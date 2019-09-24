RiverPark Large Growth Fund - Teradata Corp.

We added to our position on weakness during the quarter and Teradata is a core holding in the Fund.

While we expect license and consulting revenue declines, as Teradata is transitioning its business model to recurring revenue sales, we are more focused on the company's subscription revenue.

TDC was a top detractor for the quarter, as its shares sold off on mixed first quarter results.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Teradata: TDC was a top detractor for the quarter, as its shares sold off on mixed first quarter results. Teradata reported solid results on the metrics that we consider most important: annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 12% (common currency), higher gross margins, lower operating expenses, and better-than-expected EPS. License and consulting revenues disappointed, however, with larger-than-expected declines of 55% and 22%, respectively. While we expect license and consulting revenue declines, as Teradata is transitioning its business model to recurring revenue sales, we are more focused on the company's subscription revenue. Importantly, management modestly raised its guidance for ARR growth.

Teradata, a data warehousing and analytics vendor, historically sold software on a perpetual license basis that ran on proprietary hardware. The company has spent the last few years reconfiguring as a SaaS solution that runs on any hardware customers choose, including private and public cloud. This transition predictably depressed near-term revenue, but TDC is growing its customer base as it is bringing back many former customers that prefer the SaaS model. In the first quarter, despite reporting an overall 7% revenue decline, ARR grew 12%, reaching $1.3 billion, similar to the results experienced during similar transitions that Microsoft and Adobe went through.

In addition, as SaaS revenue scales, company operating margins should expand significantly from last year's 2%, to (in a few years) over 20%, approaching its SaaS peers. Also like its SaaS peers, TDC has upfront expenses, but deferred revenue, so the company's free cash flow and margin are better yardsticks for its business success. With expenses front-loaded, TDC's free cash flow margin was only 10% last year, but moving towards 20%, as we believe the company's free cash flow should double in three years. We added to our position on weakness during the quarter and Teradata is a core holding in the Fund.

