RiverPark Large Growth Fund - Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks: PANW shares declined 16% for the quarter on what we believe to be a misunderstanding of the company's 13% total billing growth for its fiscal third quarter (which some investors found disappointing). As PANW shifts its billings to one-year cloud deals (from longer-term non-cloud deals), we believe the appropriate measure for assessing the company's progress is short-term billings, which grew a healthy 25% year-over-year. Additionally, the company reported better-than-expected revenue (up 28%) and non-GAAP EPS (up 26%), as well as strong fourth quarter guidance for 21-22% revenue growth.

Palo Alto is a leader in the large and growing $19 billion IT infrastructure security market. The company benefits from two secular trends - the migration to the cloud and the transition to SaaS models. Formerly a hardware-based solutions company, PANW now also offers software solutions independent of its hardware, allowing customers to use them on internal cloud deployments as well as on the large public cloud providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). This SaaS offering is now the company's fastest growing segment (subscription revenue grew 35% for the latest quarter). PANW's significant technical differentiation, including having opened its dataset to customers and allowing them to write security applications to take advantage of Palo Alto Networks' deep database of trillions of security artifacts, has led to market leadership and continued outsized market share gains.

The secular trend for cybersecurity plus PANW's leading position and SaaS model has led to impressive customer growth (62,000 customers in F3Q19, up 22% year-over-year) and accelerating revenue growth (28% in 2017, 29% in 2018, and 30% for the trailing twelve months) at high gross margins (77% in 3Q19) and high operating margins (21% in 3Q19). Due to its SaaS model, which results in deferred revenue, but current expenses, we focus on the company's Adjusted Free Cash Flow margin, which is both high at 38% (3Q19), and rising, up from 22% in 2014. We took advantage of the market sell-off in the fourth quarter (in which PANW shares were off more than 30% from their recent high) to initiate a small position and additionally increased our position during the quarter. PANW is a core holding in the Fund.

