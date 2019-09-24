Global Medical REIT Is Still Cheap Relative To Peers

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) just hit a fresh 52 week high and its multiple has expanded substantially, but it is still a good value on a relative and absolute basis. We see another 20% upside in GMRE shares as it reaches critical scale and grows its bottom line.

A good run

REITs are up materially over the past 3 years and GMRE is up more.

Source: SNL Financial

GMRE has been able to take advantage of its rising stock price to issue equity accretively in December and again in March at a higher price.

Source: SNL Financial

With its current market price, GMRE’s blended cost of capital (equity and debt) is around 5.5% which makes their growth pipeline quite accretive with a blended acquisition cap rate of 7.9%.

Source: GMRE Presentation

There are quite a few REITs in the position of being able to use their appreciated market price as a currency to accretively buy assets. The first names that come to mind are Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC)

For all 3 companies, there is a sort of arbitrage between the public market price of the stock and the private market price of the assets and in all 3 cases, the stock is trading at a higher price than the assets.

Those who follow my work know that I consider O and ADC to be deeply overvalued. So how is it possible that GMRE is undervalued when it is using the same strategy of using its elevated stock price to accretively buy assets?

The difference lies in where the mispricing is.

In the case of O and ADC, the stock price is higher than the asset price because the stocks are overvalued. O and ADC are trading at 42% and 41% premiums to NAV respectively.

Source: SNL Financial

Issuing at a 40%+ premium to NAV to buy assets at NAV is clearly accretive, but that does not make it a good deal for shareholders because shareholders are also paying the 40% premium. Thus, the shareholders are not getting the assets for less than their value. The shareholders are getting the new assets at 100% of NAV and the old assets at 140% of NAV. That is a bad deal.

In contrast, when an investor buys GMRE, they are getting GMRE’s existing assets at about NAV. Notice that GMRE’s 4.7% premium to NAV is smaller than the REIT index at 6.8% and much smaller than healthcare REITs which average a 30.4% premium

Source: SNL Financial

GMRE is then taking the investor’s capital and using it to buy assets that are well below NAV. They are taking advantage of an inefficiency between individual assets and portfolios of assets. Presently one-off MOB assets are trading far more cheaply than they should be.

The stats on the properties GMRE is buying are incredible.

10 year lease term

2% annual escalators

EBITDAR coverage over 3X.

Secular growth

These attributes are more reflective of assets that would trade at a 5.5%-6.5% cap rate, but GMRE is getting them in the mid 7s.

The GMRE value proposition looks better for the investor. An investment in GMRE is getting the old assets at 104% of NAV and the new assets at about 75-85% of NAV. Given the pace at which GMRE is growing, the new assets will soon dominate the equation. Over time, investors will get more dollars worth of property than they invested.

Critical scale

GMRE’s peers trade at a premium to GMRE. As GMRE is a medical office REIT, we would highlight pureplay MOB peers Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Physician’s Realty (DOC) each of which trade at 17.4X 2019 estimate FFO.

Source: SNL financial

GMRE is a fair bit cheaper at 15.2X and I would argue its actual multiple is closer to 13.6X as timing of asset acquisition is temporarily depressing GMRE’s 2019 earnings. 2020 FFO is anticipated to come in at $0.85 which represents a 13.6X multiple.

Source: SNL Financial

GMRE is also a good bit cheaper on a cap rate basis as it is trading at about a 7.5% cap rate while its peers trade at 6.0%.

Source: SNL Financial

Why the difference?

As we discussed earlier, individual MOB assets are available at 7.5% while portfolios of MOB assets are at 5.5-6.5%. The same inefficiency exists in the public markets. As GMRE is still rather small, it is being valued as an individual asset while its larger peers, DOC and HTA, are being valued as a portfolio of assets.

Well, GMRE is approaching that critical size of acceptance. It is now big enough to be added to the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) which will cause sizable incremental buying. Vanguard owns 10% to 15% of most REITs, and the lion's share of this comes from the VNQ.

Presently, Vanguard has just a 5.5% ownership stake in GMRE, but as it gets added to the VNQ this will jump to 10% to 15%. That is a lot of buying interest and it will likely push GMRE’s valuation closer to that of its peers.

As GMRE crosses the $1B assets threshold, we anticipate it trading at a 6.0% cap rate which equates to a price per share of about $14. This represents about 20% upside from today’s price. As of 2Q19, GMRE had $766mm of gross properties, so given their pace of acquisitions $1B is possible within a year or two.

Reasonably safe cashflows

Also supporting a higher valuation is GMRE’s reasonably secure stream of cashflows. It has minimal lease expiration for the next 5 years, so its cashflow outlook is similar to that of triple net REITs. The 3X or higher EBITDAR coverage of its tenants makes defaults look unlikely. In this low yield environment, GMRE’s nearly 7% dividend yield stands out and once the market sees the relative safety of this dividend, capital will flow.

Disclosure:

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long GMRE. I am personally long GMRE. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.