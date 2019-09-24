Look Past The Short-Term: Amazon Still Has Plenty Of Growing To Do

The shares are likely to tumble in future, which should be viewed as a value opportunity.

Though one of the biggest firms in the world, Amazon can grow still further.

Growth investors should look at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), for although the e-commerce and cloud computing firm is already one of the largest companies on Earth (with a market capitalization of $889.53 billion at business close on 09/20/2019), its growth potential remains enormous.

What will underpin such growth? Well, the core retail businesses in both North America and internationally have been impressive growers, with net sales in North America going from $146.5 billion in Q1 2019 to $152.9 billion in Q2 2019. Net sales internationally have also improved, going from $67.2 billion in Q1 2019 to $68.68.9 billion.

Amazon's domestic and international retail revenues continued to grow from Q1 to Q2 in the present financial year. Image from MarketWatch.

In addition, Amazon Web Services, or AWS, has also delivered excellent growth, going from $27.9 billion in Q1 2019 to $30.2 billion in Q2 2019. This segment, which is responsible for providing on-demand computing power to other firms, will only grow in importance for Amazon in the years ahead, aiding the bottom line.

A further aid to the bottom line is the fact that a number of features which have been under development and about which more will be heard at the Hardware Media Event on 09/25/2019. Profit growth over the years was naturally inhibited by the fact that such products as Alexa were under development, and AWS has also consumed plenty of investments from Amazon. Yet, even with this investment, consider how profitable Amazon has been in recent years.

Year Revenue ($) Revenue (%) Net Income ($) Net Income (%) 2015 107.01 billion 20.25 596 million 347.30 2016 135.99 billion 27.08 2.37 billion 297.82 2017 177.87 billion 30.80 3.03 billion 27.92 2018 232.89 billion 30.93 10.07 billion 232.11

This trend has continued in the present financial year, though a couple of factors did cause short-term jitters.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Revenue (%) Net Income ($) Net Income (%) Q1 59.7 billion -17.52 3.56 billion 17.64 Q2 63.4 billion 6.20 2.63 billion -26.28 Total 123.1 billion 6.19 billion

It is true that Q1 2019 revenues were down from Q4 2018 revenues of $72.38 billion, and that Q2 2019 earnings were down from Q1 2019 earnings, which led shares to slump almost 2% in after hours trading on 07/25/2019. Nonetheless, the indications are that 2019 will see annual revenues and net income increase on 2018's results. Furthermore, earnings growth over the next 3-5 years is expected to be 108.6%.

All of this explains why Amazon currently trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a forward P/E ratio of 54.02. Now, if the earnings growth projections over the next 3-5 years are not met, the share price will likely fall just as it did after the Q2 2019 results were announced - and likely more so. Even if it does meet these projections, though, the likelihood of a share price fall is growing - and not because of anything Amazon has done.

The current bull market - the longest in history - looks set to finally come to an end. A good deal of ink has been spilled on the yields on 10-Year Treasury Bonds (IEF) (TLH) dipping below the U.S. 2-year bond in August, as it is the first time this has happened since 2007 - just prior to the Great Recession. The overall economic downturn will likely hit share prices across the board - Amazon included.

Chart showing yield curve from 1958 to 2019. Image from Seedly.

However, this will not derail the individual operating business underneath the stock ticker. Amazon's ability to grow and generate profits is unlikely to be impaired as a result of such an economic downturn. It will simply become cheaper to buy for those with a long-term investment horizon after all the fly-by-night investors divest it from their portfolios.

Is Amazon worth buying now? A large-cap firm trading at a premium valuation is one I would ordinarily say 'no' to, but Amazon's ongoing growth potential and sustainable business model prevents me from wholeheartedly dismissing it as a worthy purchase now. It is certainly worth keeping an eye on for when the share price falls due to the anticipated recession, owing to its growth continuing to be fed by retail, AWS, Prime, Alexa, and a host of other revenue streams. In short, if you can, buy now. If you would prefer to wait, buy later. And of course, if your finances permit it, you can always do both.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.