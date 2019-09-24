RiverPark Large Growth Fund - Alphabet Inc.

We also find the company's valuation at 16x our 2020 EPS estimate compelling. We maintained our position during the quarter, and Alphabet remains a top five holding in the Fund.

We also believe that a break-up of the company would result in a substantially greater sum-of the-parts outcome for shareholders, as the company's less mature and money-losing divisions would likely garner substantial valuation support as stand-alone companies in the public or private markets.

While we will monitor any investigation closely, we believe that the anti-trust concerns are overblown and actually create a trading opportunity.

The shares were weak despite a strong market for technology shares, as decelerating growth in the first quarter was exacerbated by the threat of potential Justice Department anti-trust charges against the company.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG shares were our next largest detractor for the quarter. The shares were weak despite a strong market for technology shares, as decelerating growth in the first quarter was exacerbated by the threat of potential Justice Department anti-trust charges against the company. While we will monitor any investigation closely, we believe that the anti-trust concerns are overblown and actually create a trading opportunity. The company's products have been used by billions of people and millions of companies worldwide to exchange information and services and have contributed significantly to global innovation and trade. Any regulator-imposed adjustment to the company's business model is likely to be minor, and the company's cash balances and free cash flow generation are both large enough to pay any potential fine. We also believe that a break-up of the company would result in a substantially greater sum-of the-parts outcome for shareholders, as the company's less mature and money-losing divisions would likely garner substantial valuation support as stand-alone companies in the public or private markets (see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), for example).

Despite a bit of deceleration in its most recent quarter (to 17% revenue growth down from 20%+ for many quarters in a row), we continue to believe that Alphabet's future growth prospects remain robust, as evidenced by the 39% growth of paid click volumes on Google's core search properties in the first quarter. To us, paid clicks have been a key and often underappreciated indicator of the importance of the Google franchise to its users, demonstrating the continued opportunity for the company to monetize its traffic with interested advertisers.

With its core business still experiencing healthy engagement growth (now nearly 15 years since its IPO) and many newer businesses (e.g., YouTube, hardware, cloud, other bets) also experiencing impressive growth while still early in their monetization (Other Bets lost $868 million for the quarter), we continue to view Alphabet as among the best-positioned secular growth franchises. We also find the company's valuation at 16x our 2020 EPS estimate compelling. We maintained our position during the quarter, and Alphabet remains a top five holding in the Fund.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.