Arbor Realty: 9% Yield With Growing Dividends

I first recommended Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) in December of 2018, mostly for the dividend. At the time, the price was $11.29, a special dividend had been announced, and the regular quarterly dividend had just been increased from $0.25 to $0.27. The quarterly rate has since been increased twice more to a quarterly rate of $0.29.

Why the focus on the dividend? Because the main reason I have invested in this stock is the dividend. I made my first purchase for its fat dividend and high yield in 2007 when I paid $16.52. At the time it was paying a $2.48 dividend, and although the shares moved to more than $19 within months, Arbor would soon slash the dividend in late 2008 and discontinue it completely by the end of the year. It wasn't until May of 2012 that Arbor resumed dividend payments. By August of 2013 the dividend had been increased four times and the quarterly rate had reached $0.13. Two years later it had reached $0.15 and the increases were about to become far more frequent, eventually reaching the current rate.

I'm not the only one focused on the dividend. On the recent conference call management made the following statements in their prepared remarks. First, CEO Ivan Kaufman noted:

We are very pleased with the growth in our business, which has consistently increased our baseline of predictable and stable earnings allowing us to once again increase our quarterly dividend to $0.29 a share, which represents our second increase this year and reflects annual run rate of $1.16 per share, up from $1.08 per share. Additionally, the significant growth we experienced in the second quarter continues to increase our run rate of core earnings making us very confident in our ability to comfortably maintain our current dividend as well as grow it in the future. And based on our new dividend and yesterday's closing price, we are trading at a dividend yield of approximately 9.5% which we believe is not nearly reflective of our true value. The quality and diversity of our income streams along with a consistency of our earnings clearly differentiates us from our peers, which is why we believe we should consistently trade at or lower dividend yield than our peer group.

And Kaufman wasn't alone in stressing the past growth of the dividend as well as the potential to grow it in the future. CFO Paul Elenio also stressed both themes in his opening remarks:

As our press release this morning indicated we had a very strong second quarter generating adjusted AFFO of $39 million or $0.34 per share. These results reflect an annualized return on average common equity of 15% which continues to demonstrate the earnings power of our capital-light agency business as well as significant growth and cost efficiency we're experiencing as we continue to scale our balance sheet business. And as Ivan mentioned, we are very pleased with our ability to once again increase our quarterly dividend to $0.29 a share reflecting a 16% increase from a year ago and remain confident in our ability to increase our dividend in the future as our annual run rate of core earnings continues to grow.

Since that recommendation, the dividend increases and the improved earnings have pushed the share price up over $13, a gain of more than 15%. Is there still time to make some money with this stock?

To be very clear, I am long the stock in multiple accounts, including several IRAs as well as other accounts that I am managing for my adult children. I also am reinvesting the dividends, something I typically do with my positions. While I believe there is still the potential for additional capital appreciation, other than through dividend reinvestment on some of my shares, I will NOT be adding to my current positions. In fact, I will be selling a portion of one of these long positions. The reason is simple - asset allocation.

The stock currently makes up more than 5% of my individual equity portfolios and a significantly higher percentage of my income producing shares. I try to limit my exposure in any one equity to no more than 5%, although I typically won't start trimming back a position until it hits 6%. I have already turned off the dividend reinvestment in one of my IRAs where the Arbor dividends are currently used to meet a portion of my Required Minimum Distributions.

I also manage one of my daughter's retirement accounts in a similar manner (following asset allocation rules). Although, since her capital is less than mine and since she is decades away from retirement, I have been allowing certain of her individual holdings to go to 10%. The good news is that Arbor has performed very well. The bad news is that it has recently reached almost 15% of her portfolio, dividend reinvestment has been turned off, and we will now have to make a partial sale and choose a new investment for her.

Stock Issued

Last May, the company had a secondary offering of common stock, issuing 9.2 million shares at $12.56 per share as the underwriters fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 1.2 million shares. The press release noted:

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes. The Company also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to purchase an aggregate of 800,000 shares of the Company's common stock from its Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC and an estate planning family vehicle established by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, at the same price the underwriters will purchase the shares in this offering.

Insider purchases are often looked at positively and sales are sometimes looked at negatively by investors. Peter Lynch, the legendary head of Fidelity's Magellan Fund had this to say about insider activity:

insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Should the Kaufman sale of $10 million of stock be a concern for investors? I doubt it. That same month the NY Post carried an article about how Kaufman was:

... in contract to buy Three Ponds Farm in Bridgehampton for around $35 million...

That could certainly qualify as one of the "any number of reasons" to sell shares that Lynch mentioned.

Future Growth

As to the rest of the capital raise, Kaufman noted:

... as a result of the strong pipeline, we elected to raise 105 million of fresh capital in the second quarter for our common stock issuance which will be immediately accretive to our core earnings as this capital will be used to fund our growth. And again the income generated from our loan book is a significant component of our earnings and we remain very confident in our ability to continue to grow this income stream.

I always like to hear management use the phrase "immediately accretive to our core earnings". And, since the secondary equity sale took place at the midpoint of the quarter, investors should expect to see continued growth as those funds are put to use for a full quarter.

Summary

The company has done very well lately and I expect to see continued growth in its Agency business and Structured Loans. The growth of its loan servicing portfolio provides a growing recurring revenue stream that should fund its current dividend rate and provides an opportunity to continue growing that dividend in the future. That should be reason enough for investors to consider buying Arbor with its current 9% dividend. And, if the dividend continues to grow - as management expects - investors should also get the added benefit of an increasing share price.

While I don't expect the next 10 months to see another 15% appreciation in the share price, total return over the next year could easily surpass that figure. Regardless, collecting the dividend income while waiting for the share price to rise isn't the worst place to park some funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As noted in the article, I remain long, but will be trimming back my holdings to adhere to my asset allocation guidelines. I may also open or close additional trading positions if I believe the price movement warrants such an action.