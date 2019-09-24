Zymeworks: Canada Loses A Top Biotech Stock

The company intends to delist from the TSX as soon as October 1st.

Canada’s primary stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), is heavily weighted towards four sectors: Financials, Energy, Industrials and Materials. Combined, they account for approximately 71% of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

None of the remaining seven sectors account for more than 6% of the Index. As such, it is quite a challenge to construct a properly diversified portfolio by investing solely in TSX-listed equities. Beyond the big four, the options are limited. It is for this reason that Canadians are wise to diversify outside the comfort of their home market.

A blow to the Healthcare sector

The lowest-weighted sector is Healthcare. It accounts for only 1.7% of the TSX Index, half that of the second-lowest weighted sector (Real Estate: 3.5%).

This past week, the TSX received disappointing news as Zymeworks (ZYME) announced it was delisting from the TSX. The news was a surprising blow to the TSX, as it will lessen the Index’s exposure to the Healthcare sector.

To make matters worse, Zymeworks is the largest biotech company on the TSX. With a market cap of C$1.423 billion, it is almost double the size of its closest TSX-listed competitor, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. (OTCPK:CXRXF), which has a market cap of C$864 billion.

I mentioned the move was a surprising one. Why? The news comes only 2.5 years after the company first IPO’ed on the Index. In May 2017, Zymeworks raised $58.5 million in a dual listing that saw company shares begin trading on both the TSX and NYSE simultaneously.

It was a landmark IPO for Canada. At the time, it was the first B.C. biotech firm to list on the TSX in more than three years. It was also the first healthcare IPO from BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, since 2011.

One of Canada’s most successful IPOs

For those who stick close to home, it will be a disappointing turn of events. Since its IPO, Zymeworks share price has more than doubled (+103%). This makes it one of the most successful TSX-listed IPOs over the past few years.

Canadian investors flocked to Zymeworks, as their options in the space were limited. Despite its recent run-up, the stock still has plenty of upside. The company is currently trading at a price-to-book of 3.2, which is almost half the U.S. industry average (6.26) (Source: Value Line).

Of note, the Canadian biotech industry has an average P/B ratio of 21.6, which further illustrates why its delisting is a negative for Canadians. It was one of the best-valued biotech stocks on the TSX.

What does this mean for shareholders?

The good news for current shareholders of the ZYME.TO stock is that a delisting doesn’t mean anything from an ownership perspective. You will still own the same number of shares in the company. The only difference is that instead of seeing TSX-listed shares in your accounts, you will now see the shares listed on the NYSE.

It is simply a journaling exercise, and investors don’t have to act as brokers will make the change unprompted.

Although it is a disappointing move for the TSX and for those Canadians who don’t venture outside the country's borders, it is a smart move for the company. Zymeworks will save a considerable amount in listing, accounting and legal fees. For a company the size of Zymeworks, it will likely save several hundreds of thousands of dollars, not including human resources.

Likewise, the company is unlikely to suffer from any significant drop in liquidity. One of the main reasons for delisting is the lack of volume. TSX-listed shares of the company account for approximately 2% of its average volume. It is therefore not surprising to see the company make the move.

Lululemon (LULU) made a similar decision in 2013, and it hasn’t suffered in the least bit for it. The company has gained 172% for a yearly average of 28.6% since it delisted from the TSX.

The Takeaway

The key takeaway for Canadian shareholders: do nothing. If you area a Zymeworks shareholder, the recent news does nothing to change the investment thesis.

At times, news of a delisting (voluntary or otherwise) can be a scary proposition. It can lead to lack of investor confidence and can be an early sign of impending bankruptcy. That is not the case with Zymeworks.

This is simply a case of management making a strategic and operational decision that will have a positive effect on the company’s bottom line. The minimal trading volume of its shares on the TSX simply isn't worth the extra resources required to maintain a dual listing. The news should be viewed as a positive one for shareholders.

There are several Canadians who don’t invest outside of their home market. Currency exchange and multiple accounts can at times be a daunting task. However, now is the perfect time to test the waters. Let your shares transition over and you’ll see it's not as scary as you might think.

