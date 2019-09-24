Myriad Genetics: The Genesight Bull Case Is Falling Apart, 45% Downside Risk

What shareholders hoped to be a $2,200/test simple drug suggestion for primary care docs has turned into an $800 complicated genetic panel with no real clinical utility outside of metabolism.

The FDA has "demanded" that labs stop issuing drug suggestions to physicians (specifically in depression) without filing for "Pre-Marketing Approval" (PMA).

Now the CMS administrator in charge of reimbursing the product has declared it's only suitable for patients who qualify for a simple metabolism test that is reimbursed for under $800.

Subsequently the product failed its primary endpoint in the largest clinical study ever run in pharmaco-genomics for depression.

Myriad hailed Genesight, a pharmaco-genomics (PGx) test for depression drugs, as its entrance into a giant untapped market when they acquired the product.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) offers both single gene testing and multigene panel testing for a variety of diseases and uses. However, the company has 3 main business lines that define success vs failure:

Hereditary Cancer including BRCA testing (single gene testing for breast cancer risk profiling) and reproductive testing (genetic carrier testing, prenatal) Panel testing for Rheumatoid Arthritis (VectraDA) PharmacoGenomics "PGX" testing that directs physicians’ decisions as to which drug to use in patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Currently Bloomberg estimates call for Adj EPS to grow to $1.82/share in FY 2020 (up from 1.67/share in FY 2019). However, all three businesses are in structural decline that I highlight via the growth rates graphed in Figure 1. As I will detail below it’s completely reasonable to assume Genesight will severely contract via reimbursement changes and regulatory augmentation. In the last twelve months MYGN produced $1.67/share in ADJ EPS. A simple way to calculate Genesight’s impact is such:

Genesight produced $133m in Rev TTM

At a 19% operating margin this generates $21.5m in pre-tax profit

At an 18% tax rate that $21.5m generates $17.6m in Net Income

With 73.9m shares outstanding that $17.6m translates to $0.24/share in EPS

Bloomberg Estimates have MYGN doing $1.823/ share in 2020 without the $0.24/share from Genesight that number will drop to $1.58/share of EPS (-5% YOY)

EPS (-5% YOY) A 10x multiple for a shrinking company yields $15/share target

Genesight is critical to the growth of MYGN - at the very least the test is going to run into pricing headwinds via a new coverage policy form CMS (rate should decrease from ~$2,200 to under $800) and if the FDA requires the PMA submission (that they have apparently already asked for) then MYGN may not be able to sell the test in its current form. Either way one has to respect the risk. I expect the stock to trade back to $20/share price it held before mgmt. started getting the sell side excited about Genesight, any further negative news in terms of the finalization of the pricing headwinds I describe or regulatory framework pushes the stock closer to the $15 price target.

Figure 1: Year Over Year Revenue Growth Rates of Key Business Lines

Source: SEC Filings

The company doesn’t have a significant amount of costs to cut so the result of the faltering growth is consistently shrinking Free Cash Flow production.

Source: SEC Filings

Because the Hereditary Cancer and VectraDA business lines are mature and established businesses this article will concentrate on the hail marry “Genesight” test that comprises the PGx portfolio as it represents the only hope for a return to growth.

Genesight

Genesight was acquired by MYGN via the purchase of Assurex Health, Inc. for $225m upfront and $185m in additional milestones. Myriad to Acquire Assurex Health for Up to $410M

The CEO, Mark Capone, immediately hailed it as a significant product and source of growth.

"We are exceptionally pleased to close the Assurex Health acquisition as GeneSight® becomes our second largest product, with an outstanding growth trajectory, substantial current market potential, and the opportunity for expanded indications," said Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. "This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit since it leverages our existing preventive care business unit with the addition of a product that has a market potential of $3 billion in this channel. The acquisition has the added strategic benefit of establishing the foundation for our neuroscience business where GeneSight has a market potential of over $2 billion and the ability to leverage this sales channel for future pipeline products."

Source: Myriad Genetics Completes Acquisition of Assurex Health | Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Failed Trial

Genesight promptly ran the largest PharmacoGenomics ("PGX") trial in the history of Depression and failed its primary endpoint (covered extensively in this blog post). This low quality data will not be well received by the FDA should the product be subject to a Pre Market Approval ("PMA") pathway. It is critical to hit primary endpoints to maintain statistical integrity.

It should not be a surprise that the FDA has a problem with a company directing patients to use specific drugs via a genetic test that failed its clinical trial.

American Clinical Labs Association (ALCA) Establishes That The FDA Is Serious About Regulating Genesight

In a letter published on September 19th, 2019 ACLA highlights what I already suspected, that the FDA takes issue with a lab test directing the use of specific drugs without being reviewed by the agency. Specifically, ACLA highlights:

“FDA has demanded that laboratories stop offering PGx tests –including laboratory developed tests (LDTs) –that reference specific drugs or drug classes unless approved by FDA.” “The Agency’s new “policy” has been implemented through a safety notification, a warning letter, and informal, non-public communications to laboratories. First, on October 31, 2018, FDA issued a “safety notification” warning patients and physicians against the use of PGx tests that claim to predict response to specific medications.” For reference this is the safety communication issued by the FDA where by the agency states, “Genetic laboratory tests with claims to predict a patient's response to specific medications, that have not been reviewed by the FDA and may not be supported by clinical evidence. For example, genetic tests with claims to predict whether some medications used to treat depression may be less effective or have an increased chance of side effects.” Source: Genetic Tests with Unapproved Claims to Predict Patient Response “in late July of this year, more clinical laboratories began to receive telephone calls and emails from FDA. In these communications, the Agency demanded that laboratories remove any claims referencing specific medications or drug classes, until FDA reviewed such claims through a Pre-Market Submission.”

A Few Thoughts on the Protest:

ACLA makes no attempt to justify the utilization of clinical tests that suggest specific drugs via supportive data, the focus is on patients not getting access to the “value” of the tests. No attempt is made to quantify the “value” – instead the lobby complains about stakeholders not being involved in the discussions.

It should not be a surprise that the FDA is focusing on anti-depressant based tests. FDA has always used a “risk based” framework to develop, promulgate, and enforce regulations. In the case of anti-depressant tests like Genesight:

They target a very vulnerable population They are specifically marketed to primary care physicians and community psychologists who are ill-equipped to properly vet the quality of the test itself None of them have submitted their data to the FDA for a PMA approval (even EXAS did this and they only index you to a colonoscopy test you were supposed to take anyway)

The position that MYGN and ACLA have taken is that anyone, with any test, can direct patients to use very specific drugs without explaining the methodology behind said suggestions or establishing worth in the eyes of the FDA.

If this sounds ridiculous to you it should – and there is precedent established that the FDA is not going to back down.

On April 4th, 2019 the FDA issued a warning letter to “Inova Genomics Laboratory (Inova) of Falls Church, Virginia, for illegally marketing certain genetic tests that have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety and effectiveness. The tests claim to predict patients’ responses to specific medications based on genetic variants. Selecting or changing drug treatment in response to the test results could lead to potentially serious health consequences for patients.”

FDA issues warning letter to genomics lab for illegally marketing genetic test that claims to predict patients' responses to specific medications

Additionally, the FDA established:

“Tests that make claims that have not been evaluated by the FDA may influence health care providers and patients to inappropriately select or change drug treatment based on the results from genetic tests. Acting on these results could lead to potentially serious health consequences for patients.”

Given this precedent it is entirely unlikely that the FDA allows MYGN to continue to suggest the use of specific drugs or drug classes based off of a failed clinical trial.

Lack of Timely Disclosure Is a Concern

The letter from ACLA establishes that the FDA was contacting labs in late July “demand[ing] that laboratories remove any claims referencing specific medications or drug classes, until FDA reviewed such claims through a Pre-Market Submission ("PMA").”

Disclosure of these demands was curiously absent from the form 8K that MYGN filed on August 1st announcing that UNH had removed the Genesight from the “non-coverage list”. In fact – the company simply stated that they received a positive coverage decision from UNH without any explanation of what that entailed from a reimbursement perspective or what prior authorizations would be required. (text below)

Myriad announced today that UnitedHealthcare has issued a positive coverage decision for pharmacogenetic testing for multi-gene panels including the company’s GeneSight Psychotropic test. The coverage is for patients that have a diagnosis of major depressive disorder or anxiety and have failed at least one prior medication to treat their condition. The positive coverage decision is referenced in the UnitedHealthcare August 2019 Network Bulletin.

Disclosures Aside Management Hit The Bid

Source: Bloomberg

I’ll pull up short of accusations here, however, as investors we are allowed to take corporate disclosure policy into account when adjusting for risk. What we know to be true is that MYGN did not feel the need to disclose the fact that the FDA wanted to alter Genesight until the earnings call, and that the new palmetto coverage decision (detailed below) has still not been disclosed in a filing by the company.

Pricing Pressure Is Already Here

A newly proposed “Local Coverage Decision” by Palmetto GBA, the Medicare Administrative Contractor "MAC" that governs MYGN’s federal reimbursement, clarifies the reimbursement of the Genesight test. As you can see below Palmetto very clearly states that MYGN’s test is covered for “patients in whom a two gene panel consisting of CYP2C19 and CYP2D6 is reasonable and necessary.”

Source: Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) and National Uniform Billing Committee (NUBC) Licenses

This has profound implications on government reimbursement:

The “CYP tests” can be broadly described as testing for functional mutations in the Cytochrome p450 genes, which help govern the body’s ability to metabolize (or clear) a drug from the blood stream. You can imagine that if someone metabolizes a drug particularly slowly they don’t need to take as much of it to maintain a high level in the blood stream, conversely an individual who is a hyper-metabolizer may need to take much more drug product to maintain the appropriate level in the blood. Importantly for Genesight, this statement (that the product’s medical necessity is reduced to a basic metabolism test) completely annihilates the justification for charging ~$2,200 for a wide spread panel test with an algorithmic based report. Once established this coverage decision will make it illegal to bill for “miscellaneous codes” used by newly established panels. Instead MYGN will be forced to bill for the combination of each single gene assay: CYP2C19 bills under CPT code 81225 for $291.36/test CYP2D6 bills under CPT code 81226 for $450.91/test $291.63 + $450.91 = $742.54/test

You can find the prices in the Clinical Lab Fee Schedule (CLFS) HERE

Conclusion

Genesight is under assault from CMS and the FDA, rightly so considering it failed its clinical trial.

Reimbursement is set to fall from $2,200/test to $742.54/test

FDA wants the company to stop suggesting specific drugs and drug classes via the Genesight assay.

The FDA has requested that the company report genes as opposed to drug suggestions, it’s going to severely limit the addressable market for test (Genesight). Only genetic councilors will be able to decipher the report once MYGN becomes compliant with the FDA’s request. Which, given the total lack of supportive data and failed clinical trial seems appropriate. Furthermore – the coverage decision handed down from Palmetto seems to agree that the test is only worth the CYP metabolism read out, suggesting that CMS and the FDA are aligned in their interpretation of the data.

The risk to this short thesis exists within the United Health (UNH) coverage decision that MYGN released on August 1st. To buy the company here you have to believe the following:

The FDA will not require any alterations to the test reporting, despite the fact that they already “demanded” it according the ACLA CMS will not adopt the coverage decision that they laid out in writing And that in the middle of this regulatory maelstrom UNH is going to negotiate a $2,200/test rate for an assay that doesn’t comply with the FDA’s demands.

A tough ask for any investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MYGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short MYGN. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.