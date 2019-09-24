RiverPark Large Growth Fund - Facebook, Inc.
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB)
by: Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary
After returning 27% as our top contributor for the first quarter, FB returned another 16% and was also among our top contributors for the second quarter.
Despite months of negative press about the company in 2018, Facebook posted two consecutive strong earnings reports with results well-ahead of cautious Street expectations.
We maintained our position, and Facebook is a top five holding in the Fund.
