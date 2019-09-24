Germany: Breather, But No Relief

Closer to a technical recession

A breather, but no relief. The small increase in the Ifo index does not take away the fact that the German industry continues to suffer from structural changes and the ongoing trade conflict.

In fact, the industry has seen a complete reversal within a year. Cast your minds back to last summer, when the biggest problem for the German economy was supply-side constraints? But the lack of demand has now become one of the most pressing issues.

According to the European Commission’s sentiment indicators, the issue of demand as a limiting factor to production is at its highest level since 2012. Consequently, our previous hopes for investment being the growth wild card for this year have faded too. All supply-side constraints in the industry are disappearing quickly. Unfortunately, this is not, as hoped, on the back of new investments, but simply driven by weaker demand. Equipment as a limiting factor to production has dropped to its lowest level since the end of 2017. The lack of skilled workers has dropped to its lowest level since 2Q17. Capacity utilisation has fallen to its lowest levels since 1Q16. At least in the short run, there is very little hope for a rebound. High inventories and smaller order books do not bode well for industrial activity in the coming months.

The likelihood of another contraction of the German economy in the third quarter, and hence a technical recession, increases almost by the day. While a “light” technical recession is not the end of the world for an economy which has been growing for more than ten years and has an unemployment rate at all-time lows, it is the lack of any signals of an imminent rebound which is more concerning. Calls for government action will continue.