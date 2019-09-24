Managing Short Strangles: Rolling The Untested Side

Last week, I sold premium in Next Era Energy and made a lot of adjustments to my short strangles along the road as I started with deltas of around 12.

When movements in share value remain moderate we don't have a directional exposure to the underlying. We just capture time value and benefit from our short Vega (volatility Greek) position.

Introduction

After we enter a short strangle, we go into position management mode. But first things first, what exactly can happen to our short strangle position if the price of the underlying starts to whipsaw? Let's review the profit-and-loss graph first and then I'll give you a real-life example of what we can expect to make with short strangles. As with every profit-and-loss-graph in options trading, the one highlighting the profit and loss potential of short strangles is way too unnuanced and scares many retail investors off.

Strangles: What?!

Selling a strangle implies selling an OTM put and an OTM call with the same expiration date (without requiring additional margin when selling both options instead of one). By doing this, we've now created a defined win area, but have unlimited risk if one of the strikes gets breached, but that's deceiving. We receive two times premium from the call and put side. Our breakeven at the lower end of the range is the put strike minus the total premium received for the call and put and vice versa for the upper end of the range.

(Source: optionstrading)

Compared to put selling or covered call writing, one would think that the strangle does seem less attractive because our win area is defined whereas short puts reach their maximum profit as long as share value remains above the put strike.

(Source: optionstrading)

If we sell a put with a delta of 20 (with plenty of days to expiration), the options will increase in value by 20 cents if the underlying starts declining by 1 dollar. The opposite is also true: an increasing share price will cause our short puts to depreciate. You'll notice that this introduces directional risk. If we want to cancel out the devastating impact from a declining share price on our options position, we can buy a put option (thereby creating a risk-defined strategy) or sell an OTM call to offset our long delta. As a result, when movements in share value are not that significant, the short put and its long delta will offset the short call and its short delta and vice versa.

To put another way, when movements in share value remain moderate we don't have a directional exposure to the underlying. We just capture time value and benefit from our short Vega (volatility Greek) position. In that regard, you won't squeeze a lot of money out of your short strangle just a few days after you entered the trade (in case of no earnings report). It's a tradeoff between generating a really fast profit but also facing potentially significant losses and collecting time value while keeping your directional exposure under control.

My Approach To Selling Strangles

The higher the deltas of the options you choose, the higher your total premium, the lower your win rate and the narrower your profit zone will be. Therefore, I'd like to stick to initial deltas of 10-15 to create more room to manage the trade throughout the lifecycle. If you are way too aggressive in setting your initial deltas, things can turn out to be very creepy. Also, I already own a buy and hold stock portfolio which means I don't want to take on even more risk by owning high-volatile stocks or selecting elevated deltas (which measures directional risk to the underlying you sold options on). However, one exception to the rule would be an earnings play like I did with Broadcom (AVGO) last week to play out the impact of a collapsing implied volatility on options prices. The reasoning behind this? Implied volatility will affect options prices more than the changing share price itself, at least if you don't pick strikes with high deltas. The more defensive you are, the more you can control your outcome and make adjustments along the road.

Managing Short Strangles Throughout The Lifecycle Of The Trade

Now, let's go back for a second and review the profit-and-loss graph for the short strangle and the short put. By selling a put option, we receive a specific amount of cash premium and as long as share value remains above the strike, we can count that entire premium as maximum profit. A big win area, isn't it? But what if the price starts dropping precipitously? In case of a plunging share price, our long delta will increase along the way and our short put position will start to mimic a pure stock position. I don't want to face the same risk as a common shareholder. That's why I sell short strangles to wipe out the impact of a changing share price. That significantly reduces volatility in your daily P/L figure. Also, what the chart of the short put doesn't tell us is that management is a lot tougher when the market starts turning against us. We might consider rolling down the short put (buying back your options and selling a lower strike), though, our profits will dwindle.

When selling strangles and cherrypicking deltas of 10-15, we can roll up the puts if our delta has dropped below 5 or so because of a rising share price. If shares drop a little bit and cause the delta of our short call to depreciate to 5, we can roll down our short call and make our win area smaller in exchange for a larger premium, thereby lowering our breakeven level on the put side. This will result in a new well-balanced portfolio and implies we don't have a directional opinion on the stock, while it adds additional premium to the portfolio and helps offset potential losses.

Real-Life Example With Next Era Energy (NEE)

Whenever you want to sell options, you have to understand what management techniques can provide you with an improved your risk/reward ratio. In other words, we have to be able to evaluate what's going on in our portfolio in order to keep track of our breakeven points, profit targets and exit strategy opportunities. Don't be the type of investor who just sells an options and prays for a happy outcome. Managing an options portfolio requires you to analyze whether your portfolio isn't subject to huge directional risk or is set to breach a breakeven point.

When selling a short strangle, we collect a put and call premium and have a delta-neutral strategy right from the start. Nevertheless, stocks whipsaw as do their options deltas. In order to keep our portfolio in a well-balanced shape, we have to keep a keen eye on our two breakeven points and adjust when necessary and urgent. As of today, premium members have access to our new spreadsheet calculating the returns of selling short strangles and iron condors. This article serves as a manual of how to use the short strangle calculator utilizing Next Era Energy as a real-life trade example.

Last week, I sold a bunch of premium in Next Era Energy and made a lot of adjustments to my short strangles along the road as I started with deltas of about 12. Below, you have an overview of what I'm going to address in this article. So far, I've received $369 in cash premium doing one lot strangles (at the moment I sold more than one strangle).

(Source: Author's work)

When I sold the 200/230 strangle expiring on October 18, 2019, NEE shares were trading at $218.56.

The put premium received and the call premium I got paid amounted to 90 cents per contract and 82 cents per contract respectively. The aggregate amount is $172 per one lot.

Shares rose slightly and that caused my put delta to contract. My initial downside risk protection (from $218.56 all the way down to $200) stood at 10.23% but increased to 11.35% with shares trading at $220.78.

My initial upside risk protection (from $218.56 up to the call strike of $230) was 6.02% and declined to 4.96%.

Put breakeven was $198.28

Call breakeven was $231.72

Rolling up our puts for the first time

(Source: Author's work)

The put premium decreased to 50 cents, while the call premium rose to 1 dollar. I decided to take a look at rolling up my puts to receive more credit and up my breakeven point on the call side.

When we decide to buy back the put option, this is a cost to us. We roll up the put option to collect more premium in exchange for a higher breakeven point on the put side . Our net put premium is now 90 cents (initial credit for the 200 put) minus 50 cents (cost to close out the 200 put) plus $1.20 (initial credit for the 210 put). This represents a net put premium of $1.60 per one lot.

We didn't change our call strike as NEE shares were ticking higher (instead of declining which would lead to rolling down the calls).

(Source: Author's work)

Compared to our initial situation, we received an additional 70 cents in cash premium which helps improve our breakeven on the call side from $231.72 to $232.42.

Our breakeven on the put side is a very comfortable $207.58.

Rolling up for the second time

NEE shares continued to show resilience but remained below the $230 before I once again rolled up my put strike from $210 to $220 to move my breakeven point on the call side even farther away. Let's have a look at the mathematics behind rolling from $210 up to $220.

The put premium for the $210 dwindled to just $0.63

The call premium increased to $1.15.

NEE shares were trading at $224.98 which caused our upside risk protection on the call to contract from 5.27% to 3.31%. Remember that when we entered our 200/230 strangle, our initial upside risk protection stood at 6.02%.

(Source: Author's work)

So, I bought back the $210 puts and sold the $220 puts thereby collecting another $127 in cash premium per one lot short strangle ($242 minus $63 to buyback the $210 puts plus the $190 proceeds for the $220 put).

(Source: Author's work)

Consequently, our call breakeven point increased to $233.69, while our put breakeven is $216.31.

Here you have a more graphical interpretation of the transactions I executed.

(Source: prorealtime)

Wrapping up

When instituting rolling up or rolling down strategies, we should have reasons why we're doing these transactions. Let's compare our initial situation to our current position to see whether it made a lot of sense for our portfolio.

Initial breakeven on the call side = $231.72 versus current breakeven on the call side = $233.69

Initial breakeven on the put side = $198.28 versus current breakeven on the put side = $216.31

Initial net credit received = $242 versus current net credit received = $369 (an increase of 52.5%)

None of the strikes has been breached yet, which is good!

Initial distance between the two breakeven points = $33.44 versus $17.38 now. That's still quite wide considering NEE's low-beta profile.

By rolling up the puts even when the call strike hasn't been touched yet, our put breakeven increases but we collect more credit which helps increase our breakeven on the call side. We just track the performance of the underlying and adjust accordingly. If we're dealing with a very volatile underlying, rolling up puts or rolling down calls when none of the strikes has been breached yet might be too dangerous since we're narrowing our profit range. Make sure you know what you're doing!

Disclosure: I am/we are short 220/230 STRANGLES ON NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.