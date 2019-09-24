Summary

COG shares followed the price of natural gas lower in June as the commodity had declined 18% at one point during the quarter.

Even in this still volatile commodity price environment, COG's fundamentals remain strong (the company remains the low cost leader in natural gas production in the industry).

As we have noted in previous updates, Cabot has achieved strong production growth in excess of capital spending, producing a widening pool of free cash flow, which is a rarity in the E&P industry.

We maintained our small COG position in the Fund during the quarter.