's 500 sales reps, will materially accelerate the adoption of Cologuard as a standard of care in the $15 billion colon cancer screening test market (colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the US). As Cologuard increasingly becomes the standard of care (it was FDA-approved and covered by Medicare and Medicaid in 2014 and has been added to several colon screening guidelines), health insurers increase coverage (the top five payers now have in-network contracts covering 80 million potential patients, and as a result 94% of Cologuard patients have no out of pocket cost), and the new Pfizer partnership bears fruit, we believe that EXAS's revenue growth should grow at a greater than 40% revenue CAGR over the next few years. Management also recently disclosed that, excluding R&D for pipeline products, the company is approximately cash flow break-even, implying that as Cologuard volumes accelerate (as they did for the quarter), the company should generate a steep ramp in cash flow.

In addition, we anticipate several other revenue catalysts including improving compliance rates (patients that receive a test and properly complete it), the roll out of Cologuard 2.0 (a more effective test), the 2021 $250 million re-screen opportunity (patients tested in 2018 that need to be retested in three years), and the potential label expansion in 2020 to test the 45-49 year-old population (which alone would add approximately $4 billion to Cologuard's current $15 billion available market). As the business scales, we project at least 80% gross margins (up from 74% in 2018), and a greater-than 40% operating margin (from negative today). We maintained our position in EXAS and it remains a core holding in the Fund.

