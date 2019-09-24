Akorn: Undervalued And Executing A Turnaround

Keep in mind that in 2021, the total amount of contractual obligations will be worth $860 million. The financial risk will be significant in 2021.

After losing more than 77% of its total enterprise value in less than four years, Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) is a name to be followed carefully. The most significant risk is the company’s financial debt, which does not justify the current low valuation. Besides, Akorn recently announced that it is making efforts to create a turnaround in the company’s business model. Akorn plans to be a profitable company again in 2020. We expect the share price to increase once market participants get to know about the new plan.

The Massive Decline In The Valuation Of Akorn

Founded in 1971, Akorn is a pharmaceutical company designing and selling generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals as well as consumer and animal health products.

Akorn’s business is presented on the company’s website with the following lines:

Source: Akorn's Website

After 48 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Akorn does not only have a lot of know-how accumulated. Akorn owns a diversified portfolio of products in different segments. Notice that since 2016, the amount of revenue from prescription pharmaceuticals decreased from 94.3% to 89.4%. It is obvious that the company is making significant efforts to diversify its business model.

Source: 10-K

The image below offers further information on the company’s portfolio of products:

Source: Investor Presentation

With a valuation of $6 billion in 2015 and more than 2,200 employees, Akorn, Inc. currently has an enterprise value of $1.33 billion and ~1,800 employees. With approximately the same portfolio of drugs, in 2015, the company could be overvalued with $6 billion. However, with a valuation of $1.33 billion, Akorn appears to be cheap. The amount of employees is approximately the same as four years ago. Savvy individuals will wonder why 2019's valuation is 77% of 2015's valuation.

Source: Investors Presentation

Source: YCharts

Akorn, Inc. appears to be taking measures to improve its financial results, enhance cash flow generation, and return to profitability in 2020. In our opinion, value investors will need to take a look at this name:

Source: Investors' Presentation

Failed Merger

An investment in Akorn does have some risks. On October 1, 2018, a judge decided to stop a $4.8 billion deal to acquire Fresenius. The seller could walk away from the deal because of a dramatic decline in Akorn’s business. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Reuters

Notice that Akorn lost more than 50% of its total market capitalization in only one session:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As shown in the lines below, the company signed the merger agreement in April 2017. As a result, the share price increased from just above $20 to more than $30. We understand that the market dislikes the failed merger. However, savvy individuals will most likely wonder whether it is fair to see the share price at $4.10 now. The lines and the chart below offer further information on the matter:

Source: 10-K

Source: Seeking Alpha

Akorn, Inc. may have to deal with several putative class actions and derivative claims from various shareholders. They lost a significant amount of money when the transaction failed. Honestly, this is a risk. However, we don’t think that the risk justifies losing more than $4 billion of the company’s enterprise value. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

Source: 10-K

Recent Quarterly Results And Overall Performance

With revenue growth of -17% y/y in 2018 and -8% revenue growth q/q in H1 2019, we could say that sales are not decreasing at a great pace. It is ideal, but the company is still not seeing its sales growing. With these figures in mind, we believe that sales growth of -8% and 2019 sales of $638 million are conservative figures.

In H1 2019, the gross profit margin was equal to 35%, 8600 points less than that in H1 2018. With a gross profit margin of 35%, we get a 2019 gross profit of $223 million. In H1 2019 and H1 2018, operating expenses were more significant than $274 million. Thus, we will be expecting operating losses in 2019. That’s expected by the market, which received the following guidance in a recent presentation. Notice that Akorn expects to report Adjusted EBITDA of $71-$86 million:

Source: Investors' Presentation

Assessing the most recent quarterly results without explaining what happened in the last four years does not make a lot of sense. Note that the company reported a sales increase in 2015 and 2016 and then a massive revenue decline of -25% and -17% in 2017 and 2018 respectively. As noted above, Akorn reports less negative growth, but it is still losing revenue. Yes, there seems to exist some turnaround. The financial figures are a bit better than those one year before. However, we don’t expect the market to push the share price up until the operating margin is not positive.

Source: 10-K

Impressive Increase In Property And Equipment

As of June 30, 2019, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.22x and $178 million in cash, the company’s financial situation does look stable. The fact that the company’s property and equipment increased from below $100 million to $334 million in less than six years means that Akorn, Inc. is confident about the future. Directors, who are worried about solvency issues or liquidity problems, usually decide to sell properties. They don’t acquire new property and equipment or other companies with PP&E. In our view, the chart below will help convince that market participants may not believe in the company’s turnaround:

Source: YCharts

Intangible Assets And Debt May Represent An Issue

Investors need to understand very well that intangible assets represent 36% of the total amount of assets. Among the different intangible assets, goodwill is significant, which market participants may not appreciate. Given the previous acquisitions executed by Akorn, investors may expect significant impairment risk. Read the lines below on the previous reduction in goodwill and intangible assets:

“As of December 31, 2018, we had $283.9 million and $285.0 million of Goodwill and Intangible assets, net, respectively on our consolidated balance sheet. During 2018 and 2017, we recorded impairments of Intangible assets of $231.1 million and $128.1 million, respectively.” Source: 10-K

Source: YCharts

Besides, the company may have to negotiate its debt in 2021, which is not ideal. Keep in mind that in 2021, the total amount of contractual obligations will be worth $860 million. The financial risk will be significant in 2021. It may push the company’s valuation down. The total amount of debt including term loans, interest payable, and future pension benefit payments is equal $998 million. See below for more details on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

Valuation And Repurchase of Stock

The following companies compete with the company’s prescription pharmaceuticals segment and the consumer health segment:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA)

Apotex Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG (FMS)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (OTCPK:HKMPF)

Novartis AG (NVS)

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

Allergan plc (AGN)

Among the competitors, we select peers that have an enterprise value below $9 billion. In our view, we will not assess Akorn’s valuation with companies that make 10x its revenue.

Source: YCharts

With 126 million shares outstanding and a share price of $4.10, we get a market capitalization of $516 million. Let’s assume financial obligations of $998 million and cash of $178 million, which makes an enterprise value of $1.33 billion. If we use forward sales of $638 million, Akorn trades at 2x, which appears undervalued as compared to peers. As shown in the chart below, competitors sell at 1x,2x, and even 4x without significant revenue growth:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

With Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million, we get an EV/EBITDA of 15x, which looks quite expensive as compared to that of competitors. The EV/EBITDA declined quite a bit recently because the company saw an impressive decline in its EBITDA. With that, the company’s turnaround process appears to be on the works. Two years ago, the EBITDA went to -$51 million. Right now, the company is expecting to deliver Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million, which is way better than that one year ago. In 2020, if the upward trend in the Adjusted EBITDA increased to $150 million, which may not be that difficult, the EV/Adjusted EBITDA would equal 8.8x. In our view, investors will push the company’s share price up if Akorn can deliver such a figure. The images below offer further information on the valuation of competitors and the company’s EBITDA:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

In our view, the company’s financial debt and the lack of profitability are the most significant issues of Akorn. Yes, the company’s EBITDA figures in 2017 were very detrimental. However, we believe that the market undervalues the company’s capacity to generate EBITDA.

Keep in mind the following information. In 2016, when the company was trading at $24.89, Akorn commenced a share repurchase program. The management believed that the shares were undervalued at less than $25. With this in mind, AKRX is very likely to be undervalued at the current price of $4.10. Check the lines below and the most recent share price dynamics:

“In July 2016, the Board authorized a stock repurchase program that would allow the Company to effect repurchases from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, including accelerated stock repurchase arrangements. During 2016, the Company repurchased a total of approximately 1.8 million shares at an average price of $24.89 per share of common stock.” Source: 10-K

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Akorn, Inc. appears to be quite undervalued at $4.10. With several shareholders suing the company for the failed merger and a significant amount of debt, Akorn is a risky name. However, the current valuation is too cheap. Also, it is quite beneficial that the management started turnaround efforts in 2019. If Akorn is correct, the company could be profitable again in 2020. As a result, the share price should increase in 2019 and 2020 once investors get to know about the new efforts.

